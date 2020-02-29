The Charlotte Hornets look to take down another of the NBA's elite teams. The goal is to do so in back-to-back games.

The Hornets face the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

The Hornets are fresh off Friday night's 99-96 road victory against the Toronto Raptors.

"We still kept our composure and just continued to play," Hornets rookie PJ Washington said. "I think it's big for all of us. We're growing as a team."

The Hornets put together perhaps their most satisfying result of the season. Coach James Borrego said the team needed to maintain its focus on the details down the stretch.

"Just stay in the moment," Borrego said. "Probably one of our best (games) of the season, end to end. Just keep making plays. Just keep competing, keep playing for each other."

Now the Hornets have knocked off the defending NBA champions on the road. It's a jolt of confidence for a team on the wrong end of numerous close encounters this season.

"Those are very important in your development," Borrego said. "You add these teachable moments up."

The Hornets open a four-game homestand with the game against Milwaukee.

"Nothing should change," Borrego said. "This is how we need to play. I believe our guys are playing the right way. Whether we're home or on the road, we have to play the right way."

The Hornets have been on an upswing by winning five of their last seven games. They're trying to push their style of play.

"That's what we do, we play fast," Charlotte guard Devonte' Graham said. "Everybody knows we aren't really the best half-court team. So we've got to use our speed and our youth."

Milwaukee throttled the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 133-86 even without a full lineup Friday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up 32 points and 13 rebounds for Milwaukee.

The Bucks played without all-star forward Khris Middleton, who was dealing with a sore neck. Middleton had scored at least 20 points in 11 of his last 12 games.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer didn't sound alarms over Middleton's ailment.

"I think just kind of one of those strange things," Budenholzer said. "We'll see how it goes in the next day or so."

With the Bucks already having clinched a playoff bid, it's unlikely they'll push Middleton back into action if he's having any issues at all. They seem well stocked at his position.

"The depth of our wings has been a strength," Budenholzer said. "... Everybody might get an uptick (in playing time)."

The Bucks already have tried some different combinations. That includes putting Antetokounmpo at center.

"The versatility of our roster," Budenholzer said. "I think going forward it can be effective."

The Bucks delivered the most lopsided loss of the season on Oklahoma City.

The Hornets have something in common with the Bucks: Both teams won during the past few days at Toronto.

The Bucks beat Charlotte by 116-103 on Jan. 24 in Paris. Charlotte's leading scorer in that game was Malik Monk with 31 points, but he was suspended by the NBA a few days ago for violation of the league and players association's anti-drug regulations.

