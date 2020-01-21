SAC
The Sacramento Kings could have a different look when they try to snap a five-game losing streak on Wednesday night in Detroit.

The Kings acquired swingman Kent Bazemore and power forward Anthony Tolliver along with two second-round draft picks from Portland for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan.

For Tolliver, it will be a second stint with the Kings. The journeyman also played with them during the 2016-17 season.

It's uncertain whether the new acquisitions will suit up against the Pistons as the Kings continue a five-game road trip. They began the journey with a 123-101 loss in Utah, then suffered a 118-113 overtime defeat at Miami on Monday.

Sacramento led the Heat by eight points in the fourth quarter but allowed a layup in the final second of regulation that forced the overtime session.

"This is like the sixth game we had like this, up by two or up by three and lost the game," shooting guard Buddy Hield said. "It's depressing but it's basketball. You have to figure out ways to win."

The Kings also had a two-point loss to Orlando and a four-point loss to Dallas during their current slide.

"An unfortunate loss," Kings coach Luke Walton said. "Give Miami credit. They hit a lot of big shots down the stretch and into overtime."

The game on Wednesday will be the first of two meetings with the Pistons. They'll play in Sacramento on March 1.

The Kings will spend another week on the road. They'll also make stops in Chicago and Minnesota before returning home to face Oklahoma City on Jan. 29.

The Pistons had a chance to complete a sweep of a three-game road trip but lost at Washington 106-100 on Monday. Detroit's offense stalled after it scored 35 first-quarter points. The Pistons made just 10 of 32 3-point attempts and committed 17 turnovers, including nine by center Andre Drummond.

"We got out of character and turned it over and didn't move the ball the way we did the first quarter," coach Dwane Casey said. "I think in the first quarter we had 11 assists ... so the second half the ball stopped moving. Some of that was missed shots, but, you know, you can't get bored, with moving the basketball sharing the basketball, attacking the basket, kick-out, ball-playing inside out, all those things where the shooters can get a rhythm."

Point guard Derrick Rose led the team with 21 points, the ninth consecutive game in which he reached the 20-point mark. But he was frustrated by the team's defensive effort.

"We lost this game defensively," he said. "Second half, we just let them get anywhere on the court that they wanted. Turned the ball over. It was all defense tonight."

Detroit will be spending the bulk of the next two weeks at home. The matchup with the Kings begins a four-game homestand that includes games against Memphis, Brooklyn and Cleveland. After a pit stop at Brooklyn, the Pistons will return home to face Toronto and Denver.

That isn't necessarily a good thing. They have lost seven of their last eight at Little Caesars Arena.

