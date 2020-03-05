SA
BKN

Spurs, Nets meet looking to kick-start playoff push

  • FLM
  • Mar 05, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs will be looking for answers -- a lot of them -- when they square off Friday night at Barclays Center in New York.

While the Nets are in the playoff picture, carrying a 27-34 mark into Friday that's good enough for seventh in the Eastern Conference, the Spurs (26-34) are four games below the line in the Western Conference and can ill afford to fall any further off the pace.

The Nets got run off their home floor on Wednesday, falling to Memphis 118-79 a night after rallying from 21 points down to win in Boston.

Maybe that effort took the wind out of Brooklyn's collective sails, as the Nets shot just 33.3 percent from the field and hit only seven of their 42 3-point attempts in what finished as their most lopsided home loss since the team moved from New Jersey in 2012.

"Collectively we didn't like our compete level and our spirit wasn't where it needed to be," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters after the game. "We're obviously disappointed and frustrated that we couldn't build off a great win. Guys were a little frustrated we got down, we were missing shots, but we didn't have that fighting spirit that we normally do."

Taurean Prince scored 15 points for Brooklyn, which lost for the sixth time in eight games. Caris LeVert and Chris Chiozza tallied 14 points apiece for the Nets, while Joe Harris had 13 in the second game of a road-home back-to-back.

"There's sort of this saying, 'fatigue makes cowards of us all,' and everybody's tired in the NBA at this point," Harris said. "Regardless of being on the back-to-back, this late in the season you've got to be able to grind through it."

The Spurs are 6-11 in their last 17 games, but head to the Big Apple coming off a 104-103 win in Charlotte on Tuesday. San Antonio got 21 points from Dejounte Murray in the victory, which came with former Spurs player, and now assistant coach, Tim Duncan at the helm as Gregg Popovich missed the game due to personal reasons.

Popovich will return to coach the team in Brooklyn.

"It's night and day to be in the big-boy chair," Duncan said afterward. "Truth be told though, I wasn't in the big-boy chair. I had (other assistant coaches) making the calls, and I was the one standing there screaming at people."

Bryn Forbes had 15 points, Patty Mills added 13, and Derrick White and DeMar DeRozan each had 12 points for San Antonio, which trailed most of the game and shot 11-for-32 on 3-point attempts.

Murray is averaging 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals over his past nine games, stepping up when the Spurs need him the most.

"His confidence and aggression are going up," Duncan said of Murray. "They are going in the right direction, and he's big for us. He's going to have to be big for us. He needs experience, he needs time on the floor, and he needs situational experience."

The Spurs were without center LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed his fourth game in a row with a sore shoulder, as well as backup center Jakob Poeltl (right knee strain).

San Antonio defeated the Nets 118-105 on Dec. 19 in the Alamo City in the teams' first meeting this season. The Spurs own a 29-18 edge all time in road games against the Nets.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 10
BKN Nets 29

Time Team Play Score
4:10 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Rudy Gay 10-29
4:24 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 8-29
4:30   Bad pass turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Joe Harris  
4:46 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made fade-away jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 8-26
5:03   Turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
5:03   Offensive foul on DeMar DeRozan  
5:14 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup 8-24
5:35 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 8-22
5:40   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:48 +2 Jarrett Allen made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 6-22
5:55   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:58   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Full timeout called  
6:16 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 6-20
6:24   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
6:27   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
6:46 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-18
6:46   BKN team rebound  
6:46   Caris LeVert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:46   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:52   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-17
7:07   BKN team rebound  
7:07   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:07   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:14   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
7:31   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
7:42   DeMar DeRozan missed fade-away jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:50   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:56   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
8:08 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup 6-16
8:31   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:34   Derrick White missed floating jump shot  
8:43   Full timeout called  
8:45 +3 Wilson Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 6-14
8:56   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
8:57   Bryn Forbes missed driving layup  
9:19 +2 Joe Harris made jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 6-11
9:27   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
9:31   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43 +2 Caris LeVert made dunk 6-9
9:44   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
9:46   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
10:06 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 6-7
10:20 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 4-7
10:30   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:32   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
10:41   Jarrett Allen missed layup, blocked by Derrick White  
10:53   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
11:02 +2 Bryn Forbes made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 4-5
11:16 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-5
11:16 +1 Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 2-4
11:16   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
11:27 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Derrick White 2-3
11:46 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 0-3
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
S. Dinwiddie
26 PG
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
20.5 Pts. Per Game 20.5
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
52.8 Field Goal % 41.4
52.7 Three Point % 41.4
84.2 Free Throw % 77.5
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Rudy Gay 4:10
+ 3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 4:24
  Bad pass turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Joe Harris 4:30
+ 2 Taurean Waller-Prince made fade-away jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 4:46
  Turnover on DeMar DeRozan 5:03
  Offensive foul on DeMar DeRozan 5:03
+ 2 Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup 5:14
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 5:35
  Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie 5:40
+ 2 Jarrett Allen made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 5:48
  Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen 5:55
Team Stats
Points 10 29
Field Goals 5-15 (33.3%) 11-15 (73.3%)
3-Pointers 0-4 (0.0%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 3 13
Offensive 0 1
Defensive 3 10
Team 0 2
Assists 3 7
Steals 1 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fouls 5 1
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
6 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 26
6 PTS, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 26-34 10---10
home team logo Nets 27-34 29---29
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 26-34 112.7 PPG 44.6 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Nets 27-34 110.4 PPG 48.4 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 22.2 PPG 5.6 RPG 5.4 APG 52.7 FG%
J. Harris SF 13.7 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.1 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
D. DeRozan SG 6 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
J. Harris SF 7 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
33.3 FG% 73.3
0.0 3PT FG% 60.0
0 FT% 66.7
Spurs
Starters
D. DeRozan
R. Gay
P. Mills
D. White
L. Walker IV
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. DeRozan 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 2 -19 7
R. Gay 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 -8 2
P. Mills 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
D. White 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 1 1 0 0 -14 2
L. Walker IV 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 -8 1
On Court
D. DeRozan
R. Gay
P. Mills
D. White
L. Walker IV
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. DeRozan 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 2 -19 7
R. Gay 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 -8 2
P. Mills 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
D. White 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 1 1 0 0 -14 2
L. Walker IV 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 -8 1
On Bench
L. Aldridge
M. Belinelli
J. Poeltl
Q. Weatherspoon
C. Metu
D. Eubanks
K. Johnson
L. Samanic
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Belinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Poeltl - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samanic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 10 3 3 5/15 0/4 0/0 5 21 1 1 2 0 3 -52 12
Nets
Starters
J. Harris
S. Dinwiddie
T. Waller-Prince
D. Jordan
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harris 7 2 1 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 2 +19 12
S. Dinwiddie 6 0 4 2/3 1/2 1/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 +19 14
T. Waller-Prince 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +5 4
D. Jordan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 +3 -1
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +5 0
On Court
J. Harris
S. Dinwiddie
T. Waller-Prince
D. Jordan
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harris 7 2 1 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 2 +19 12
S. Dinwiddie 6 0 4 2/3 1/2 1/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 +19 14
T. Waller-Prince 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +5 4
D. Jordan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 +3 -1
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +5 0
On Bench
K. Durant
G. Temple
K. Irving
T. Pinson
N. Claxton
D. Musa
R. Kurucs
C. Chiozza
J. Martin
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Temple - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Claxton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 11 7 11/15 3/5 4/6 1 21 1 0 1 1 10 +51 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores