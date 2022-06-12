UFC 275 brought fans some incredible moments from across the globe. The fight card gave amazing action from top to bottom with fans walking away from the event wanting more from Kallang, Singapore.

Jiri Prochazka became the UFC light heavyweight champion with a stunning late submission of Glover Teixeira. The two battled back and forth over five rounds before Prochazka locked in the rear-naked choke with 30 seconds left in the fight. He earned the title in just his third fight for the promotion.

Women's flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko gutted out a decision win over a game Talia Santos to retain her title in a fight that was much more competitive than many expected. A clash of heads evened things up when Santos' eye swelled in the third round.

And Weili Zhang left no doubt this time around when she thunderously stopped Joanna Jedzejczyk in their rematch from 2020. Jedrzjeczyk announced her retirement after the fight was over.

