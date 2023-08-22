Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland are saving the day in Sydney. UFC's return to Australia was without a main event as the weeks counted down to UFC 293 on Sept. 9. One month out, UFC president Dana White officially announced Adesanya vs. Strickland for the middleweight title.

The fight came together hastily after it became apparent that top contender Dricus du Plessis could not make the quick turnaround after beating Robert Whittaker during International Fight Week in July. Adesanya makes the first defense of his second stint as UFC middleweight champion after finally overcoming longtime rival Alex Pereira. Strickland was in the right place at the right time and is set to challenge for the title after rattling off wins against Abusupiyan Magomedov and Nassourdine Imavov. Strickland has trained periodically with Pereira after suffering a KO loss to him last year.

Another fight jumping off the page is Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov. Tuivasa is a fighter with a personality as big as his knockout power. The Australian fighter will surely receive a raucous reception from his home crowd. Tuivasa was in peak form with five-consecutive KO wins, but two subsequent losses have forced him to recalibrate. It's imperative he puts on a good show against Alexander Volkov, an established and tough heavyweight who rattled off first-round KOs in his last two fights.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 293 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 293 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya -480 vs. Sean Strickland +360, middleweight championship

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov, heavyweights

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane, heavyweights

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj, light heavyweights

Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung, light heavyweights

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal, featherweights

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi, lightweights



Mike Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke, welterweights

Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda, featherweights



UFC 293 info