DEN
LAL
Key Players
W. Barton
5 SG
L. James
23 SF
|41.9
|Min. Per Game
|41.9
|34.0
|Pts. Per Game
|34.0
|9.0
|Ast. Per Game
|9.0
|9.1
|Reb. Per Game
|9.1
|45.2
|Field Goal %
|53.9
|45.2
|Three Point %
|53.9
|80.5
|Free Throw %
|74.6
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Jokic
|75
|32.5
|18.5
|10.7
|6.1
|1.2
|0.8
|2.8
|50.0
|39.6
|85.0
|2.6
|8.1
|G. Harris
|67
|34.4
|17.5
|2.6
|2.9
|1.8
|0.2
|1.8
|48.5
|39.6
|82.7
|0.6
|2.1
|J. Murray
|81
|31.7
|16.7
|3.7
|3.4
|1.0
|0.3
|2.1
|45.1
|37.8
|90.5
|1.0
|2.7
|W. Barton
|81
|33.1
|15.7
|5.0
|4.1
|1.0
|0.6
|1.8
|45.2
|37.0
|80.5
|0.9
|4.2
|P. Millsap
|38
|30.1
|14.6
|6.4
|2.8
|1.0
|1.2
|1.9
|46.4
|34.5
|69.6
|1.7
|4.7
|T. Lyles
|73
|19.1
|9.9
|4.8
|1.2
|0.4
|0.5
|0.8
|49.1
|38.1
|70.6
|0.8
|4.0
|M. Plumlee
|74
|19.5
|7.1
|5.4
|1.9
|0.7
|1.1
|1.4
|60.1
|0.0
|45.8
|1.8
|3.6
|T. Craig
|39
|16.1
|4.2
|3.3
|0.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.5
|45.3
|29.3
|62.9
|1.0
|2.2
|M. Morris
|3
|8.3
|3.3
|0.7
|2.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|66.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.7
|J. Hernangomez
|25
|11.1
|3.3
|2.2
|0.5
|0.2
|0.1
|0.4
|38.7
|28.0
|83.3
|0.7
|1.4
|M. Beasley
|62
|9.5
|3.2
|1.1
|0.5
|0.2
|0.1
|0.4
|41.0
|34.1
|66.7
|0.2
|0.9
|R. Jefferson
|20
|8.2
|1.5
|0.9
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|44.4
|28.6
|57.1
|0.1
|0.8
|T. Lydon
|1
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Ingram
|59
|33.5
|16.1
|5.3
|3.9
|0.8
|0.7
|2.5
|47.0
|39.0
|68.1
|1.0
|4.4
|K. Kuzma
|77
|31.2
|16.1
|6.3
|1.8
|0.6
|0.4
|1.8
|45.0
|36.6
|70.7
|1.1
|5.1
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|74
|33.2
|13.4
|5.2
|2.2
|1.4
|0.2
|1.3
|42.6
|38.3
|78.9
|0.8
|4.4
|A. Ingram
|2
|32.0
|12.0
|3.0
|3.5
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|47.1
|55.6
|100.0
|0.5
|2.5
|L. Ball
|52
|34.2
|10.2
|6.9
|7.2
|1.7
|0.8
|2.6
|36.0
|30.5
|45.1
|1.3
|5.6
|J. Hart
|63
|23.2
|7.9
|4.2
|1.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.8
|46.9
|39.6
|70.2
|0.7
|3.5
|T. Wear
|17
|13.4
|4.4
|2.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.3
|0.3
|34.7
|36.2
|100.0
|0.0
|2.2
|T. Ennis
|54
|12.6
|4.1
|1.8
|1.9
|0.6
|0.2
|0.7
|42.0
|25.0
|75.9
|0.4
|1.4
|I. Zubac
|43
|9.5
|3.7
|2.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.3
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|76.5
|1.0
|1.8
|A. Caruso
|37
|15.2
|3.6
|1.8
|2.0
|0.6
|0.3
|1.1
|43.1
|30.2
|70.0
|0.4
|1.4
|A. Bogut
|24
|9.0
|1.5
|3.3
|0.6
|0.2
|0.5
|0.8
|68.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1.1
|2.2
|D. Williams
|2
|4.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|V. Blue
|5
|9.0
|0.6
|0.2
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.6
|20.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.2