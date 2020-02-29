MIL
The Charlotte Hornets look to take down another of the NBA's elite teams. The goal is to do so in back-to-back games.

The Hornets face the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

The Hornets are fresh off Friday night's 99-96 road victory against the Toronto Raptors.

"We still kept our composure and just continued to play," Hornets rookie PJ Washington said. "I think it's big for all of us. We're growing as a team."

The Hornets put together perhaps their most satisfying result of the season. Coach James Borrego said the team needed to maintain its focus on the details down the stretch.

"Just stay in the moment," Borrego said. "Probably one of our best (games) of the season, end to end. Just keep making plays. Just keep competing, keep playing for each other."

Now the Hornets have knocked off the defending NBA champions on the road. It's a jolt of confidence for a team on the wrong end of numerous close encounters this season.

"Those are very important in your development," Borrego said. "You add these teachable moments up."

The Hornets open a four-game homestand with the game against Milwaukee.

"Nothing should change," Borrego said. "This is how we need to play. I believe our guys are playing the right way. Whether we're home or on the road, we have to play the right way."

The Hornets have been on an upswing by winning five of their last seven games. They're trying to push their style of play.

"That's what we do, we play fast," Charlotte guard Devonte' Graham said. "Everybody knows we aren't really the best half-court team. So we've got to use our speed and our youth."

Milwaukee throttled the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 133-86 even without a full lineup Friday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up 32 points and 13 rebounds for Milwaukee.

The Bucks played without all-star forward Khris Middleton, who was dealing with a sore neck. Middleton had scored at least 20 points in 11 of his last 12 games.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer didn't sound alarms over Middleton's ailment.

"I think just kind of one of those strange things," Budenholzer said. "We'll see how it goes in the next day or so."

With the Bucks already having clinched a playoff bid, it's unlikely they'll push Middleton back into action if he's having any issues at all. They seem well stocked at his position.

"The depth of our wings has been a strength," Budenholzer said. "... Everybody might get an uptick (in playing time)."

The Bucks already have tried some different combinations. That includes putting Antetokounmpo at center.

"The versatility of our roster," Budenholzer said. "I think going forward it can be effective."

The Bucks delivered the most lopsided loss of the season on Oklahoma City.

The Hornets have something in common with the Bucks: Both teams won during the past few days at Toronto.

The Bucks beat Charlotte by 116-103 on Jan. 24 in Paris. Charlotte's leading scorer in that game was Malik Monk with 31 points, but he was suspended by the NBA a few days ago for violation of the league and players association's anti-drug regulations.

4th Quarter
MIL Bucks 13
CHA Hornets 13

Time Team Play Score
4:02   Brook Lopez missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:02   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
4:08   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Martin, stolen by George Hill  
4:24   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
4:27   Brook Lopez missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:27 +1 Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws 83-81
4:27   Shooting foul on Caleb Martin  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
4:29   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed layup, blocked by P.J. Washington  
4:48   Full timeout called  
4:49 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 82-81
5:02 +1 Brook Lopez made 2nd of 2 free throws 82-78
5:02 +1 Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws 81-78
5:02   Shooting foul on Caleb Martin  
5:18 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk, assist by P.J. Washington 80-78
5:32   Full timeout called  
5:32   Backcourt turnover on George Hill  
5:32   Offensive rebound by George Hill  
5:38   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
5:46   P.J. Washington missed driving layup  
6:01 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 80-76
6:01   Shooting foul on Bismack Biyombo  
6:01 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk 79-76
6:09 +2 Terry Rozier made driving layup 77-76
6:23 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot 77-74
6:35 +1 Terry Rozier made free throw 75-74
6:35   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:35   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
6:36   Wesley Matthews missed driving layup  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
6:57   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
7:15   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
7:31   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
7:39   Wesley Matthews missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Jalen McDaniels  
7:57 +1 P.J. Washington made free throw 75-73
7:57   Shooting foul on Marvin Williams  
7:57 +2 P.J. Washington made driving layup, assist by Jalen McDaniels 75-72
8:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
8:11   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Discontinue dribble turnover on Terry Rozier  
8:34   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
8:34   Eric Bledsoe missed layup, blocked by P.J. Washington  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:39   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
8:55   Personal foul on Devonte' Graham  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:58   Devonte' Graham missed floating jump shot  
9:19   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:26   Devonte' Graham missed fade-away jump shot  
9:41 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 75-70
9:53   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:56   Bismack Biyombo missed floating jump shot  
9:56   Bismack Biyombo missed jump shot  
10:12   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:12   Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:26   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
10:41   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51 +2 Willy Hernangomez made floating jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 72-70
11:11 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 72-68
11:17   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:19   Willy Hernangomez missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
11:36   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:36   Offensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
11:36   MIL team rebound  
11:36   Brook Lopez missed jump shot  
11:36   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Miles Bridges  

