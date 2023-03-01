Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is headed to the race track. Hertz Team JOTA announced Wednesday that Brady's apparel brand will serve as their official apparel partner and as a sponsor on their Porsche 963 LMDh. The team will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

"I have been a big fan of motor racing for a long time, and for BRADY to now be a part of Hertz Team JOTA as the future of motorsport apparel and design is an incredibly exciting opportunity," read a statement by Brady. "BRADY and Hertz are great brands that pride themselves on teamwork, determination and providing a seamless experience, making this the perfect partnership. We're all looking forward to competing at the iconic Le Mans 24 Hours later this year."

The "Mighty 38" Porsche 963 will be piloted by a team of drivers that includes António Félix da Costa of Portugal, Will Stevens of Britain, and Yifei Ye of China. Dieter Gass, the former head of motorsport at Audi, will serve as team principal. The team will debut at the 1000 Miles of Sebring with a LMP2 class ORECA before debuting their Porsche the following month.

Brady's partnership with Hertz Team JOTA marks his first business entry into auto racing after the end of his incomparable career as an NFL quarterback. Brady won seven Super Bowls as quarterback of both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and enjoyed exceptional dominance and longevity before finally retiring at the end of the 2022 season.

The Brady apparel brand will be among a collective of partners, including Hertz and Singer Group, that sponsors JOTA as they make the jump up to the top tier of the WEC. Last year, JOTA dominated in LMP2 and won their first championship, and they have also finished on the podium at Le Mans in nine out of the last 10 years with three victories in their class.