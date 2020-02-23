ORL
BKN

Nets aim to continue strong play vs. reeling Magic

  • FLM
  • Feb 23, 2020

While the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic are entrenched in the seventh and eighth spots in the Eastern Conference, they are trending in opposite directions of late.

The Nets look to continue their surge while the Magic hope to start getting on a hot streak Monday night when the teams convene in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Brooklyn enters the contest with a 2 1/2-game lead over Orlando. In essence, the Nets hold the edge over the Magic in the race to avoid facing top-seeded Milwaukee in the postseason.

Brooklyn sports an 8-4 mark since losing five in a row to elite teams from Jan. 14-23.

The Nets have six wins over sub-.500 teams in this stretch and seven victories by double digits. During the last 12 games, the Nets are allowing 105.4 points.

The latest win was a 115-86 rout at Charlotte on Saturday as the Nets rebounded nicely from squandering a 20-point lead and scoring one point in overtime at Philadelphia on Thursday. Brooklyn posted its second-largest margin of victory this season by holding the Hornets to 35.2 percent shooting and outscoring Charlotte 60-41 in the second half.

Saturday was Brooklyn's second game since announcing Kyrie Irving would miss the rest of the season.

The Nets saw eight players score in double figures while shooting 48.3 percent. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 21 points, Caris LeVert added 17 while Garrett Temple (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Jarrett Allen (12 points, 11 rebounds) posted double-doubles.

"We played with a chip on our shoulder," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, whose team endured a stretch of 12 losses in 14 games from Dec. 26-Jan. 23.

"I think we wanted to prove something. I felt it before the game in the locker room. We feel like we can still do something special."

Orlando is ahead of ninth-place Washington and 4-11 since getting within one game of .500 on Jan. 15 when Markelle Fultz had a triple-double in a road win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Magic own one of the league's worst offenses and are averaging 103.5 points in their last 15 games.

Orlando is allowing 105.7 points, which is amongst the best scoring defenses in the league. The Magic, however, are allowing 110.8 points in the last 15 contests.

The Magic are starting a stretch where they play seven of nine on the road. They are coming off a 2-2 homestand in which they defeated Atlanta and Detroit but absorbed 16-point losses to Milwaukee and Dallas.

"It's a big game, but for us every game going forward are big ones," Orlando center Nikola Vucevic said. "But with that one (in Brooklyn), it's a head-to-head matchup, so it could be very important down the line for that (seventh) seed if we're tied."

On Friday, the Magic endured a rough night from behind the 3-point line by making only 9 of 43 attempts (20.9 percent) and shooting 39.4 percent overall in a 122-106 loss to Dallas.

The Nets are 10-2 in the past 12 home meetings with Orlando.

In the first encounter this season on Jan. 6, however, Fultz scored 25 points and Vucevic grabbed 24 rebounds in the Magic's 101-89 home win.

3rd Quarter
ORL Magic 40
BKN Nets 33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:07 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk 81-87
0:07   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
0:09   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
0:30 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 81-85
0:39   Defensive rebound by D.J. Augustin  
0:40   DeAndre Jordan missed dunk  
0:41   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
0:44   Garrett Temple missed driving layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
0:53 +2 Terrence Ross made driving layup 78-85
1:13 +2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot 76-85
1:21   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
1:24   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
1:38   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed finger-roll layup  
1:41   BKN team rebound  
1:44   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
2:03   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25 +2 Wilson Chandler made driving layup, assist by Garrett Temple 76-83
2:36   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
2:38   Markelle Fultz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:38 +1 Markelle Fultz made 1st of 2 free throws 76-81
2:38   Personal foul on DeAndre Jordan  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:46   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 75-81
3:20 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 72-81
3:32 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 72-78
3:52 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot 69-78
3:53   Offensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
3:56   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 69-75
4:33 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-75
4:33 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 67-74
4:33   Personal foul on Markelle Fultz  
4:40 +1 Terrence Ross made free throw 67-73
4:40   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
4:40 +2 Terrence Ross made layup 66-73
4:42   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Terrence Ross  
4:53 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 64-73
5:04   ORL team rebound  
5:04   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 62-73
5:30   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
5:33   DeAndre Jordan missed alley-oop shot  
5:38   Full timeout called  
5:47 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 59-73
5:53   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
5:56   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
6:08   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:17   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
6:43 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 57-73
6:55 +1 Nikola Vucevic made free throw 57-70
6:55   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:55 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Evan Fournier 56-70
7:04   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:07   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:07 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws 54-70
7:07   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
7:20 +1 Evan Fournier made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-69
7:20 +1 Evan Fournier made 1st of 2 free throws 53-69
7:20   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
7:24   Personal foul on Joe Harris  
7:32 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup 52-69
7:43 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by James Ennis III 52-67
7:56   Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
8:15 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Markelle Fultz 50-67
8:25   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
8:27   Taurean Waller-Prince missed layup  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:36   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Full timeout called  
8:58 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 48-67
9:01   Offensive rebound by Joe Harris  
9:04   Jarrett Allen missed free throw  
9:04   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
9:04 +2 Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 48-64
9:13   Personal foul on Nikola Vucevic  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
9:18   Evan Fournier missed fade-away jump shot  
9:32 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 48-62
9:50 +3 James Ennis III made 3-pt. jump shot 48-60
10:00   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
10:02   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24 +2 James Ennis III made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 45-60
10:33   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
10:36   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:47   James Ennis III missed driving layup  
11:03 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 43-60
11:07   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Jarrett Allen  
11:27 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 43-57
11:43 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 43-54

