IND
CLE

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 30
CLE Cavaliers 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:39 +2 Domantas Sabonis made driving layup, assist by T.J. Warren 2-0
11:20 +2 Andre Drummond made finger-roll layup, assist by Darius Garland 2-2
11:06 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 5-2
10:56 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Collin Sexton 5-4
10:35   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
10:35   Domantas Sabonis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:35   IND team rebound  
10:35 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-4
10:15 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot, assist by Collin Sexton 6-6
10:05   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
9:54   Personal foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
9:48   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
9:45   Collin Sexton missed dunk  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
9:44   Shooting foul on Darius Garland  
9:44 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 7-6
9:44 +1 Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-6
9:30 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot 8-8
9:20 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 11-8
9:04   Darius Garland missed finger-roll layup  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Darius Garland  
9:01   Andre Drummond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:47   Myles Turner missed layup  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
8:42   Myles Turner missed turnaround jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:37 +2 Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Kevin Love 11-10
8:20   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:16 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 13-10
7:45   Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
7:45   CLE team rebound  
7:42   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:33   Victor Oladipo missed jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
7:14 +2 Andre Drummond made driving layup 13-12
7:00 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made reverse layup 15-12
6:39   Andre Drummond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:34   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Darius Garland  
6:29   Full timeout called  
6:11 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Darius Garland 15-14
5:59   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
5:37   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Victor Oladipo  
5:15 +2 T.J. Warren made reverse layup 17-14
4:55 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 17-16
4:27 +2 Myles Turner made fade-away jump shot 19-16
4:07   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
4:00   T.J. Warren missed layup  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:53   Kevin Porter missed floating jump shot, blocked by Domantas Sabonis  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
3:44   Victor Oladipo missed floating jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:39 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 19-19
3:31   Full timeout called  
3:24 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot 21-19
3:03   Larry Nance Jr. missed hook shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
2:52 +3 Aaron Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 24-19
2:32 +2 Kevin Love made floating jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 24-21
2:19 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made layup, assist by Aaron Holiday 26-21
2:02 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 26-23
2:02   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
2:02 +1 Kevin Love made free throw 26-24
1:45   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
1:40 +2 Collin Sexton made finger-roll layup 26-26
1:31 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 28-26
1:19 +2 Kevin Porter made dunk, assist by Kevin Love 28-28
1:06 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot 30-28
0:50   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Justin Holiday  
0:46   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
0:25 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 30-31
0:06   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
0:03   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
0:00   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
0:00   Matthew Dellavedova missed dunk  
0:00   CLE team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 26
CLE Cavaliers 27

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
11:46 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 30-32
11:46 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-33
11:35   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
11:27   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Justin Holiday  
11:15 +2 Doug McDermott made layup, assist by Aaron Holiday 32-33
10:49 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by Kevin Porter 32-35
10:38   Out of bounds turnover on Doug McDermott  
10:21 +2 Matthew Dellavedova made floating jump shot 32-37
10:04 +2 Justin Holiday made driving layup 34-37
9:44   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Justin Holiday  
9:41   Offensive foul on Doug McDermott  
9:41   Turnover on Doug McDermott  
9:23   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
9:21   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
9:20   Violation  
9:16   Personal foul on Matthew Dellavedova  
9:08   T.J. McConnell missed jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:59 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 34-39
8:38   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:23   Larry Nance Jr. missed hook shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
8:17 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 37-39
8:15   Full timeout called  
8:05   Violation  
7:59 +2 Matthew Dellavedova made jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 37-41
7:38 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 39-41
7:28   Kevin Porter missed jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:22   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
7:13   Kevin Porter missed turnaround jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
7:08   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Holiday, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:07   Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday  
7:07 +1 Kevin Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 39-42
7:07 +1 Kevin Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-43
6:54   Domantas Sabonis missed layup, blocked by Kevin Porter  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:43   Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:34 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 41-43
6:08   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Malcolm Brogdon  
6:05 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 43-43
5:53 +2 Andre Drummond made layup 43-45
5:31 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made driving layup 45-45
5:18   Darius Garland missed driving layup  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:00   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
4:59   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
4:58   T.J. Warren missed turnaround jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:39   Out of bounds turnover on Matthew Dellavedova  
4:27   Myles Turner missed dunk, blocked by Kevin Porter  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
4:21 +2 Cedi Osman made dunk, assist by Kevin Porter 45-47
4:07 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup 47-47
3:49   Shooting foul on Victor Oladipo  
3:49   Cedi Osman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:49   CLE team rebound  
3:49 +1 Cedi Osman made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-48
3:31   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   IND team rebound  
3:23   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
3:23 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 48-48
3:23   Domantas Sabonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:17 +2 Andre Drummond made driving layup 48-50
3:17   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
3:17 +1 Andre Drummond made free throw 48-51
2:56 +2 Victor Oladipo made jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 50-51
2:37   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
2:28 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk, assist by Victor Oladipo 52-51
2:11   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
1:55   Full timeout called  
1:55   Offensive foul on Myles Turner  
1:55   Turnover on Myles Turner  
1:38   Shooting foul on JaKarr Sampson  
1:38   Kevin Love missed 1st of 3 free throws  
1:38   CLE team rebound  
1:38 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 3 free throws 52-52
1:38 +1 Kevin Love made 3rd of 3 free throws 52-53
1:22   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
1:17   Cedi Osman missed layup  
1:09   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
1:07   Personal foul on Darius Garland  
0:56   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
0:56   CLE team rebound  
0:56   Personal foul on JaKarr Sampson  
0:56 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 52-54
0:56 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-55
0:45 +2 Victor Oladipo made jump shot 54-55
0:35 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 54-58
0:24 +2 Victor Oladipo made floating jump shot 56-58
0:01   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   IND team rebound  

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 30
CLE Cavaliers 28

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
11:48   Collin Sexton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:48   CLE team rebound  
11:48 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-59
11:30   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:24 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 58-59
11:12 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 58-62
10:57 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 61-62
10:43 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot, assist by Collin Sexton 61-64
10:35   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
10:35 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 62-64
10:35   Victor Oladipo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:09   Darius Garland missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:09   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:01   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Warren, stolen by Andre Drummond  
9:59   Offensive foul on Andre Drummond  
9:59   Turnover on Andre Drummond  
9:49   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Andre Drummond  
9:44 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Cedi Osman 62-66
9:29 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 64-66
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Domantas Sabonis  
9:05 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 66-66
8:56   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Domantas Sabonis  
8:49 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 69-66
8:47   Full timeout called  
8:22 +2 Kevin Love made fade-away jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 69-68
8:05   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
7:55   Collin Sexton missed fade-away jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
7:44   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
7:39 +2 Kevin Love made layup, assist by Andre Drummond 69-70
7:20   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
7:14 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk, assist by Kevin Love 69-72
7:14   Full timeout called  
6:52 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot, assist by T.J. Warren 71-72
6:39 +2 Darius Garland made jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 71-74
6:24 +2 Victor Oladipo made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 73-74
6:11 +2 Kevin Porter made jump shot 73-76
5:53 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 75-76
5:23   Victor Oladipo missed layup  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
5:21   Victor Oladipo missed dunk  
5:21   CLE team rebound  
5:01 +2 Darius Garland made reverse layup 75-78
4:52 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 78-78
4:22   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   CLE team rebound  
4:17 +2 Darius Garland made reverse layup, assist by Cedi Osman 78-80
4:03 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot 80-80
3:51   Andre Drummond missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
3:47   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
3:47 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws 81-80
3:47 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws 82-80
3:32   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
3:23 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 84-80
2:59   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   CLE team rebound  
2:59   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
