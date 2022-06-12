Jack Della Maddalena delivered on high expectations at UFC 275 but not without drama. The pendulum swung wildly in Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev despite the fight lasting just half a round.

Many expected Emeev to lean on his grappling prowess against knockout specialist Della Maddalena. Emeev did just that, nearly securing a back take before snatching his opponent's neck and wrapping up an anaconda choke. Emeev executed a gator roll, dragging Della Maddalena to the floor in what looked like a guaranteed submission finish.

Della Maddalena persevered, breaking free of Emeev and immediately returning fire on the feet. Della Maddalena dropped Emeev with a body shot and fed him punches to the head until the referee waved it off. A chaotic fight that only reached the 2:32 mark of Round 1.

"If anyone pulls out tonight, I'm ready to go," Della Maddalena teased in a post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. "Let's do it!"

Australia's Della Maddalena improved to 12-2 as a professional and 2-0 in the UFC following his successful debut in the Contender Series in 2021. He has quickly emerged as a fan-favorite and firmly had the Singapore crowd behind him. Emeev dropped to 20-6 in MMA and has lost consecutive fights for the first time in his career.