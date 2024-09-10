No Text
MIN
PHO
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Timberwolves 0-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Suns 0-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Towns
|77
|33.1
|24.4
|12.4
|3.4
|0.9
|1.6
|3.1
|51.8
|40.0
|83.6
|3.4
|9.0
|A. Wiggins
|73
|34.8
|18.1
|4.8
|2.5
|1.0
|0.7
|1.9
|41.2
|33.9
|69.9
|1.1
|3.7
|R. Covington
|22
|34.7
|14.5
|5.7
|1.5
|2.3
|1.1
|1.1
|43.3
|37.2
|77.3
|1.0
|4.8
|J. Teague
|42
|30.1
|12.1
|2.5
|8.2
|1.0
|0.4
|2.3
|42.3
|33.3
|80.4
|0.4
|2.1
|J. Okogie
|74
|23.7
|7.7
|2.9
|1.2
|1.2
|0.5
|0.8
|38.6
|27.9
|72.8
|0.6
|2.4
|G. Dieng
|76
|13.6
|6.4
|4.1
|0.9
|0.6
|0.5
|0.8
|50.1
|33.9
|83.0
|1.1
|3.0
|K. Bates-Diop
|30
|16.8
|5.0
|2.8
|0.6
|0.6
|0.5
|0.5
|42.3
|25.0
|64.3
|0.5
|2.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Booker
|64
|35.0
|26.6
|4.1
|6.8
|0.9
|0.2
|4.1
|46.7
|32.6
|86.6
|0.6
|3.5
|K. Oubre Jr.
|40
|29.5
|16.9
|4.9
|1.6
|1.4
|1.0
|1.8
|45.3
|32.5
|76.1
|1.2
|3.7
|D. Ayton
|71
|30.7
|16.3
|10.3
|1.8
|0.9
|0.9
|1.8
|58.5
|0.0
|74.6
|3.1
|7.1
|T. Johnson
|13
|31.2
|11.1
|4.0
|4.2
|1.1
|0.5
|1.1
|36.8
|32.1
|87.2
|1.2
|2.8
|M. Bridges
|82
|29.5
|8.3
|3.2
|2.1
|1.6
|0.5
|0.8
|43.0
|33.5
|80.5
|0.7
|2.5
|E. Okobo
|53
|18.1
|5.7
|1.8
|2.4
|0.6
|0.1
|1.3
|39.3
|29.5
|78.7
|0.2
|1.6