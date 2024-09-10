DEN
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
N. Jokic 15
20.1 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 7.3 APG
home team logo
D. Lillard 0
25.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 0-0 -----
home team logo Trail Blazers 0-0 -----
POR -2.5, O/U 221.5
Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, Oregon
POR -2.5, O/U 221.5
Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, Oregon
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 0-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
N. Jokic 20.1 PPG 10.8 RPG 7.3 APG 51.1 FG%
D. Lillard 25.8 PPG 4.6 RPG 6.9 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
J. Murray
G. Harris
P. Millsap
W. Barton
M. Beasley
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
J. Hernangomez
T. Craig
J. Vanderbilt
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 80 31.3 20.1 10.8 7.3 1.4 0.7 3.1 51.1 30.7 82.1 2.9 8.0
J. Murray 75 32.6 18.2 4.2 4.8 0.9 0.4 2.1 43.7 36.7 84.8 0.9 3.4
G. Harris 57 28.8 12.9 2.8 2.2 1.0 0.3 1.2 42.4 33.9 79.9 0.7 2.1
P. Millsap 70 27.1 12.6 7.2 2.0 1.2 0.8 1.4 48.4 36.5 72.7 2.2 5.0
W. Barton 43 27.7 11.5 4.6 2.9 0.4 0.5 1.5 40.2 34.2 77.0 0.7 3.9
M. Beasley 81 23.2 11.3 2.5 1.2 0.7 0.1 0.7 47.4 40.2 84.8 0.4 2.0
M. Morris 82 24.0 10.4 2.4 3.6 0.9 0.1 0.6 49.3 41.4 80.2 0.4 1.9
M. Plumlee 82 21.1 7.8 6.4 3.0 0.8 0.9 1.5 59.3 20.0 56.1 2.0 4.4
J. Hernangomez 70 19.4 5.8 3.8 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.5 43.9 36.5 76.7 0.9 2.9
T. Craig 75 20.0 5.7 3.5 1.0 0.5 0.6 0.6 44.2 32.4 70.0 1.2 2.3
J. Vanderbilt 17 4.1 1.4 1.4 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.5 47.4 0.0 60.0 0.4 0.9
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
R. Hood
Z. Collins
S. Labissiere
G. Trent Jr.
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 80 35.5 25.8 4.6 6.9 1.1 0.4 2.6 44.4 36.9 91.2 0.9 3.8
C. McCollum 70 33.9 21.0 4.0 3.0 0.8 0.4 1.5 45.9 37.5 82.8 0.9 3.1
J. Nurkic 72 27.4 15.6 10.4 3.2 1.0 1.4 2.3 50.8 10.3 77.3 3.4 7.0
R. Hood 27 24.4 9.6 1.7 1.3 0.8 0.3 0.7 45.2 34.5 80.5 0.3 1.4
Z. Collins 77 17.6 6.6 4.2 0.9 0.3 0.9 1.0 47.3 33.1 74.6 1.4 2.8
S. Labissiere 9 7.0 3.4 2.1 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.4 68.4 100.0 50.0 0.6 1.6
G. Trent Jr. 15 7.4 2.7 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 32.0 23.8 42.9 0.1 0.7
NBA Scores