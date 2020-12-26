|
0:00
|
|
|
Trey Burke turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Ivica Zubac makes two point dunk (Lou Williams assists)
|
36-13
|
0:06
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point jump shot
|
36-11
|
0:26
|
|
|
Trey Burke defensive rebound
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Paul George misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:39
|
|
+3
|
Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Maxi Kleber assists)
|
34-11
|
0:57
|
|
|
Josh Richardson defensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:23
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point driving layup
|
31-11
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Paul George makes two point jump shot
|
29-11
|
1:58
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point driving layup
|
29-9
|
2:08
|
|
+2
|
Ivica Zubac makes two point putback dunk
|
27-9
|
2:08
|
|
|
Ivica Zubac offensive rebound
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Paul George misses two point layup
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Lou Williams offensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber blocks Lou Williams's two point layup
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Patrick Patterson defensive rebound
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Josh Richardson misses two point putback layup
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Josh Richardson offensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Willie Cauley-Stein defensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Lou Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
+2
|
Trey Burke makes two point step back jump shot
|
27-7
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Paul George makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-7
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Paul George makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-6
|
3:10
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber shooting foul (Paul George draws the foul)
|
|
3:23
|
|
+3
|
Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Trey Burke assists)
|
25-5
|
3:30
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum turnover (bad pass) (Trey Burke steals)
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum turnover (bad pass) (Trey Burke steals)
|
|
3:40
|
|
+2
|
Josh Richardson makes two point step back jump shot (Willie Cauley-Stein assists)
|
22-5
|
3:53
|
|
|
Mavericks 60 second timeout
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Mavericks offensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Willie Cauley-Stein misses two point putback layup
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Willie Cauley-Stein offensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Willie Cauley-Stein blocks Lou Williams's two point finger roll layup
|
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-5
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-5
|
4:24
|
|
|
Paul George shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber defensive rebound
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Ivica Zubac misses two point hook shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Josh Richardson makes two point driving layup (Luka Doncic assists)
|
18-5
|
4:59
|
|
|
Willie Cauley-Stein offensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Josh Richardson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber defensive rebound
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Paul George misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Paul George misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:50
|
|
+3
|
Maxi Kleber makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|
16-5
|
6:00
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber defensive rebound
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka misses two point hook shot
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Trey Burke misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:36
|
|
+1
|
Paul George makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-5
|
6:36
|
|
|
Clippers offensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Paul George misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Dwight Powell shooting foul (Paul George draws the foul)
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses two point driving layup
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Luke Kennard misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:17
|
|
+3
|
Dorian Finney-Smith makes three point jump shot
|
13-4
|
7:29
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Paul George misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
+2
|
Paul George makes two point reverse layup
|
10-4
|
8:25
|
|
|
Dwight Powell turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Dwight Powell offensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Paul George misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Josh Richardson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Luke Kennard misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
+1
|
Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-2
|
9:38
|
|
|
Clippers 60 second timeout
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|
|
9:38
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point layup (Josh Richardson assists)
|
9-2
|
9:41
|
|
|
Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Dwight Powell steals)
|
|
9:57
|
|
+2
|
Dwight Powell makes two point alley-oop dunk (Luka Doncic assists)
|
7-2
|
10:08
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:26
|
|
+1
|
Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5-2
|
10:26
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum shooting foul (Josh Richardson draws the foul)
|
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Josh Richardson makes two point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|
4-2
|
10:34
|
|
|
Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Luka Doncic steals)
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Luke Kennard defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Luke Kennard misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point floating jump shot
|
2-2
|
11:41
|
|
+2
|
Paul George makes two point step back jump shot
|
0-2
|
12:00
|
|
|
Dwight Powell vs. Serge Ibaka (Luke Kennard gains possession)
|