1st Quarter
DET Pistons 22
NY Knicks 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:30   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
11:20   Taj Gibson missed hook shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
11:00   Bruce Brown missed hook shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
10:43   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
10:31 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
10:15   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
9:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:57 +1 Tony Snell made free throw 4-0
9:43 +2 John Henson made layup, assist by Tony Snell 6-0
9:22   Shooting foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
9:22 +1 Elfrid Payton made 1st of 2 free throws 6-1
9:22 +1 Elfrid Payton made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-2
9:12 +2 Bruce Brown made dunk, assist by John Henson 8-2
8:56 +2 R.J. Barrett made jump shot 8-4
8:36   Bad pass turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by Julius Randle  
8:32   Julius Randle missed layup  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
8:23   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:13   Julius Randle missed floating jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
7:51 +2 Christian Wood made hook shot, assist by Bruce Brown 10-4
7:43 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup, assist by R.J. Barrett 10-6
7:43   Shooting foul on Bruce Brown  
7:43   Elfrid Payton missed free throw  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:42 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 10-8
7:17 +2 Bruce Brown made floating jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 12-8
7:02 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 12-10
6:49   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
6:36   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
6:21   Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Offensive rebound by Tony Snell  
6:15   Bad pass turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by R.J. Barrett  
6:15   Personal foul on John Henson  
6:03   Julius Randle missed turnaround jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
5:46   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
5:35   R.J. Barrett missed reverse layup  
5:33   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
5:33 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 12-12
5:14 +3 Khyri Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 15-12
4:59   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
4:49 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made layup, assist by Bruce Brown 17-12
4:39   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
4:32 +3 Khyri Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 20-12
3:46   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15 +2 Elfrid Payton made finger-roll layup 20-14
3:44   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
3:34 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by R.J. Barrett 20-16
3:22   Personal foul on R.J. Barrett  
3:09 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made floating jump shot, assist by Christian Wood 22-16
3:00   Shooting foul on Khyri Thomas  
3:00   R.J. Barrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:00   NY team rebound  
3:00   R.J. Barrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:59   Mitchell Robinson missed layup  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:57   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
2:57 +1 Mitchell Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 22-17
2:57 +1 Mitchell Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-18
2:38   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
2:28 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 22-20
2:03   Jordan McRae missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
2:02   NY team rebound  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
1:44   Kevin II Knox missed jump shot  
1:40 +2 Kevin II Knox made layup 22-22
1:27   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Offensive rebound by Khyri Thomas  
1:17   Khyri Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   DET team rebound  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
1:14   Khyri Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
0:54   Sekou Doumbouya missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kevin II Knox  
0:53   DET team rebound  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
0:40   Sekou Doumbouya missed driving layup  
0:35 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 22-24
0:28   Jordan McRae missed floating jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
0:07 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 22-27
0:01   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kevin II Knox  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 25
NY Knicks 22

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
11:26   Personal foul on Bobby Portis  
11:12   Tony Snell missed driving layup  
11:11   DET team rebound  
11:11   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:00   Khyri Thomas missed jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
10:51   Bad pass turnover on Kevin II Knox, stolen by Langston Galloway  
10:46   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
10:45   DET team rebound  
10:36   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
10:34   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
10:25   Personal foul on Khyri Thomas  
10:18   Bobby Portis missed turnaround jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
10:09 +2 Bruce Brown made floating jump shot 24-27
10:00   Out of bounds turnover on Frank Ntilikina  
9:46 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made dunk, assist by Thon Maker 26-27
9:28   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
9:18   Bruce Brown missed driving layup  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
9:13   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
8:57   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
8:34   Frank Ntilikina missed layup  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:22   Tony Snell missed floating jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
8:04   Lost ball turnover on Bobby Portis, stolen by Svi Mykhailiuk  
8:00   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
8:00   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:00   DET team rebound  
8:00 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-27
7:38   Kevin II Knox missed jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
7:22 +2 Thon Maker made dunk, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 29-27
7:17   Full timeout called  
7:06 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot 29-29
6:44   Personal foul on Wayne Ellington  
6:31   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
6:31   Jordan McRae missed 1st of 3 free throws  
6:31   DET team rebound  
6:31   Jordan McRae missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
6:31   DET team rebound  
6:31 +1 Jordan McRae made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-29
6:13   Frank Ntilikina missed driving layup  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
6:09 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 30-31
5:50   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Kevin II Knox  
5:34   Bad pass turnover on Wayne Ellington, stolen by Christian Wood  
5:28 +2 Bruce Brown made layup, assist by Langston Galloway 32-31
5:11 +3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis 32-34
4:49   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
4:40   Bobby Portis missed floating jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
4:25 +2 Christian Wood made jump shot 34-34
4:06   Wayne Ellington missed jump shot  
4:05   Offensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
4:04 +3 Frank Ntilikina made 3-pt. jump shot 34-37
3:47 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 37-37
3:33   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
3:20   Personal foul on Elfrid Payton  
3:20   John Henson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:20   DET team rebound  
3:20 +1 John Henson made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-37
3:10 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving dunk 38-39
2:56   Sekou Doumbouya missed layup  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
2:48 +2 Elfrid Payton made finger-roll layup, assist by Julius Randle 38-41
2:21   Lost ball turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Julius Randle  
2:15   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Sekou Doumbouya  
2:12 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Sekou Doumbouya 40-41
1:51   Shooting foul on Jordan McRae  
1:51   R.J. Barrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:51   NY team rebound  
1:51 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-42
1:36   Jordan McRae missed fade-away jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
1:29 +2 Kevin II Knox made layup 40-44
1:05 +2 Christian Wood made hook shot 42-44
0:53   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
0:46   Christian Wood missed driving layup  
0:44   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
0:43   Personal foul on Kevin II Knox  
0:43 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 43-44
0:43 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-44
0:33 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 44-46
0:33   Shooting foul on John Henson  
0:33 +1 Julius Randle made free throw 44-47
0:24 +3 Christian Wood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 47-47
0:03   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
0:03 +1 Maurice Harkless made 1st of 2 free throws 47-48
0:03 +1 Maurice Harkless made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-49
0:02   Bad pass turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Bobby Portis  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DET Pistons 24
NY Knicks 23

Time Team Play Score
11:35   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:19 +3 Bruce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 50-49
11:06 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup 50-51
10:40   John Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
10:28   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot, blocked by Tony Snell  
10:25   Offensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
10:24   R.J. Barrett missed fade-away jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
10:18   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
10:07   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
9:56 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 50-53
9:38 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Wood 53-53
9:22   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
9:20   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
9:13   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
9:02   Shooting foul on John Henson  
9:02   Maurice Harkless missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:02   NY team rebound  
9:02 +1 Maurice Harkless made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-54
8:47   Offensive foul on John Henson  
8:47   Turnover on John Henson  
8:37 +2 R.J. Barrett made jump shot 53-56
8:10   Shooting foul on Julius Randle  
8:10   Christian Wood missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:10   DET team rebound  
8:10 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-56
7:50   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:47 +2 Julius Randle made dunk 54-58
7:27 +2 Bruce Brown made driving layup, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 56-58
7:05   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
6:55 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 59-58
6:32   Julius Randle missed driving layup, blocked by Thon Maker  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
6:28 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 59-60
6:19   Violation  
6:03   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:04   Full timeout called  
5:49   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
5:27 +2 Christian Wood made driving layup 61-60
5:18 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot 61-63