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 23
DET Pistons 31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   SAC team rebound  
0:00   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:15 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 50-57
0:33 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 50-55
0:42   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
0:45   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 47-55
1:21   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
1:24   Derrick Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:24 +1 Derrick Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 44-55
1:24   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
1:27   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
1:44   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
1:57   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
2:08   Derrick Rose missed reverse layup  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
2:24   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed layup  
2:35 +2 Reggie Jackson made driving layup 44-54
2:52 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 44-52
3:00 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-52
3:00 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 42-51
3:00   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
3:10   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 42-50
3:48   Out of bounds turnover on Buddy Hield  
4:08 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thon Maker 42-47
4:25   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
4:30   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot 42-44
4:51   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
4:52   Nemanja Bjelica missed dunk  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
4:56   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
5:05   Markieff Morris missed layup  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
5:13   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Personal foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
5:28   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
5:40   Nemanja Bjelica missed floating jump shot  
5:54 +2 Markieff Morris made hook shot 42-42
6:16 +1 Nemanja Bjelica made free throw 42-40
6:16   Shooting foul on Markieff Morris  
6:16 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made floating jump shot 41-40
6:19   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
6:22   Reggie Jackson missed layup  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
6:27   DeWayne Dedmon missed dunk  
6:27   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
6:32   De'Aaron Fox missed layup  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
6:38   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
6:50   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup  
7:08 +1 Markieff Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-40
7:08 +1 Markieff Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 39-39
7:08   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
7:15 +2 De'Aaron Fox made floating jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 39-38
7:35   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
7:37   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 37-38
7:59 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-38
7:59 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 1st of 2 free throws 35-37
7:59   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:11   DeWayne Dedmon missed hook shot  
8:31 +1 Thon Maker made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-36
8:31 +1 Thon Maker made 1st of 2 free throws 35-35
8:31   Shooting foul on Buddy Hield  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:34   Derrick Rose missed driving layup  
8:47 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-34
8:47 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 34-34
8:47   Shooting foul on Derrick Rose  
8:55 +1 Thon Maker made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-34
8:55   DET team rebound  
8:55   Thon Maker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:55   Shooting foul on Buddy Hield  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
9:10   Cory Joseph missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:10 +1 Cory Joseph made 1st of 2 free throws 33-33
9:10   Shooting foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
9:20 +2 Derrick Rose made layup 32-33
9:24   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
9:28   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Bad pass turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Cory Joseph  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:50   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11 +2 Langston Galloway made jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 32-31
10:22 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harry III Giles 32-29
10:35 +1 Christian Wood made free throw 29-29
10:35   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
10:35 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Derrick Rose 29-28
10:42   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
10:46   Kent Bazemore missed jump shot  
11:00   Lost ball turnover on Langston Galloway, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
11:00   Jumpball  
11:17 +2 Cory Joseph made floating jump shot 29-26
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Harry III Giles  
11:45   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 27
DET Pistons 26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Lost ball turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic, stolen by Reggie Jackson  
0:05 +2 Christian Wood made layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 27-26
0:23   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
0:27   Harry III Giles missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:27 +1 Harry III Giles made 1st of 2 free throws 27-24
0:27   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
0:32 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 26-24
0:50 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by Cory Joseph 26-21
0:51   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
0:54   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot 24-21
1:17 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-21
1:17 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 1st of 2 free throws 22-20
1:17   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
1:24 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by Anthony Tolliver 22-19
1:36 +2 Christian Wood made hook shot 20-19
1:59 +2 Kent Bazemore made reverse layup, assist by Harry III Giles 20-17
2:12   3-second violation turnover on Christian Wood  
2:24   Bad pass turnover on Harry III Giles, stolen by Langston Galloway  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
2:23   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
2:42   Christian Wood missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:42 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 18-17
2:42   Personal foul on Anthony Tolliver  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
2:59   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
3:08   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
3:16   Traveling violation turnover on Sekou Doumbouya  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
3:21   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed driving layup  
3:43 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot 18-16
3:58 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made floating jump shot 18-14
3:59   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
4:00   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
4:12 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-14
4:12   DET team rebound  
4:12   Christian Wood missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:12   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
4:32   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
4:21 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 19-13
4:56 +1 Christian Wood made free throw 16-13
4:56   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
4:56 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Tony Snell 16-12
5:05 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving dunk 16-10
5:20   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
5:24   Derrick Rose missed layup, blocked by Harrison Barnes  
5:39 +2 Harrison Barnes made reverse layup, assist by Buddy Hield 14-10
5:44   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
5:46   Markieff Morris missed layup  
6:07   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
6:14   De'Aaron Fox missed layup, blocked by Thon Maker  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
6:20   Derrick Rose missed layup  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
6:29   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 9-10
6:48   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
6:50   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
6:56   Lost ball turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
7:07 +2 Buddy Hield made jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 9-7
7:27   Out of bounds turnover on Thon Maker  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
7:45   DeWayne Dedmon missed jump shot  
7:54   Personal foul on Derrick Rose  
8:02 +1 Derrick Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-7
8:02 +1 Derrick Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 7-6
8:02   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
8:14   De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:14   SAC team rebound  
8:14   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:14   Shooting foul on Thon Maker  
8:14   Lost ball turnover on Thon Maker, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:20   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:29   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:34   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
8:40   Buddy Hield missed layup, blocked by Svi Mykhailiuk  
8:45   Lost ball turnover on Thon Maker, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
9:11 +2 Buddy Hield made finger-roll layup 7-5
9:15   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
9:17   Derrick Rose missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
9:28   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
9:39   Markieff Morris missed jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
9:54   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
10:21 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 5-5
10:29   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
10:31   Harrison Barnes missed floating jump shot  
10:46 +1 Thon Maker made free throw 5-3
10:46   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
10:46 +2 Thon Maker made hook shot 5-2
10:49   Lost ball turnover on Nemanja Bjelica, stolen by Svi Mykhailiuk  
10:54   Bad pass turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica  
11:02 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk 5-0
11:02   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
11:09   Harrison Barnes missed layup  
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by Buddy Hield  
11:37 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 3-0
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
D. Rose
25 PG
26.1 Min. Per Game 26.1
18.4 Pts. Per Game 18.4
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
47.4 Field Goal % 49.7
47.6 Three Point % 49.8
69.3 Free Throw % 86.5
Team Stats
Points 50 57
Field Goals 20-51 (39.2%) 17-35 (48.6%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 4-13 (30.8%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 25 32
Offensive 6 2
Defensive 17 27
Team 2 3
Assists 12 7
Steals 8 3
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 4 11
Fouls 14 8
Technicals 0 0
D. Fox PG 5
11 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
D. Rose PG 25
9 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
