DET
NY
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:30
|
|Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton
|11:20
|
|Taj Gibson missed hook shot
|11:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk
|11:00
|
|Bruce Brown missed hook shot
|10:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless
|10:43
|
|R.J. Barrett missed jump shot
|10:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk
|10:31
|
|+3
|Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot
|3-0
|10:15
|
|Elfrid Payton missed jump shot
|10:15
|
|Elfrid Payton missed jump shot
|10:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Tony Snell
|9:57
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|9:57
|
|+1
|Tony Snell made free throw
|4-0
|9:43
|
|+2
|John Henson made layup, assist by Tony Snell
|6-0
|9:22
|
|Shooting foul on Svi Mykhailiuk
|9:22
|
|+1
|Elfrid Payton made 1st of 2 free throws
|6-1
|9:22
|
|+1
|Elfrid Payton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6-2
|9:12
|
|+2
|Bruce Brown made dunk, assist by John Henson
|8-2
|8:56
|
|+2
|R.J. Barrett made jump shot
|8-4
|8:36
|
|Bad pass turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by Julius Randle
|8:32
|
|Julius Randle missed layup
|8:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Christian Wood
|8:23
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|8:13
|
|Julius Randle missed floating jump shot
|8:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Tony Snell
|7:51
|
|+2
|Christian Wood made hook shot, assist by Bruce Brown
|10-4
|7:43
|
|+2
|Elfrid Payton made driving layup, assist by R.J. Barrett
|10-6
|7:43
|
|Shooting foul on Bruce Brown
|7:43
|
|Elfrid Payton missed free throw
|7:42
|
|Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson
|7:42
|
|+2
|Taj Gibson made dunk
|10-8
|7:17
|
|+2
|Bruce Brown made floating jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk
|12-8
|7:02
|
|+2
|Elfrid Payton made driving layup
|12-10
|6:49
|
|Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|6:36
|
|R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Christian Wood
|6:21
|
|Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:19
|
|Offensive rebound by Tony Snell
|6:15
|
|Bad pass turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by R.J. Barrett
|6:15
|
|Personal foul on John Henson
|6:03
|
|Julius Randle missed turnaround jump shot
|6:03
|
|Julius Randle missed turnaround jump shot
|6:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya
|5:46
|
|Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|5:35
|
|R.J. Barrett missed reverse layup
|5:33
|
|Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|5:33
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson made dunk
|12-12
|5:14
|
|+3
|Khyri Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell
|15-12
|4:59
|
|Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Christian Wood
|4:49
|
|+2
|Sekou Doumbouya made layup, assist by Bruce Brown
|17-12
|4:39
|
|Julius Randle missed driving layup
|4:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Christian Wood
|4:32
|
|+3
|Khyri Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown
|20-12
|3:46
|
|Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:15
|
|+2
|Elfrid Payton made finger-roll layup
|20-14
|3:46
|
|Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton
|3:34
|
|+2
|Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by R.J. Barrett
|20-16
|3:22
|
|Personal foul on R.J. Barrett
|3:09
|
|+2
|Sekou Doumbouya made floating jump shot, assist by Christian Wood
|22-16
|3:00
|
|Shooting foul on Khyri Thomas
|3:00
|
|R.J. Barrett missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3:00
|
|NY team rebound
|3:00
|
|R.J. Barrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|2:59
|
|Mitchell Robinson missed layup
|2:58
|
|Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|2:57
|
|Shooting foul on Christian Wood
|2:57
|
|+1
|Mitchell Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|22-17
|2:57
|
|+1
|Mitchell Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22-18
|2:38
|
|Langston Galloway missed jump shot
|2:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|2:28
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton
|22-20
|2:03
|
|Jordan McRae missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson
|2:02
|
|NY team rebound
|1:42
|
|Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox
|1:44
|
|Kevin II Knox missed jump shot
|1:42
|
|Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox
|1:40
|
|+2
|Kevin II Knox made layup
|22-22
|1:27
|
|Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:25
