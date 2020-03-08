SA
CLE

Cavs look to build off big win as Spurs visit

  • FLM
  • Mar 08, 2020

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be looking to build on one their best performances of the season while also trying to bury San Antonio's playoff hopes when they host the Spurs on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Cavaliers (18-45) play the second game of a back-to-back after beating Denver 104-102 in Cleveland on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak. Cleveland heads into Sunday's matchup with the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 27 points in the win, while Collin Sexton added 25 points, Cedi Osman had 20 points, Tristan Thompson took in 13 rebounds and Matthew Dellavedova dished out 14 assists for Cleveland.

Sexton's big game on Saturday came after he scored a career-high of 41 points Wednesday night in a 112-106 loss to Boston.

"He just continues to have so much confidence on (the offensive) end," Love told reporters about Sexton. "I think things are slowing down for him as well. He continues to get better, and he's a guy that nobody is going to outwork. I think you've continued to see that through this year, and (he) just continues to get better."

Sexton said he's enjoying being the Cavaliers' energy leader on the court.

"I've been able to control the flow of the game, not for myself but only for my teammates, so it feels good," Sexton said. "I enjoy being at the point position and just orchestrating a team or just being a vocal leader out there, because the guys feed off my energy."

Andre Drummond (strained left calf) and Darius Garland (strained left groin) each missed their third straight game for the Cavaliers.

The Spurs head to Cleveland after laying an egg in a 139-120 loss in Brooklyn on Friday. San Antonio trailed by as many as 33 points in the first half and never got closer than 15 over the final two periods, losing for the fourth time in six games.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Trey Lyles and Derrick White added 19 each, Rudy Gay had 15 points, and Keldon Johnson scored 13 for San Antonio, which is 4 1/2 games out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Brooklyn scored 41 points in the first quarter, its season high for the opening quarter, then added 45 points in the third, the most allowed by the Spurs in a quarter this season.

"Our defense was embarrassing -- soft," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after the game. "Our starting group is really soft defensively. And that's pretty much been tough, most of the year.

"So if another team starts out and helps us by not making shots or whatever, then the defense doesn't look as bad. But if they come out in scoring the way that the Nets did tonight, that's when you see the hole we get into. We get into that hole quite often."

The Spurs were without center LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed his fifth game in a row with a sore shoulder, and backup center Jakob Poeltl (right knee strain).

Cleveland beat the Spurs 117-109 in overtime on Dec. 12 in the teams' first matchup this season. San Antonio still owns a 64-32 all-time edge on the Cavaliers, but the series is tied at 24-24 in games played in Cleveland.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

4th Quarter
SA Spurs 23
CLE Cavaliers 29

Time Team Play Score
0:22   Full timeout called  
0:22 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 114-116
0:22   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
0:22   Collin Sexton missed layup  
0:42 +3 Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 114-114
0:52 +3 Matthew Dellavedova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 111-114
1:02   Full timeout called  
1:02 +3 Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 111-111
1:20 +1 Matthew Dellavedova made 2nd of 2 free throws 108-111
1:20 +1 Matthew Dellavedova made 1st of 2 free throws 108-110
1:20   Personal foul on Rudy Gay  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
1:21   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
2:09   DeMar DeRozan missed fade-away jump shot  
2:26 +2 Kevin Love made dunk 108-109
2:26   Offensive rebound by Kevin Love  
2:31   Kevin Love missed hook shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
2:47   DeMar DeRozan missed turnaround jump shot  
3:08 +1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 108-107
3:08   CLE team rebound  
3:08   Andre Drummond missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:08   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
3:31 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup, assist by Bryn Forbes 108-106
3:36   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
3:39   Andre Drummond missed driving layup  
3:54 +1 DeMar DeRozan made free throw 106-106
3:54   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
3:54 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 105-106
4:11 +2 Andre Drummond made floating jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 103-106
4:33 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 103-104
4:45   Full timeout called  
4:45 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot 100-104
5:00   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
5:02   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
5:16   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
5:29   Dejounte Murray missed floating jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
5:38   Matthew Dellavedova missed floating jump shot  
5:45   Personal foul on Trey Lyles  
5:45   Offensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:45   Matthew Dellavedova missed layup  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:11   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
6:29   Traveling violation turnover on Trey Lyles  
6:47 +2 Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 100-102
6:56   Personal foul on Drew Eubanks  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
6:56   Bryn Forbes missed jump shot, blocked by Andre Drummond  
7:20 +3 Matthew Dellavedova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 100-100
7:38   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
7:41   Drew Eubanks missed hook shot  
7:59   Full timeout called  
8:03 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 100-97
8:15   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:17   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Keldon Johnson  
8:31   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
8:45   Full timeout called  
8:45 +2 Dejounte Murray made dunk 100-94
8:48   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
9:06 +2 Patty Mills made jump shot 98-94
9:20   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
9:24   Andre Drummond missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:24   CLE team rebound  
9:24   Andre Drummond missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:24   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:35   Patty Mills missed jump shot  
9:59 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 96-94
10:13 +3 Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 96-92
10:27 +3 Alfonzo McKinnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 93-92
10:42 +2 Derrick White made layup 93-89
10:46 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made dunk 91-89
10:46   Offensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
10:56   Andre Drummond missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:56   CLE team rebound  
10:56   Andre Drummond missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:56   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
11:02   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
11:14   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Turnover on Derrick White  
11:38   Offensive foul on Derrick White  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
11:44   Larry Nance Jr. missed floating jump shot  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 41
CLE Cavaliers 27

