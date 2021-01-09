|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
James Harden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-21
|
0:02
|
|
|
Rockets offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Talen Horton-Tucker shooting foul (James Harden draws the foul)
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Eric Gordon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:07
|
|
+1
|
Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-20
|
0:07
|
|
|
Talen Horton-Tucker personal foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Alex Caruso misses two point reverse layup
|
|
0:40
|
|
+3
|
James Harden makes three point jump shot (Jae'Sean Tate assists)
|
25-19
|
0:40
|
|
|
Jae'Sean Tate offensive rebound
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma blocks Sterling Brown's two point putback layup
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Sterling Brown offensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:59
|
|
+2
|
Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point layup
|
25-16
|
1:08
|
|
|
James Harden turnover (bad pass) (Alex Caruso steals)
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
+2
|
Alex Caruso makes two point layup (Talen Horton-Tucker assists)
|
23-16
|
1:52
|
|
|
James Harden turnover (lost ball) (Alex Caruso steals)
|
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Jae'Sean Tate makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|
21-16
|
2:15
|
|
|
Markieff Morris technical foul (Double)
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins technical foul (Double)
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Markieff Morris turnover
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Markieff Morris flagrant 1 (Jae'Sean Tate draws the foul)
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Lakers 60 second timeout
|
|
2:34
|
|
+3
|
DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (Sterling Brown assists)
|
21-15
|
2:35
|
|
|
Sterling Brown offensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder blocks Jae'Sean Tate's two point layup
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
James Harden misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Kuzma makes three point jump shot (Alex Caruso assists)
|
21-12
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
James Harden makes two point driving layup (Sterling Brown assists)
|
18-12
|
3:36
|
|
|
Sterling Brown defensive rebound
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Jae'Sean Tate blocks Kyle Kuzma's two point layup
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins turnover (lost ball) (Dennis Schroder steals)
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Rockets defensive rebound
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:20
|
|
+2
|
James Harden makes two point putback layup
|
18-10
|
4:22
|
|
|
James Harden offensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Sterling Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma turnover (bad pass) (P.J. Tucker steals)
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Marc Gasol misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
+1
|
James Harden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-8
|
5:08
|
|
+1
|
James Harden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-7
|
5:08
|
|
|
Anthony Davis shooting foul (James Harden draws the foul)
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Anthony Davis turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
P.J. Tucker personal foul (Loose ball) (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Lakers defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Davis makes two point jump shot
|
18-6
|
5:56
|
|
|
Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Anthony Davis blocks David Nwaba's two point layup
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
DeMarcus Cousins offensive rebound
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
John Wall misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Marc Gasol turnover (bad pass) (John Wall steals)
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
LeBron James blocks DeMarcus Cousins's two point layup
|
|
6:33
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Davis makes two point fadeaway jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|
16-6
|
6:51
|
|
+3
|
DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (James Harden assists)
|
14-6
|
7:06
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Davis makes two point alley-oop dunk (Dennis Schroder assists)
|
14-3
|
7:19
|
|
|
Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
David Nwaba misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:36
|
|
+1
|
LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
12-3
|
7:36
|
|
|
Rockets 60 second timeout
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Christian Wood shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|
|
7:36
|
|
+2
|
LeBron James makes two point layup (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assists)
|
11-3
|
7:39
|
|
|
Christian Wood turnover (bad pass) (Dennis Schroder steals)
|
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Dennis Schroder makes two point driving layup (LeBron James assists)
|
9-3
|
7:58
|
|
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope offensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses two point layup
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
LeBron James defensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
James Harden misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
James Harden defensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Marc Gasol misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Christian Wood misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
+1
|
Marc Gasol makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-3
|
8:41
|
|
|
Christian Wood shooting foul (Marc Gasol draws the foul)
|
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Marc Gasol makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
6-3
|
8:47
|
|
|
James Harden personal foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Christian Wood misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Davis makes two point step back jump shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
|
4-3
|
9:17
|
|
+2
|
Christian Wood makes two point alley-oop layup (James Harden assists)
|
2-3
|
9:29
|
|
|
Lakers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
David Nwaba misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:53
|
|
+1
|
David Nwaba makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-1
|
9:53
|
|
|
Marc Gasol shooting foul (David Nwaba draws the foul)
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
John Wall defensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
P.J. Tucker misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
John Wall defensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
James Harden turnover (lost ball) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)
|
|
10:54
|
|
+2
|
LeBron James makes two point dunk (Dennis Schroder assists)
|
2-0
|
10:57
|
|
|
John Wall turnover (bad pass) (LeBron James steals)
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
David Nwaba defensive rebound
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
John Wall blocks Dennis Schroder's two point layup
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
James Harden turnover (bad pass) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Anthony Davis personal foul (Loose ball) (P.J. Tucker draws the foul)
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Rockets defensive rebound
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
LeBron James misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
P.J. Tucker turnover (out of bounds step)
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Anthony Davis vs. Christian Wood (John Wall gains possession)
|