|
|Offensive rebound by Khyri Thomas
|1:17
|
|Khyri Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:16
|
|DET team rebound
|1:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton
|1:14
|
|Khyri Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton
|1:02
|
|Bobby Portis missed jump shot
|0:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae
|0:54
|
|Sekou Doumbouya missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kevin II Knox
|0:53
|
|DET team rebound
|0:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington
|0:40
|
|Sekou Doumbouya missed driving layup
|0:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington
|0:35
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Elfrid Payton
|22-24
|0:28
|
|Jordan McRae missed floating jump shot
|0:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington
|0:07
|
|+3
|Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton
|22-27
|0:01
|
|Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kevin II Knox
|0:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:39
|
|Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk
|11:26
|
|Personal foul on Bobby Portis
|11:12
|
|Tony Snell missed driving layup
|11:11
|
|DET team rebound
|11:11
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|11:00
|
|Khyri Thomas missed jump shot
|10:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis
|10:51
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kevin II Knox, stolen by Langston Galloway
|10:46
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mitchell Robinson
|10:45
|
|DET team rebound
|10:36
|
|Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Langston Galloway
|10:34
|
|Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|10:25
|
|Personal foul on Khyri Thomas
|10:18
|
|Bobby Portis missed turnaround jump shot
|10:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown
|10:09
|
|+2
|Bruce Brown made floating jump shot
|24-27
|10:00
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Frank Ntilikina
|9:46
|
|+2
|Svi Mykhailiuk made dunk, assist by Thon Maker
|26-27
|9:28
|
|Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk
|9:18
|
|Bruce Brown missed driving layup
|9:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis
|9:13
|
|Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk
|8:57
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis
|8:34
|
|Frank Ntilikina missed layup
|8:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Thon Maker
|8:22
|
|Tony Snell missed floating jump shot
|8:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington
|8:04
|
|Lost ball turnover on Bobby Portis, stolen by Svi Mykhailiuk
|8:00
|
|Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox
|8:00
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8:00
|
|DET team rebound
|8:00
|
|+1
|Svi Mykhailiuk made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27-27
|7:38
|
|Kevin II Knox missed jump shot
|7:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway
|7:22
|
|+2
|Thon Maker made dunk, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk
|29-27
|7:17
|
|Full timeout called
|7:06
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis made jump shot
|29-29
|6:44
|
|Personal foul on Wayne Ellington
|6:31
|
|Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox
|6:31
|
|Jordan McRae missed 1st of 3 free throws
|6:31
|
|DET team rebound
|6:31
|
|Jordan McRae missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|6:31
|
|DET team rebound
|6:31
|
|+1
|Jordan McRae made 3rd of 3 free throws
|30-29
|6:13
|
|Frank Ntilikina missed driving layup
|6:10
|
|Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|6:09
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson made dunk
|30-31
|5:50
|
|Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Kevin II Knox
|5:34
|
|Bad pass turnover on Wayne Ellington, stolen by Christian Wood
|5:28
|
|+2
|Bruce Brown made layup, assist by Langston Galloway
|32-31
|5:11
|
|+3
|Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis
|32-34
|4:49
|
|Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis
|4:40
|
|Bobby Portis missed floating jump shot
|4:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Christian Wood
|4:25
|
|+2
|Christian Wood made jump shot
|34-34
|4:06
|
|Wayne Ellington missed jump shot
|4:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina
|4:04
|
|+3
|Frank Ntilikina made 3-pt. jump shot
|34-37
|3:47
|
|+3
|Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown
|37-37
|3:47
|
|+3
|Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown
|37-37
|3:33
|
