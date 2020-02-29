No Text
IND
CLE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:39
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis made driving layup, assist by T.J. Warren
|2-0
|11:20
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made finger-roll layup, assist by Darius Garland
|2-2
|11:06
|
|+3
|T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis
|5-2
|10:56
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Collin Sexton
|5-4
|10:35
|
|Shooting foul on Andre Drummond
|10:35
|
|Domantas Sabonis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10:35
|
|IND team rebound
|10:35
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6-4
|10:15
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made hook shot, assist by Collin Sexton
|6-6
|10:05
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot
|10:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman
|9:54
|
|Personal foul on Malcolm Brogdon
|9:48
|
|Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot
|9:45
|
|Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton
|9:45
|
|Collin Sexton missed dunk
|9:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|9:44
|
|Shooting foul on Darius Garland
|9:44
|
|+1
|Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws
|7-6
|9:44
|
|+1
|Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8-6
|9:30
|
|+2
|Darius Garland made floating jump shot
|8-8
|9:20
|
|+3
|Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis
|11-8
|9:04
|
|Darius Garland missed finger-roll layup
|9:03
|
|Offensive rebound by Darius Garland
|9:01
|
|Andre Drummond missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|8:47
|
|Myles Turner missed layup
|8:45
|
|Offensive rebound by Myles Turner
|8:42
|
|Myles Turner missed turnaround jump shot
|8:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|8:37
|
|+2
|Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Kevin Love
|11-10
|8:20
|
|Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:18
|
|Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|8:16
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon made layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis
|13-10
|7:45
|
|Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner
|7:45
|
|CLE team rebound
|7:42
|
|Darius Garland missed jump shot
|7:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|7:33
|
|Victor Oladipo missed jump shot
|7:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|7:14
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made driving layup
|13-12
|7:00
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon made reverse layup
|15-12
|6:39
|
|Andre Drummond missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|6:34
|
|Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Darius Garland
|6:29
|
|Full timeout called
|6:11
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Darius Garland
|15-14
|5:59
|
|T.J. Warren missed jump shot
|5:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|5:37
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Victor Oladipo
|5:15
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made reverse layup
|17-14
|4:55
|
|+2
|Darius Garland made floating jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond
|17-16
|4:27
|
|+2
|Myles Turner made fade-away jump shot
|19-16
|4:07
|
|Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|4:00
|
|T.J. Warren missed layup
|3:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|3:53
|
|Kevin Porter missed floating jump shot, blocked by Domantas Sabonis
|3:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|3:44
|
|Victor Oladipo missed floating jump shot
|3:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|3:39
|
|+3
|Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland
|19-19
|3:31
|
|Full timeout called
|3:24
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot
|21-19
|3:03
|
|Larry Nance Jr. missed hook shot
|3:00
|
|Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|2:52
|
|+3
|Aaron Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren
|24-19
|2:32
|
|+2
|Kevin Love made floating jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova
|24-21
|2:19
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon made layup, assist by Aaron Holiday
|26-21
|2:02
|
|+2
|Kevin Love made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova
|26-23
|2:02
|
|Shooting foul on T.J. Warren
|2:02
|
|+1
|Kevin Love made free throw
|26-24
|1:45
|
|T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot
|1:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton
|1:40
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton made finger-roll layup
|26-26
|1:31
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made layup, assist by T.J. McConnell
|28-26
|1:19
|
|+2
|Kevin Porter made dunk, assist by Kevin Love
|28-28
|1:06
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made floating jump shot
|30-28
|0:50
|
|Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Justin Holiday
|0:46
|
|Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|0:25
|
|+3
|Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr.
|30-31
|0:06
|
|T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton
|0:03
|
|Personal foul on Justin Holiday
|0:00
|
|Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|Offensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova
|0:00
|
|Matthew Dellavedova missed dunk
|0:00
|
|CLE team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:46
|
|Shooting foul on Justin Holiday
|11:46
|
|+1
|Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws
|30-32
|11:46
|
|+1
|Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30-33
|11:35
|
|Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter
|11:27
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Justin Holiday
|11:15
|
|+2
|Doug McDermott made layup, assist by Aaron Holiday
|32-33
|10:49
|
|+2
|Kevin Love made layup, assist by Kevin Porter
|32-35
|10:38
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Doug McDermott
|10:21
|
|+2
|Matthew Dellavedova made floating jump shot
|32-37
|10:04
|
|+2
|Justin Holiday made driving layup
|34-37
|9:44
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Justin Holiday
|9:41
|
|Offensive foul on Doug McDermott
|9:41
|
|Turnover on Doug McDermott
|9:23
|
|Collin Sexton missed driving layup
|9:21
|
|Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell
|9:20
|
|Violation
|9:16
|
|Personal foul on Matthew Dellavedova
|9:08
|
|T.J. McConnell missed jump shot
|9:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|8:59
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton made driving layup
|34-39
|8:38
|
|Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot
|8:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|8:23
|
|Larry Nance Jr. missed hook shot
|8:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott
|8:17
|
|+3
|Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell
|37-39
|8:15
|
|Full timeout called
|8:05
|
|Violation
|7:59
|
|+2
|Matthew Dellavedova made jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr.
|37-41
|7:38
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis made hook shot
|39-41
|7:28
|
|Kevin Porter missed jump shot
|7:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|7:22
|
|Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|7:13
|
|Kevin Porter missed turnaround jump shot
|7:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|7:08
|
|Bad pass turnover on Aaron Holiday, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.
