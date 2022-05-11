Nate Diaz is getting impatient. Diaz has been campaigning for UFC president Dana White and the company to let him out of his contract. The most efficient way for a UFC fighter to separate themselves from UFC is to complete the required number of fights. Diaz appears to have a willing dance partner in Michael Chandler.
Diaz took to Twitter earlier this week and accepted a challenge laid forth by Michael Chandler. The Stockton-native perceives Chandler as the most immediate booking available to him.
"UFC got me on ice for a year now," Diaz wrote on Tuesday. "Chandler's obviously ready to fight. Send a contract, it's time."
Diaz and Chandler have been angling for the fight in the aftermath of Chandler's vicious knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.
"Hey, Nate. Shut up and stop complaining," Chandler tweeted on Sunday. "Keep your mouth shut. Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you to get your sacrificial dome bounced off the canvas again. Maybe it'll be me... if you're lucky. See you at the top!"
Diaz pitched a welterweight return on July 30 that corresponds with the planned UFC 277 pay-per-view. Chandler and Dustin Poirier both threw their names in the hat. It appears Diaz, who was once linked to a fight with Poirier, has a greater interest in pursuing the Chandler fight.
Another fight with possibly greater implications appears to be heading toward that date as well. An interim flyweight title fight is reportedly in the works for UFC 277. Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France is expected to take place at the planned July 30 pay-per-view card, according to ESPN following an initial report by Ariel Helwani. Moreno was recently unseated as champion in a rubber match against Deiveson Figueiredo, achieving a rare series split at 1-1-1. Figueiredo, who defeated Moreno for the flyweight title in January, is reportedly unavailable to defend his championship at that time.
Moreno and France fought in December 2019 with Moreno taking the unanimous decision. Moreno had pieced together a seven-fight undefeated streak prior to the most recent Figueiredo fight -- a man he has fought exclusively since December 2020. France called for a title shot after defeating Askar Aksarov via unanimous decision in a tough fight. France now rides a three-fight winning streak buoyed by knockouts of Cody Garbrandt and Rogerio Bontorin.
More UFC news, rumors
- It appears that Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon will not be delayed for long. Cerrone vs. Lauzon has been rebooked for the UFC Fight Night card on June 18 headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett in Austin, Texas, per ESPN. The bout was originally intended for the main card of UFC 274 in Phoenix. Unfortunately, Cerrone suffered food poisoning the morning of the fight and the cancellation was announced on that evening's broadcast. "Cowboy" recently stated his desire to retire as he closes in on 50 fights under the Zuffa or WME-IMG banners.
- Molly McCann is heading back home. "Meatball" will return to the O2 Arena in London, England for the second consecutive time. UFC announced on Tuesday that McCann vs. Hannah Goldy is locked in for the Fight Night event on July 23. McCann (12-4) is coming off a KO of the Year contender, flattening Luana Carolina with a spinning back elbow in March. Goldy (6-2) tapped out Emily Whitmire in September.
- Alexander Gustafsson continues the career comebacks in July. UFC announced that Gustafsson will face Nikita Krylov in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC London card on July 23. "The Mauler" is winless in his last three fights. He was knocked out by Jon Jones 2018, tapped out by Anthony Smith in 2019 and submitted by Fabricio Werdum in a heavyweight fight in 2020. Krylov has struggled with consistency himself, going 2-4 since resigning with UFC in 2018.