|R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Christian Wood
|3:20
|
|Personal foul on Elfrid Payton
|3:20
|
|John Henson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3:20
|
|DET team rebound
|3:20
|
|+1
|John Henson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38-37
|3:10
|
|+2
|Elfrid Payton made driving dunk
|38-39
|2:56
|
|Sekou Doumbouya missed layup
|2:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|2:48
|
|+2
|Elfrid Payton made finger-roll layup, assist by Julius Randle
|38-41
|2:21
|
|Lost ball turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Julius Randle
|2:15
|
|Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Sekou Doumbouya
|2:12
|
|+2
|Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Sekou Doumbouya
|40-41
|1:51
|
|Shooting foul on Jordan McRae
|1:51
|
|R.J. Barrett missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:51
|
|NY team rebound
|1:51
|
|+1
|R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40-42
|1:36
|
|Jordan McRae missed fade-away jump shot
|1:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox
|1:29
|
|+2
|Kevin II Knox made layup
|40-44
|1:05
|
|+2
|Christian Wood made hook shot
|42-44
|0:53
|
|Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Christian Wood
|0:46
|
|Christian Wood missed driving layup
|0:44
|
|Offensive rebound by Christian Wood
|0:43
|
|Personal foul on Kevin II Knox
|0:43
|
|+1
|Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws
|43-44
|0:43
|
|+1
|Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44-44
|0:33
|
|+2
|Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by Elfrid Payton
|44-46
|0:33
|
|Shooting foul on John Henson
|0:33
|
|+1
|Julius Randle made free throw
|44-47
|0:24
|
|+3
|Christian Wood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown
|47-47
|0:03
|
|Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya
|0:03
|
|+1
|Maurice Harkless made 1st of 2 free throws
|47-48
|0:03
|
|+1
|Maurice Harkless made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47-49
|0:02
|
|Bad pass turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Bobby Portis
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:35
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|11:19
|
|+3
|Bruce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk
|50-49
|11:06
|
|+2
|Julius Randle made driving layup
|50-51
|10:40
|
|John Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:37
|
|Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett
|10:28
|
|R.J. Barrett missed jump shot, blocked by Tony Snell
|10:25
|
|Offensive rebound by R.J. Barrett
|10:24
|
|R.J. Barrett missed fade-away jump shot
|10:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown
|10:18
|
|Personal foul on Taj Gibson
|10:07
|
|Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson
|9:56
|
|+2
|Julius Randle made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton
|50-53
|9:38
|
|+3
|Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Wood
|53-53
|9:22
|
|Julius Randle missed driving layup
|9:20
|
|Defensive rebound by John Henson
|9:13
|
|Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|9:02
|
|Shooting foul on John Henson
|9:02
|
|Maurice Harkless missed 1st of 2 free throws
|9:02
|
|NY team rebound
|9:02
|
|+1
|Maurice Harkless made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53-54
|8:47
|
|Offensive foul on John Henson
|8:47
|
|Turnover on John Henson
|8:37
|
|+2
|R.J. Barrett made jump shot
|53-56
|8:10
|
|Shooting foul on Julius Randle
|8:10
|
|Christian Wood missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8:10
|
|DET team rebound
|8:10
|
|+1
|Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws
|54-56
|7:50
|
|Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot
|7:48
|
|Offensive rebound by Julius Randle
|7:47
|
|+2
|Julius Randle made dunk
|54-58
|7:27
|
|+2
|Bruce Brown made driving layup, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk
|56-58
|7:05
|
|R.J. Barrett missed driving layup
|7:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Thon Maker
|6:55
|
|+3
|Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown
|59-58
|6:32
|
|Julius Randle missed driving layup, blocked by Thon Maker
|6:30
|
|Offensive rebound by Elfrid Payton
|6:28
|
|+2
|Elfrid Payton made driving layup
|59-60
|6:19
|
|Violation
|6:03
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|6:04
|
|Full timeout called
|5:49
|
|Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Thon Maker
|5:27
|
|+2
|Christian Wood made driving layup
|61-60
|5:18
|
|+3
|R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot
|61-63
|5:04
|