|7:07
|
|Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday
|7:07
|
|+1
|Kevin Porter made 1st of 2 free throws
|39-42
|7:07
|
|+1
|Kevin Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39-43
|6:54
|
|Domantas Sabonis missed layup, blocked by Kevin Porter
|6:50
|
|Offensive rebound by Myles Turner
|6:43
|
|Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:38
|
|Offensive rebound by Myles Turner
|6:34
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|41-43
|6:08
|
|Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Malcolm Brogdon
|6:05
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|43-43
|5:53
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made layup
|43-45
|5:31
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon made driving layup
|45-45
|5:18
|
|Darius Garland missed driving layup
|5:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|5:00
|
|Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot
|4:59
|
|Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|4:58
|
|T.J. Warren missed turnaround jump shot
|4:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|4:39
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Matthew Dellavedova
|4:27
|
|Myles Turner missed dunk, blocked by Kevin Porter
|4:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter
|4:21
|
|+2
|Cedi Osman made dunk, assist by Kevin Porter
|45-47
|4:07
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup
|47-47
|3:49
|
|Shooting foul on Victor Oladipo
|3:49
|
|Cedi Osman missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3:49
|
|CLE team rebound
|3:49
|
|+1
|Cedi Osman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47-48
|3:31
|
|Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:29
|
|IND team rebound
|3:23
|
|Shooting foul on Kevin Porter
|3:23
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws
|48-48
|3:23
|
|Domantas Sabonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|3:17
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made driving layup
|48-50
|3:17
|
|Shooting foul on Myles Turner
|3:17
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond made free throw
|48-51
|2:56
|
|+2
|Victor Oladipo made jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren
|50-51
|2:37
|
|Darius Garland missed jump shot
|2:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|2:28
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis made dunk, assist by Victor Oladipo
|52-51
|2:11
|
|Darius Garland missed jump shot
|2:08
|
|Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|1:55
|
|Full timeout called
|1:55
|
|Offensive foul on Myles Turner
|1:55
|
|Turnover on Myles Turner
|1:38
|
|Shooting foul on JaKarr Sampson
|1:38
|
|Kevin Love missed 1st of 3 free throws
|1:38
|
|CLE team rebound
|1:38
|
|+1
|Kevin Love made 2nd of 3 free throws
|52-52
|1:38
|
|+1
|Kevin Love made 3rd of 3 free throws
|52-53
|1:22
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot
|1:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|1:17
|
|Cedi Osman missed layup
|1:09
|
|Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson
|1:07
|
|Personal foul on Darius Garland
|0:56
|
|Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot
|0:56
|
|CLE team rebound
|0:56
|
|Personal foul on JaKarr Sampson
|0:56
|
|+1
|Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws
|52-54
|0:56
|
|+1
|Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws
|52-55
|0:45
|
|+2
|Victor Oladipo made jump shot
|54-55
|0:35
|
|+3
|Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland
|54-58
|0:24
|
|+2
|Victor Oladipo made floating jump shot
|56-58
|0:01
|
|Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:01
|
|IND team rebound
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:48
|
|Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon
|11:48
|
|Collin Sexton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11:48
|
|CLE team rebound
|11:48
|
|+1
|Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56-59
|11:30
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup
|11:24
|
|Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|11:24
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis made dunk
|58-59
|11:12
|
|+3
|Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love
|58-62
|10:57
|
|+3
|Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis
|61-62
|10:43
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made hook shot, assist by Collin Sexton
|61-64
|10:35
|
|Shooting foul on Collin Sexton
|10:35
|
|+1
|Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws
|62-64
|10:35
|
|Victor Oladipo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|10:09
|
|Darius Garland missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner
|10:09
|
|Offensive rebound by Kevin Love
|10:09
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|10:01
|
|Bad pass turnover on T.J. Warren, stolen by Andre Drummond
|9:59
|
|Offensive foul on Andre Drummond
|9:59
|
|Turnover on Andre Drummond
|9:49
|
|Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Andre Drummond
|9:44
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Cedi Osman
|62-66
|9:29
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis
|64-66
|9:11
|
|Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Domantas Sabonis
|9:05
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|66-66
|8:56
|
|Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Domantas Sabonis
|8:49
|
|+3
|T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|69-66
|8:47
|
|Full timeout called
|8:22
|
|+2
|Kevin Love made fade-away jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton
|69-68
|8:05
|
|Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|7:55
|
|Collin Sexton missed fade-away jump shot
|7:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo
|7:44
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|7:39
|
|+2
|Kevin Love made layup, assist by Andre Drummond
|69-70
|7:20
|
|Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|7:14
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made dunk, assist by Kevin Love
|69-72
|7:14
|
|Full timeout called
|6:52
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis made hook shot, assist by T.J. Warren
|71-72
|6:39
|
|+2
|Darius Garland made jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond
|71-74
|6:24
|
|+2
|Victor Oladipo made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis
|73-74
|6:11
|
|+2
|Kevin Porter made jump shot
|73-76
|5:53
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren
|75-76
|5:23
|
|Victor Oladipo missed layup
|5:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Victor Oladipo
|5:21
|
|Victor Oladipo missed dunk
|5:21
|
|CLE team rebound
|5:01
|
|+2
|Darius Garland made reverse layup
|75-78
|4:52
|
|+3
|Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|78-78
|4:22
|
|Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:21
|
|CLE team rebound
|4:17
|
|+2
|Darius Garland made reverse layup, assist by Cedi Osman
|78-80
|4:03
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot
|80-80
|3:51
|
|Andre Drummond missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner
|3:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday
|3:47
|
|Shooting foul on Kevin Porter
|3:47
|
|+1
|Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws
|81-80
|3:47
|
|+1
|Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|82-80
|3:32
|
|Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday
|3:23
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|84-80
|2:59
|
|Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:59
|
|CLE team rebound
|2:59
|
|Personal foul on Justin Holiday
|2:44