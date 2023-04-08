UFC is back in the Sunshine State this weekend. The promotion returns to Miami for its first PPV event in two decades as UFC 287 takes over the Kaseya Center on Saturday night. The card is anchored by a middleweight title rematch when Alex Pereira looks to turn away former long-reigning champion Israel Adesanya.
The two met in November with Adesanya looking to maintain his spot atop the middleweight and pound-for-pound rankings. But Pereira had other ideas for his former kickboxing rival. Despite appearing to be down heading into the final round of the fight, Pereira unleashed massive hooks that rocked Adesanya before the referee called off the action for the late TKO to crown a new champion. Now, as has been the case with most long-reigning champions, Pereira will have to prove it a second time inside the Octagon to maintain his claim the middleweight gold.
Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 287 live from Miami below.
The co-main event is a hometown special. Miami native Jorge Masvidal is back in action, fighting for the first time in south Florida under the UFC banner, when he takes on top contender Gilbert Burns at welterweight. Masvidal, despite being on a three-fight losing streak in title fights, could end up near a fourth with a win over Burns given that Leon Edwards now holds the title and the two fighters have beef dating back to 2019.
The undercard fills out with a pair of bantamweight tilts and a welterweight contest. Rising contender Adrian Yanez is set to take on rugged veteran Rob Font. Yanez enters on a five fight win streak while Font is coming off two straight losses to contenders. Meanwhile, veterans Kevin Holland and Santiago Ponzinibbio are set to throw down at welterweight. And teenage prodigy Raul Rosas Jr. is looking for his second UFC win when he takes on Christian Rodriguez to open the PPV card.
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 287 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.
UFC 287 fight card, odds
- Israel Adesanya -135 vs. Alex Pereira (c) +115, middleweight championship
- Gilbert Burns -475 vs. Jorge Masvidal +350, welterweights
- Adrian Yanez -180 vs. Rob Font +152, bantamweights
- Kevin Holland -260 vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio+210, welterweights
- Raul Rosas Jr. -260 vs. Christian Rodriguez +210, bantamweights
- Kelvin Gastelum -125 vs. Chris Curtis +105, middleweights
- Luana Pinheiro -175 vs. Michelle Waterson +150, women's strawweights
- Karl Williams -420 vs. Chase Sherman +325, heavyweights
- Joe Pyfer -200 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +170, middleweights
- Loopy Godinez -270 vs. Cynthia Calvillo +220, women's strawweights
- Ignacio Bahamondes -350 vs. Nikolas Motta +275, lightweights
- Shayilan Nuerdanbieke -180 vs. Steve Garcia +15, featherweights
- Jaqueline Amorim -270 vs. Sam Hughes +220, women's strawweights
UFC 287 info
- Date: April 8
- Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV
