Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot was expected to be competitive and it delivered on those expectations. Gamrot eked out a unanimous decision win over Tsarukyan at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Saturday's headliners rejected the notion that wrestling is boring. Gamrot and Tsarukyan put on a thrilling wrestling display chock-full of counters and scrambles. Tsarukyan generally landed the more impactful strikes, but Gamrot appeared to be the fresher fighter in the closing rounds.

Tsarkuyan and Gamrot engaged in dynamic wrestling exchanges in Round 1, regularly nullifying each other. Tsarukyan caught a kick at the two-minute mark of the round and took down Gamrot. The Polish fighter utilized lively Granby rolls to switch positions and ultimately return to his feet. Tsarukyan partly landed a head kick but Gamrot took it well. Tsarukyan also found success with thumping kicks to the body.

Gamrot came out more aggressive in the second round. He took the center of the Octagon and opened up with his boxing. Tsarukyan appeared to land with a check left hook, but Gamrot replied with a low leg kick. Tsarukyan stuck Gamrot with a body kick that echoed through the UFC Apex. Gamrot defended a low single-leg takedown and forced Tsarukyan to let go with a few punches. Late in the round, Tsarukyan landed a kick to the midsection that briefly backed Gamrot up. Gamrot landed a nice punch in the closing moments, but it probably did not secure him the round.

Tsarukyan opened Round 3 with an immediate kick to the body. Tsarukyan perfectly timed a hook to Gamrot's jaw as the Polish fighter dropped for a single-leg takedown. Tsarukyan appeared to wobble a little bit as Gamrot landed a combination of punches in close. Gamrot quickly followed up with offensive wrestling, taking down Tsarukyan twice and briefly taking his back. Tsarukyan snatched a single leg and angled Gamrot's leg high but was rewarded with a firm punch to the face. Tsarukyan took back some momentum with a spinning back kick to the midsection and some solid punches up top.

Gamrot continued to find success with the boxing, meanwhile, Tsarukyan returned to the gold mines that were body kicks. Tsarukyan dropped Gamrot with a stunning spinning back fist. Gamrot managed to get the better of a subsequent wrestling exchange before returning to the feet. Gamrot absorbed another excruciating body kick -- as evidenced by the redness on his torso -- and turned it into a takedown. Gamrot took the back and Tsarukyan's leg was trapped behind his own body in a terribly uncomfortable manner. Momentum swung in Gamrot's favor as he appeared to be the fresher fighter. Unfortunately, he was knocked down earlier that round.

Tsarukyan dropped Gamrot with a leg kick early in the round but Gamrot managed to secure another takedown. Tsarukyan managed to return to the feet with 2:30 left. Gamrot landed a wonderful counter right hand as Tsarukyan pressed forward. Tsarukyan landed a nice uppercut and Gamrot found the home for a right cross. Gamrot concluded the fight with one last takedown for a razor-thin fifth round. All three judges awarded Gamrot 48-47 scorecards for the unanimous decision win.

An animated Gamrot expressed his desire to fight the lightweight elite. During his post-fight interview, Gamrot told UFC commentator Michael Bisping that a scrap with Justin Gaethje was at the top of his mind.

"He's the most violent guy in the division!" Gamrot said.

Gamrot (21-1) now boasts a four-fight winning streak over Tsarukyan, Carlos Diego Ferreira, Jeremy Stephens and Scott Holtzman. Tsarukyan (18-3) snapped a five-fight winning streak dating back to 2019.