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 19
BKN Nets 27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   BKN team rebound  
0:00   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
0:07   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
0:09   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made layup 41-54
0:35 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot 41-52
0:49 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made floating jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple 38-52
1:03   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
1:05   Evan Fournier missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:05   ORL team rebound  
1:05   Evan Fournier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:05   Personal foul on Caris LeVert  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
1:06   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
1:26 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-50
1:26 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 37-50
1:26   Personal foul on Joe Harris  
1:26   ORL team rebound  
1:27   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
1:29   Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
1:35   Joe Harris missed jump shot  
1:52 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup 36-50
2:10 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk 34-50
2:10   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
2:13   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
2:25   James Ennis III missed dunk  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
2:41   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Markelle Fultz 34-48
3:12 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 32-48
3:26   Out of bounds turnover on Aaron Gordon  
3:37   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
3:40   Caris LeVert missed free throw  
3:40   Full timeout called  
3:40   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
3:40 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup, assist by Jarrett Allen 32-45
3:46   Personal foul on James Ennis III  
3:55 +2 Evan Fournier made layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 32-43
4:14 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 30-43
4:27 +1 James Ennis III made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-40
4:27 +1 James Ennis III made 1st of 2 free throws 29-40
4:27   Shooting foul on Joe Harris  
4:40 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Caris LeVert 28-40
4:47   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
4:54   Markelle Fultz missed fade-away jump shot  
5:09   Turnover on Joe Harris  
5:09   Offensive foul on Joe Harris  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:22   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:31   Offensive foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:41 +2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot 28-38
5:51 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk 26-38
5:53   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:56   Joe Harris missed driving layup  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:06   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup  
6:25   ORL team rebound  
6:24   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
6:45   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
7:02   Turnover on Markelle Fultz  
7:02   Offensive foul on Markelle Fultz  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
7:08   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
7:28   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:33   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
7:47   Full timeout called  
7:57   BKN team rebound  
7:57   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
8:01   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17 +2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot 26-36
8:31 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made turnaround jump shot 26-34
8:58 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 24-34
9:12   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
9:15   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
9:28   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Full timeout called  
9:47 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple 24-32
9:51   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Caris LeVert  
9:56   Lost ball turnover on DeAndre Jordan, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
10:11   Aaron Gordon missed alley-oop shot  
10:15   Bad pass turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by D.J. Augustin  
10:23   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
10:25   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
10:49   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed jump shot, blocked by Mo Bamba  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
11:01   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert 24-29
11:32 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk 24-27
11:32   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
11:38   Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot  

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 22
BKN Nets 27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:07   Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Augustin  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:32   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 22-27
0:48   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
0:51   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
0:55   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Wilson Chandler  
1:08 +2 Garrett Temple made floating jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 19-27
1:23 +1 James Ennis III made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-25
1:23 +1 James Ennis III made 1st of 2 free throws 18-25
1:23   Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
1:27   Caris LeVert missed driving layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
1:40   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
2:01 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 17-25
2:19   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Augustin, stolen by Garrett Temple  
2:29   Full timeout called  
2:29   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
2:36   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
2:44   D.J. Augustin missed driving layup  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:08   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made floating jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 17-22
3:28 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made floating jump shot 15-22
3:35   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
3:38   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
3:49   ORL team rebound  
3:49   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
4:13   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Personal foul on Jarrett Allen  
4:28 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made reverse layup 15-20
4:47 +2 Aaron Gordon made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 15-18
5:02 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made fade-away jump shot 13-18
5:18   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:21   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
5:26   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
5:45 +2 Garrett Temple made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 13-16
6:08 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 13-14
6:21 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 11-14
6:24   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
6:25   Aaron Gordon missed dunk  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
6:31   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Full timeout called  
6:46   Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:58   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:13   Caris LeVert missed running Jump Shot  
7:31 +2 James Ennis III made layup, assist by Evan Fournier 11-11
7:34   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie