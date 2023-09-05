The UFC is heading back Down Under. The promotion returns to Sydney, Australia on Saturday night for UFC 293, headlined by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looking to defend his title against Sean Strickland in the main event. The fight kicks off Adesanya's second reign as king at 185 pounds after recapturing the belt with a massive knockout of Alex Pereira in April.

The fight came together hastily after it became apparent that top contender Dricus du Plessis could not make the quick turnaround after beating Robert Whittaker during International Fight Week in July. Strickland was in the right place at the right time and is set to challenge for the title after rattling off wins against Abusupiyan Magomedov and Nassourdine Imavov. Strickland has trained periodically with Pereira after suffering a KO loss to him last year.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Another fight jumping off the page is Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov. Tuivasa is a fighter with a personality as big as his knockout power. The Australian fighter will surely receive a raucous reception from his home crowd. Tuivasa was in peak form with five-consecutive KO wins, but two subsequent losses have forced him to recalibrate. It's imperative he puts on a good show against Alexander Volkov, an established and tough heavyweight who rattled off first-round KOs in his last two fights.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 293 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 293 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya -650 vs. Sean Strickland +460, middleweight championship

Alexander Volkov -250 vs. Tai Tuivasa +205, heavyweights

Justin Tafa -220 vs. Austen Lane +180, heavyweights

Anton Turkalj -120 vs. Tyson Pedro +100, light heavyweights

Nasrat Haqparast -475 vs. Landon Quinones +360, lightweights

Carlos Ulberg -270 vs. Da Woon Jung +220, light heavyweights

Jack Jenkins -210 vs. Chepe Mariscal +175, featherweights

Jamie Mullarkey -260 vs. John Makdessi +210, lightweights



Charlie Radtke -300 vs. Mike Diamond +240, welterweights

Shane Young -170 vs. Gabriel Miranda +145, featherweights



Kevin Jousset -155 vs. Kiefer Crosbie +130, welterweights

Manel Kape -380 vs. Felipe Dos Santos +300, flyweights

UFC 293 info

Date: Sept. 9



Sept. 9 Location: Qudos Bank Arena -- Sydney, Australia



Qudos Bank Arena -- Sydney, Australia Start time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

10 p.m. ET (main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 293 Countdown