Nate Diaz is getting impatient. Diaz has been campaigning for UFC president Dana White and the company to let him out of his contract. The most efficient way for a UFC fighter to separate themselves from UFC is to complete the required number of fights. Diaz appears to have a willing dance partner in Michael Chandler.

Diaz took to Twitter earlier this week and accepted a challenge laid forth by Michael Chandler. The Stockton-native perceives Chandler as the most immediate booking available to him.

"UFC got me on ice for a year now," Diaz wrote on Tuesday. "Chandler's obviously ready to fight. Send a contract, it's time."

Diaz and Chandler have been angling for the fight in the aftermath of Chandler's vicious knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

"Hey, Nate. Shut up and stop complaining," Chandler tweeted on Sunday. "Keep your mouth shut. Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you to get your sacrificial dome bounced off the canvas again. Maybe it'll be me... if you're lucky. See you at the top!"

Diaz pitched a welterweight return on July 30 that corresponds with the planned UFC 277 pay-per-view. Chandler and Dustin Poirier both threw their names in the hat. It appears Diaz, who was once linked to a fight with Poirier, has a greater interest in pursuing the Chandler fight.

Another fight with possibly greater implications appears to be heading toward that date as well. An interim flyweight title fight is reportedly in the works for UFC 277. Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France is expected to take place at the planned July 30 pay-per-view card, according to ESPN following an initial report by Ariel Helwani. Moreno was recently unseated as champion in a rubber match against Deiveson Figueiredo, achieving a rare series split at 1-1-1. Figueiredo, who defeated Moreno for the flyweight title in January, is reportedly unavailable to defend his championship at that time.

Moreno and France fought in December 2019 with Moreno taking the unanimous decision. Moreno had pieced together a seven-fight undefeated streak prior to the most recent Figueiredo fight -- a man he has fought exclusively since December 2020. France called for a title shot after defeating Askar Aksarov via unanimous decision in a tough fight. France now rides a three-fight winning streak buoyed by knockouts of Cody Garbrandt and Rogerio Bontorin.

