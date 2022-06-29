The biggest MMA event of the year is nearly here. UFC returns home to Las Vegas for its annual International Fight Week with a loaded schedule on tap. It all concludes on Saturday night with UFC 276 taking place at the T-Mobile Arena.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya gets the top billing this year as he looks to make a fifth defense of his crown against the hard-hitting Jared Cannonier. The 32-year-old has beaten Marvin Vettori (twice), Robert Whittaker (twice), Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero to reach this point. Cannonier, meanwhile, has beaten Derek Brunson, Kelvin Gastelum, Jack Hermansson and Anderson Silva since 2019 to finally reach a title shot.

The other championship fight on Saturday night could be an all timer. Featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski is set to take on former titleholder Max Holloway for a third time. It will mark the first time in UFC history that two fighters have met three times with a title on the line in all three bouts and where one fighter won the first two meetings. Volkanovski took a pair of disputed decisions from Holloway in 2019 and 2020. Holloway, meanwhile, worked his way back to title contention with massive wins over Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez.

The undercard fills out nicely with big names as well. Rising bantamweight star Sean O'Malley gets his first test when he takes on Pedro Munhoz. O'Malley has yet to face a ranked opponent while scoring stylish knockouts in his first few appearances. Plus, legends Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Jim Miller will scrap it out in a battle of men who hold numerous records for longevity in the sport.

That and much more are on deck for Fourth of July weekend in Sin City. Be sure to stay locked to this page for the latest news and updates to the fight card.

UFC 276 fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Israel Adesanya (c) -440 vs. Jared Cannonier +340, middleweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -210 vs. Max Holloway +175, featherweight championship

Alex Pereira -120 vs. Sean Strickland +100, middleweights



Robbie Lawler -125 vs. Bryan Barberena +105, welterweights

Sean O'Malley -300 vs. Pedro Munhoz +240, bantamweights

Jalin Turner -150 vs. Brad Riddell +125, lightweights

Jim Miller -200 vs. Donald Cerrone +170, welterweights

Maycee Barber -260 vs. Jessica Eye +210, women's flyweights

Ian Garry -170 vs. Gabriel Green +145, welterweights

Andre Muniz -280 vs. Uriah Hall +230, middleweights

Dricus Du Plessis -130 vs. Brad Tavares +110, middleweights

Jessica Rose-Clark -160 vs. Julija Stoliarenko +135, women's bantamweights

UFC 276 info

Date: July 2

July 2 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

UFC 276 countdown