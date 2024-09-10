MIN
PHO

No Text

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
K. Towns 32
24.4 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 3.4 APG
home team logo
D. Booker 1
26.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 6.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 0-0 -----
home team logo Suns 0-0 -----
PHO 3.5, O/U 226.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
PHO 3.5, O/U 226.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 0-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Suns 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
K. Towns 24.4 PPG 12.4 RPG 3.4 APG 51.8 FG%
D. Booker 26.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 6.8 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Timberwolves
Roster
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
J. Teague
J. Okogie
G. Dieng
K. Bates-Diop
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Towns 77 33.1 24.4 12.4 3.4 0.9 1.6 3.1 51.8 40.0 83.6 3.4 9.0
A. Wiggins 73 34.8 18.1 4.8 2.5 1.0 0.7 1.9 41.2 33.9 69.9 1.1 3.7
R. Covington 22 34.7 14.5 5.7 1.5 2.3 1.1 1.1 43.3 37.2 77.3 1.0 4.8
J. Teague 42 30.1 12.1 2.5 8.2 1.0 0.4 2.3 42.3 33.3 80.4 0.4 2.1
J. Okogie 74 23.7 7.7 2.9 1.2 1.2 0.5 0.8 38.6 27.9 72.8 0.6 2.4
G. Dieng 76 13.6 6.4 4.1 0.9 0.6 0.5 0.8 50.1 33.9 83.0 1.1 3.0
K. Bates-Diop 30 16.8 5.0 2.8 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.5 42.3 25.0 64.3 0.5 2.2
Suns
Roster
D. Booker
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Ayton
T. Johnson
M. Bridges
E. Okobo
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Booker 64 35.0 26.6 4.1 6.8 0.9 0.2 4.1 46.7 32.6 86.6 0.6 3.5
K. Oubre Jr. 40 29.5 16.9 4.9 1.6 1.4 1.0 1.8 45.3 32.5 76.1 1.2 3.7
D. Ayton 71 30.7 16.3 10.3 1.8 0.9 0.9 1.8 58.5 0.0 74.6 3.1 7.1
T. Johnson 13 31.2 11.1 4.0 4.2 1.1 0.5 1.1 36.8 32.1 87.2 1.2 2.8
M. Bridges 82 29.5 8.3 3.2 2.1 1.6 0.5 0.8 43.0 33.5 80.5 0.7 2.5
E. Okobo 53 18.1 5.7 1.8 2.4 0.6 0.1 1.3 39.3 29.5 78.7 0.2 1.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores