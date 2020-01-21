DEN
HOU

Rockets grasping for straws, and boards, ahead of Nuggets

  FLM
  • Jan 21, 2020

Before the Houston Rockets, set to host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, coughed up a 16-point, fourth-quarter lead on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston coach Mike D'Antoni specifically addressed one of the pressing issues negatively affecting his team during this stretch of frustration and relative futility.

Defensively, the Rockets were a sieve in allowing 41 fourth-quarter points en route to their 112-107 loss, their fourth consecutive setback and fifth in six games. But the Thunder were aided in part by their 13-8 advantage on the glass in the final period, continuing for Houston a recent trend of surrendering crucial rebounds that in turn have brought its season to a halt.

The Rockets rank 16th overall in rebounding rate this season. However, Houston is just 22nd this month at 49.1 percent, a total that correlates to its inability to muster a fight when moments are dire and games in the balance.

"It's been bad," D'Antoni said. "That's a problem we've been addressing, we've been talking about. We've got to get that better. You can't be (ranked low) in something that important."

It is tempting to analyze the Rockets roster, recognize how frequently D'Antoni relies upon smaller lineups geared toward shooting and declare an easy solution. But what has been obvious to anyone watching Houston of late is that what ails it goes far beyond the lack of rangy, athletic types.

It is easier to point out the Rockets' shortcomings defensively because insincere effort is most obvious on that end of the court. Boxing out with fervor and determination is more difficult to spot, and if the Rockets are going to reverse their current slide, they will need more of both on the glass.

"It's awareness, it's mental energy," D'Antoni said. "And sometimes during the year, you do have dog days and sometimes it happens, and sometimes you get complacent because you're winning. You shoot the ball well and you win and you're good. So it's a habit that we've got to get back to and draw attention to and do a better job.

"These guys are trying to win every night. I'm not ever questioning that. It's just questioning that sometimes your focus has to be in other areas and for whatever reason ... you get into a bad habit and we've got to break that."

Interestingly, the Nuggets view rebounding as a clear indication of their game-by-game investment. The Nuggets were plus-11 on the glass in their 107-100 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. It should come as little surprise that the Nuggets are 7-3 this month and pace the league in rebounding rate in January, snagging 52.2 percent of all available rebounds.

Denver has depth and shooting in abundance, and it has developed an adeptness at wielding both to its favor. But when the Nuggets rebound intently, their optimal selves are revealed.

"It tells me whether or not if we're in the fight," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "Are we going to be physical? Are we going to work? Are we going to own our spots to gang rebound and get out and run?"

Michael Porter Jr. continues to have the hot hand for Denver, scoring in double digits in each of the past five games in averaging 16 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in that stretch.

Field Level Media

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 16
HOU Rockets 9

Time Team Play Score
6:09   Shooting foul on Will Barton  
6:16   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
6:17   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
6:24   HOU team rebound  
6:24   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup, blocked by Torrey Craig  
6:40 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 16-9
6:53   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
6:55   Danuel House Jr. missed alley-oop shot  
7:06 +2 Torrey Craig made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 13-9
7:11   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Jerami Grant  
7:28 +2 Monte Morris made floating jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 11-9
7:50   Personal foul on James Harden  
7:51   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Jerami Grant  
8:10 +2 Torrey Craig made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 9-9
8:21 +2 Clint Capela made dunk, assist by James Harden 7-9
8:25   Lost ball turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
8:35   Clint Capela missed free throw  
8:35   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
8:35 +2 Clint Capela made layup 7-7
8:35   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
8:35   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot, blocked by Torrey Craig  
8:49 +2 Torrey Craig made layup 7-5
8:53   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:56   Clint Capela missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
9:09   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Turnover on Ben McLemore  
9:19   Offensive foul on Ben McLemore  
9:23   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
9:38 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 5-5
9:51 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 5-3
9:56   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
9:57   Clint Capela missed layup  
10:17 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup, assist by Will Barton 2-3
10:22   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
10:31   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Will Barton  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
10:39   Will Barton missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:47   James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:47 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
10:47   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
10:50   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
10:53   Will Barton missed jump shot  
11:08   DEN team rebound  
11:08   Nikola Jokic missed free throw  
11:08   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
11:23 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 0-2
11:40   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
11:41   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
J. Harden
13 SG
37.3 Min. Per Game 37.3
36.9 Pts. Per Game 36.9
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
51.2 Field Goal % 44.1
51.2 Three Point % 44.1
78.7 Free Throw % 85.7
Team Stats
Points 16 9
Field Goals 7-11 (63.6%) 4-10 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 2-3 (66.7%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-1 (0.0%) 1-3 (33.3%)
Total Rebounds 6 7
Offensive 0 2
Defensive 5 4
Team 1 1
Assists 6 1
Steals 3 1
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 2 4
Fouls 3 3
Technicals 0 1
N. Jokic C 15
2 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
R. Westbrook PG 0
4 PTS, 2 REB
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 30-13 16---16
home team logo Rockets 26-16 9---9
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Toyota Center Houston, TX
away team logo Nuggets 30-13 109.3 PPG 44.8 RPG 26.2 APG
home team logo Rockets 26-16 118.3 PPG 47.3 RPG 21.5 APG
T. Craig SF 3.2 PPG 2.3 RPG 0.6 APG 39.4 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 25.3 PPG 7.9 RPG 7.3 APG 44.6 FG%
T. Craig SF 6 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
R. Westbrook PG 4 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
63.6 FG% 40.0
66.7 3PT FG% 0
0.0 FT% 33.3
Starters
T. Craig
W. Barton
J. Grant
N. Jokic
M. Morris
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Craig 6 2 0 3/4 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 2 0 0 2 +7 10
W. Barton 3 0 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 0 0 +7 6
J. Grant 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 5 2 0 0 0 1 +7 8
N. Jokic 2 1 4 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 5 0 0 1 0 1 +7 10
M. Morris 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 1 +7 2
P. Millsap
M. Plumlee
G. Harris
M. Beasley
J. Murray
P. Dozier
J. Hernangomez
V. Cancar
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Millsap - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 5 6 7/11 2/3 0/1 3 25 3 2 2 0 5 +35 36
Starters
R. Westbrook
C. Capela
J. Harden
E. Gordon
D. House Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 4 2 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 2 0 2 -7 5
C. Capela 4 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/1 0 5 0 0 0 1 0 -7 5
J. Harden 1 2 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 5 0 0 1 1 1 -7 4
E. Gordon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
D. House Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
T. Sefolosha
A. Rivers
M. Frazier
C. Clemons
T. Chandler
I. Hartenstein
Nene
W. Howard
G. Green
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rivers - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 9 6 1 4/10 0/0 1/3 3 17 1 0 4 2 4 -27 14
NBA Scores