3rd Quarter
MIL Bucks 25
CHA Hornets 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
0:00   George Hill missed driving layup, blocked by Miles Bridges  
0:02   Offensive rebound by George Hill  
0:08   Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
0:28   Miles Bridges missed reverse layup  
0:29   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
0:33   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:39   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
0:42   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00 +2 Willy Hernangomez made dunk 70-68
1:06   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
1:06   Miles Bridges missed driving layup, blocked by Marvin Williams  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
1:14   Brook Lopez missed driving layup  
1:22   MIL team rebound  
1:22   George Hill missed free throw  
1:22   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown  
1:34   Devonte' Graham missed free throw  
1:34   Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton  
1:34 +2 Devonte' Graham made layup 70-66
1:36   Bad pass turnover on George Hill, stolen by Willy Hernangomez  
1:56 +2 Caleb Martin made alley-oop shot, assist by Cody Martin 70-64
2:00   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
2:02   George Hill missed reverse layup  
2:21 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-62
2:21 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 70-61
2:21   Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton  
2:36 +2 Robin Lopez made driving dunk, assist by Pat Connaughton 70-60
2:56 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot 68-60
3:08   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
3:10   Sterling Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown  
3:24   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50 +2 George Hill made layup 68-57
3:54   Lost ball turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by George Hill  
4:14 +3 Sterling Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Williams 66-57
4:33   Full timeout called  
4:33 +3 Cody Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 63-57
4:41   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
4:43   Robin Lopez missed hook shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
4:57   Willy Hernangomez missed hook shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
5:13   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
5:19   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:42   Caleb Martin missed alley-oop shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
5:49   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed fade-away jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
6:08   Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 63-54
6:40 +2 Terry Rozier made jump shot, assist by Bismack Biyombo 60-54
6:58 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 60-52
7:14 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-52
7:14 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 1st of 2 free throws 58-51
7:14   Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
7:14   Bismack Biyombo missed hook shot  
7:35 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 58-50
7:40   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
7:43   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
7:50   Terry Rozier missed driving layup  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
7:58   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
8:14 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 56-50
8:28 +1 Brook Lopez made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-47
8:28 +1 Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws 55-47
8:28   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
8:38 +2 P.J. Washington made layup, assist by Terry Rozier 54-47
8:55 +1 Brook Lopez made free throw 54-45
8:55   Shooting foul on Miles Bridges  
8:55 +2 Brook Lopez made layup, assist by Wesley Matthews 53-45
9:17 +2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot, assist by Bismack Biyombo 51-45
9:35 +2 Wesley Matthews made jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 51-43
9:52   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
9:56   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Full timeout called  
10:12 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 49-43
10:17   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Wesley Matthews  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
10:29   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
10:42   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Personal foul on Brook Lopez  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
10:54   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed fade-away jump shot  
11:03   Personal foul on Terry Rozier  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
11:09   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
11:15   Donte DiVincenzo missed layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:21   Bismack Biyombo missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
11:36 +2 Brook Lopez made driving dunk, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 47-43
11:43   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 19
CHA Hornets 23

Time Team Play Score
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Willy Hernangomez, stolen by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
0:02   George Hill missed driving layup, blocked by Cody Martin  
0:07 +2 Devonte' Graham made jump shot 45-43
0:30 +2 Pat Connaughton made dunk 45-41
0:30   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
0:33   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:39   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
0:41   Willy Hernangomez missed hook shot  
1:00 +2 George Hill made dunk, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 43-41
1:20 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 41-41
1:44 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by George Hill 41-38
1:49   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
1:51   Terry Rozier missed driving layup  
2:16 +2 George Hill made driving layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 39-38
2:20   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
2:22   Devonte' Graham missed floating jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
2:32   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
2:52 +2 Devonte' Graham made jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 37-38
3:03   Personal foul on George Hill  
3:27 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot 37-36
3:32   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
3:34   Terry Rozier missed fade-away jump shot  
3:50 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 34-36
3:54   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
3:56   Willy Hernangomez missed layup  
4:13   Full timeout called  
4:13   CHA team rebound  
4:15   Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
4:25   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   CHA team rebound  
4:38   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54 +2 Cody Martin made hook shot 32-36
5:16   Traveling violation turnover on Robin Lopez  
5:35   Personal foul on Bismack Biyombo  
5:35   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Marvin Williams  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
5:38   Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
5:49   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk 32-34
5:55   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
5:59   Cody Martin missed floating jump shot  
6:14 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made driving layup 32-32
6:28   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
6:30   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
6:49   Traveling violation turnover on Robin Lopez  
6:59   Personal foul on Cody Martin  
7:09   Offensive goaltending turnover on Bismack Biyombo  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
7:09   Robin Lopez missed dunk  
7:09   Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
7:14   Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
7:27 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-32
7:27 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 1st of 2 free throws 30-31
7:27   Shooting foul on Robin Lopez  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
7:35   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
7:46   Bismack Biyombo missed layup  
8:00   Turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
8:00   Offensive foul on Eric Bledsoe  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
8:06   Bismack Biyombo missed floating jump shot  
8:15 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 30-30
8:15   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:20   Eric Bledsoe missed reverse layup  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
8:27   Caleb Martin missed driving layup  
8:41   Out of bounds turnover on Donte DiVincenzo  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
8:42   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:03   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
9:16   Wesley Matthews missed driving layup  
9:33   Bad pass turnover on Miles Bridges, stolen by Eric Bledsoe  
9:36   Bad pass turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Miles Bridges  
9:44 +2 P.J. Washington made hook shot, assist by Caleb Martin 28-30
9:50   Lost ball turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Caleb Martin  
10:02   Full timeout called  
10:01 +2 Miles Bridges made floating jump shot 28-28
10:12   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
10:15   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles Bridges 28-26
10:54   Traveling violation turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:10 +1 Cody Martin made free throw 28-23
11:10   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
11:10