Time Team Play Score
0:03   CLE team rebound  
0:03   Collin Sexton missed free throw  
0:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:03 +2 Keldon Johnson made dunk 91-87
0:03   Offensive rebound by Keldon Johnson  
0:04   DeMar DeRozan missed turnaround jump shot  
0:28 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 89-87
0:38 +2 Rudy Gay made dunk 89-85
0:38   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
0:39   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
0:49   Collin Sexton missed jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gay  
1:00 +2 Derrick White made layup 87-85
1:11 +3 Alfonzo McKinnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 85-85
1:22   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
1:25   DeMar DeRozan missed turnaround jump shot  
1:46   Violation  
1:47   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Keldon Johnson  
2:01 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 85-82
2:24 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 82-82
2:31   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:34   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
2:44   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup, assist by Patty Mills 82-79
3:07 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot, assist by Alfonzo McKinnie 80-79
3:11   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
3:14   Derrick White missed layup  
3:20   Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Keldon Johnson  
3:33 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-77
3:33 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 79-77
3:33 +1 DeMar DeRozan made free throw 78-77
3:33   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:33   Shooting foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
3:36   Lost ball turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Patty Mills  
3:47 +2 Patty Mills made layup, assist by Trey Lyles 77-77
3:51   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
3:53   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
4:06   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
4:29 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 75-77
4:58 +2 Trey Lyles made jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 75-74
5:15 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 73-74
5:21   Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
5:24   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
5:34   Alfonzo McKinnie missed jump shot  
5:55 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-71
5:55 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 72-71
5:55   Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
6:13   Full timeout called  
6:13   Turnover on Collin Sexton  
6:13   Offensive foul on Collin Sexton  
6:16   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
6:19   Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:27   Dejounte Murray missed reverse layup  
6:44 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 71-71
6:50   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
6:55   Personal foul on Trey Lyles  
7:10 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 71-68
7:27 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 69-68
7:33   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:35   DeMar DeRozan missed fade-away jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:46   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 69-66
8:09   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
8:13   Collin Sexton missed driving dunk, blocked by Drew Eubanks  
8:27 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Lyles 66-66
8:45 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot 63-66
8:52 +1 Kevin Love made free throw 63-63
8:52   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:07 +2 Dejounte Murray made floating jump shot 63-62
9:12   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
9:14   Cedi Osman missed floating jump shot  
9:29 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 61-62
9:35   Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
9:38   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
9:59 +2 Dejounte Murray made floating jump shot 59-62
10:08   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
10:15 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-62
10:15 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 56-62
10:15   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
10:18   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
10:19   Dejounte Murray missed layup  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
10:28   Collin Sexton missed reverse layup, blocked by Drew Eubanks  
10:31   Bad pass turnover on Drew Eubanks, stolen by Collin Sexton  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
10:38   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:50   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09 +2 Andre Drummond made alley-oop shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 55-62
11:26   Full timeout called  
11:25 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Drew Eubanks 55-60
11:31   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Drew Eubanks  
11:47 +2 Drew Eubanks made hook shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 52-60

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 32
CLE Cavaliers 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Trey Lyles  
0:01 +2 Derrick White made driving layup 50-60
0:12 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 48-60
0:30 +2 Trey Lyles made driving layup 48-58
0:44 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-58
0:44 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 46-57
0:44   Shooting foul on Keldon Johnson  
0:49   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
0:52   Derrick White missed driving layup  
0:59 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made driving layup, assist by Cedi Osman 46-56
1:11 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-54
1:11 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 45-54
1:11   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
1:25 +2 Andre Drummond made floating jump shot 44-54
1:34   Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gay, stolen by Matthew Dellavedova  
1:56 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-52
1:56 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 44-51
1:56   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
2:17   Turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
2:17   Offensive foul on DeMar DeRozan  
2:32   Turnover on Collin Sexton  
2:32   Offensive foul on Collin Sexton  
2:37   CLE team rebound  
2:38   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Derrick White  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
3:00   Trey Lyles missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:00 +1 Trey Lyles made 1st of 2 free throws 44-50
3:00   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
3:08   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26 +2 Rudy Gay made layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 43-50
3:33   Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
3:51   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
3:58   Andre Drummond missed driving layup  
4:14 +1 Trey Lyles made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-50
4:14 +1 Trey Lyles made 1st of 2 free throws 40-50
4:14   Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
4:25 +2 Andre Drummond made driving dunk 39-50
4:41 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-48
4:41   SA team rebound  
4:41   DeMar DeRozan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:41   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
4:48   SA team rebound  
4:48   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup, blocked by Alfonzo McKinnie  
5:02   Full timeout called  
5:02 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk 38-48
5:02   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
5:02   Alfonzo McKinnie missed dunk  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
5:06   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
5:12