Watch Now: UFC 252: What's At Stake During Miocic-Cormier III? ( 4:16 )

On Saturday night in Las Vegas, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will throw down for the third time in three years. After Cormier scored a knockout in their July 2018 bout to win the championship, Miocic scored his own knockout in August 2019 to win the belt back and set up a titanic rubber match that is being promoted as a clash to crown the greatest heavyweight in MMA history.

The bout headlines the pay-per-view card from the UFC Apex, with a bantamweight showdown between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera serving as the co-main event. O'Malley has made waves as a potential future superstar and has scored back-to-back vicious knockouts in 2020, returning from two years out of the Octagon due to questionable failed drug tests.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a complete preview of UFC 252 with Hall of Famer 'Suga' Rashad Evans.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 252 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 252 prelims

Date: Aug. 15 | Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 252 main card

Date: Aug. 15 | Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $64.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 252 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 252 main card, odds