Charles Oliveira is still calling his shots like a UFC champion. Oliveira defeated Justin Gaethje in a thrilling one-round fight at UFC 274 on May 8, but he was stripped of his UFC lightweight championship over a somewhat controversial weight miss.

UFC president Dana White conceded that Oliveira is the No. 1 contender in the division and assured the public that his next fight would be for the UFC lightweight title. There is significant chatter about pairing Oliveira with Islam Makhachev, the suffocating grappler and teammate of retired champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but White has expressed his desire for Makhachev to fight Beneil Dariush in a title eliminator. Oliveira is very much on the same page.

"I think the reality is, Makhachev has to fight Dariush first," Oliveira told MMA Fighting this week. "They both have to fight and then we'll see who we're fighting or not. Makhachev is super tough and deserves all the respect in the world. Dariush is also super tough and has a great team. It will be a great fight, so let them fight first and see what will happen down the line. Like I said, my focus now is going home and getting some rest, and my team will see who we're fighting. I've never ran from a fight and never will. I'll be there and I'll be ready [to fight] whoever they put in there with me.

"Everyone I beat, I've made it pretty clear. I never let it go the distance, I always finish them. Makhachev and Dariush are the two guys I haven't fought yet and they both have to make this fight happen. Maybe [the next contender] comes from this fight. The thing is, it makes no difference to me. I'll be ready. The champion's name is Charles Oliveira."

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Oliveira intends to sneak in one more fight this calendar year and campaigned for the event to be in front of his countrymen.

"I've asked to fight in December [in Brazil]. I deserve this," Oliveira said. "The Brazilian people deserve this. We deserve this, for this fight to be in Brazil. If it's Sao Paulo, that's 100 percent. But I would really like this fight to be in Brazil."

More UFC news, rumors