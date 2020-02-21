|
12:00
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
11:47
|
|
+2
|
Joe Ingles made driving layup
|
0-2
|
11:35
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on DeMar DeRozan
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trey Lyles
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Joe Ingles missed running Jump Shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
UTA team rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Mitchell made layup, assist by Joe Ingles
|
0-4
|
11:01
|
|
+2
|
Dejounte Murray made jump shot
|
2-4
|
10:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Bryn Forbes
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Dejounte Murray
|
|
10:19
|
|
+3
|
Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|
5-4
|
10:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge
|
|
10:01
|
|
+1
|
Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-5
|
10:01
|
|
|
Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup, blocked by Royce O'Neale
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
SA team rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
+2
|
DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray
|
7-5
|
9:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Bryn Forbes
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Joe Ingles
|
|
9:26
|
|
+1
|
Bryn Forbes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-5
|
9:26
|
|
|
Bryn Forbes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|
|
9:06
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles
|
8-7
|
8:55
|
|
+2
|
Dejounte Murray made jump shot
|
10-7
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles
|
10-9
|
8:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Royce O'Neale
|
|
8:21
|
|
+2
|
Royce O'Neale made layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell
|
10-11
|
8:01
|
|
|
Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|
|
7:44
|
|
+2
|
LaMarcus Aldridge made turnaround jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|
12-11
|
7:26
|
|
|
Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|
|
7:17
|
|
+3
|
Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|
15-11
|
7:03
|
|
|
Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Dejounte Murray missed jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge
|
|
6:33
|
|
+1
|
Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-12
|
6:33
|
|
|
Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|
|
6:22
|
|
+2
|
DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray
|
17-12
|
6:07
|
|
|
Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Trey Lyles made finger-roll layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|
19-12
|
5:40
|
|
+3
|
Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell
|
19-15
|
5:22
|
|
|
Trey Lyles missed floating jump shot
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Jakob Poeltl missed hook shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|
|
4:39
|
|
+2
|
Dejounte Murray made jump shot
|
21-15
|
4:24
|
|
|
Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|
|
4:14
|
|
+3
|
Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|
24-15
|
4:01
|
|
|
Donovan Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Donovan Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
UTA team rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Derrick White missed jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Discontinue dribble turnover on Jordan Clarkson
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick White
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Patty Mills
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV missed driving layup, blocked by Royce O'Neale
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Bojan Bogdanovic missed layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Lonnie Walker IV missed layup
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Jordan Clarkson missed driving layup
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Royce O'Neale
|
|
2:11
|
|
+2
|
Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Royce O'Neale
|
24-17
|
2:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Patty Mills missed jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Emmanuel Mudiay missed jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Emmanuel Mudiay missed jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Georges Niang
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Derrick White missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
SA team rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-17
|
1:10
|
|
+2
|
Joe Ingles made floating jump shot
|
25-19
|
0:55
|
|
|
Rudy Gay missed driving layup
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Emmanuel Mudiay
|
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Patty Mills made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-19
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Patty Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-19
|
0:28
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Clarkson made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles
|
27-21
|
0:10
|
|
|
Patty Mills missed jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Joe Ingles missed jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Joe Ingles missed jump shot
|