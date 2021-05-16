After eight months, UFC finally has its next lightweight champion. Charles Oliveira rallied from a pair of first-round knockdowns against Michael Chandler to score a TKO win in the second and claim the 155-pound title on Saturday night at UFC 262. The Brazilian barely needed his legendary grappling skills as the fight ended up being more of a standup affair.

Chandler dropped Oliveira early in the first and jumped into the ground game to go for the finish. But after unsuccessfully finishing Oliveira, the Brazilian came back to life in the second to get the win quickly. Oliveira is now on a nine-fight win streak dating back to June 2018.

Elsewhere on the card, Beneil Dariush handled Tony Ferguson with relative ease to get the decision over the former interim champion. Dariush locked in a heel hook in Round 2 that caused Ferguson's to visibly wince in pain, but he refused to tap. Dariush said after the fight that he heard a pop, but Ferguson continued to fight. He couldn't put any weight on the leg the rest of the fight and Dariush coasted to his seventh straight win in the lightweight division.

It was a busy night of fights in Houston. Relive all the action from the Toyota Center below.

UFC 262 fight card, results

Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler via second-round TKO (punches)

Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Matt Schnell def. Rogerio Bontorin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Edson Barboza def. Shane Burgos via third-round knockout (punch)



Andre Muniz def. Ronaldo Souza via first-round submission (armbar)

Lando Vannata def. Mike Grundy via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)



Jordan Wright def. Jamie Pickett via first-round TKO (punches, elbows)

Andrea Lee def. Antonina Shevchenko via second-round submission (armbar)

Priscila Cachoeira def. Gina Mazany via second-round TKO (punches)



Tucker Lutz def. Kevin Aguilar via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Christos Giagos def. Sean Soriano via second-round submission (D'Arce choke)

