DEN
POR
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
N. Jokic 15
20.1 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 7.3 APG
25.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.9 APG
|Team Stats
|Nuggets 0-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Trail Blazers 0-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
|N. Jokic
|20.1 PPG
|10.8 RPG
|7.3 APG
|51.1 FG%
|
|D. Lillard
|25.8 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|6.9 APG
|44.4 FG%
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Jokic
|80
|31.3
|20.1
|10.8
|7.3
|1.4
|0.7
|3.1
|51.1
|30.7
|82.1
|2.9
|8.0
|J. Murray
|75
|32.6
|18.2
|4.2
|4.8
|0.9
|0.4
|2.1
|43.7
|36.7
|84.8
|0.9
|3.4
|G. Harris
|57
|28.8
|12.9
|2.8
|2.2
|1.0
|0.3
|1.2
|42.4
|33.9
|79.9
|0.7
|2.1
|P. Millsap
|70
|27.1
|12.6
|7.2
|2.0
|1.2
|0.8
|1.4
|48.4
|36.5
|72.7
|2.2
|5.0
|W. Barton
|43
|27.7
|11.5
|4.6
|2.9
|0.4
|0.5
|1.5
|40.2
|34.2
|77.0
|0.7
|3.9
|M. Beasley
|81
|23.2
|11.3
|2.5
|1.2
|0.7
|0.1
|0.7
|47.4
|40.2
|84.8
|0.4
|2.0
|M. Morris
|82
|24.0
|10.4
|2.4
|3.6
|0.9
|0.1
|0.6
|49.3
|41.4
|80.2
|0.4
|1.9
|M. Plumlee
|82
|21.1
|7.8
|6.4
|3.0
|0.8
|0.9
|1.5
|59.3
|20.0
|56.1
|2.0
|4.4
|J. Hernangomez
|70
|19.4
|5.8
|3.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.3
|0.5
|43.9
|36.5
|76.7
|0.9
|2.9
|T. Craig
|75
|20.0
|5.7
|3.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.6
|0.6
|44.2
|32.4
|70.0
|1.2
|2.3
|J. Vanderbilt
|17
|4.1
|1.4
|1.4
|0.2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.5
|47.4
|0.0
|60.0
|0.4
|0.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Lillard
|80
|35.5
|25.8
|4.6
|6.9
|1.1
|0.4
|2.6
|44.4
|36.9
|91.2
|0.9
|3.8
|C. McCollum
|70
|33.9
|21.0
|4.0
|3.0
|0.8
|0.4
|1.5
|45.9
|37.5
|82.8
|0.9
|3.1
|J. Nurkic
|72
|27.4
|15.6
|10.4
|3.2
|1.0
|1.4
|2.3
|50.8
|10.3
|77.3
|3.4
|7.0
|R. Hood
|27
|24.4
|9.6
|1.7
|1.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.7
|45.2
|34.5
|80.5
|0.3
|1.4
|Z. Collins
|77
|17.6
|6.6
|4.2
|0.9
|0.3
|0.9
|1.0
|47.3
|33.1
|74.6
|1.4
|2.8
|S. Labissiere
|9
|7.0
|3.4
|2.1
|0.6
|0.3
|0.3
|0.4
|68.4
|100.0
|50.0
|0.6
|1.6
|G. Trent Jr.
|15
|7.4
|2.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.3
|32.0
|23.8
|42.9
|0.1
|0.7