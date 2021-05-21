|
End of period
Mavericks offensive rebound
0:01
Jalen Brunson misses three point jump shot
0:00
Rajon Rondo turnover (bad pass) (Luka Doncic steals)
0:02
Willie Cauley-Stein turnover (offensive goaltending)
0:25
+1
|
Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-30
0:25
+1
|
Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-29
0:25
Maxi Kleber personal foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)
0:35
+1
|
Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-28
0:35
+1
|
Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
32-28
0:35
Paul George shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
0:35
Maxi Kleber offensive rebound
0:39
Serge Ibaka blocks Luka Doncic's two point layup
0:59
+2
|
Reggie Jackson makes two point driving layup
31-28
1:07
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
1:10
Maxi Kleber misses three point jump shot
1:29
+2
|
Serge Ibaka makes two point hook shot (Reggie Jackson assists)
31-26
1:52
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point putback layup
31-24
1:54
Luka Doncic offensive rebound
1:56
Luka Doncic misses two point floating jump shot
2:08
+2
|
Kawhi Leonard makes two point jump shot (Reggie Jackson assists)
29-24
2:31
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point floating jump shot
29-22
2:38
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
2:40
Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot
2:49
Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
2:51
Luka Doncic misses two point fadeaway jump shot
3:07
+3
|
Kawhi Leonard makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists)
27-22
3:16
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
3:18
Jalen Brunson misses two point jump shot
3:33
+1
|
Serge Ibaka makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-19
3:33
+1
|
Serge Ibaka makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-18
3:33
Willie Cauley-Stein shooting foul (Serge Ibaka draws the foul)
3:53
+3
|
Dorian Finney-Smith makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
27-17
4:08
Mavericks 60 second timeout
4:08
+2
|
Ivica Zubac makes two point putback layup
24-17
4:08
Ivica Zubac offensive rebound
4:09
Paul George misses two point jump shot
4:12
Kawhi Leonard offensive rebound
4:13
Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot
4:20
Paul George defensive rebound
4:22
Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot
4:43
+3
|
Nicolas Batum makes three point jump shot (Reggie Jackson assists)
24-15
4:50
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point jump shot
24-12
5:11
+1
|
Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-12
5:11
+1
|
Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-11
5:11
Maxi Kleber shooting foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)
5:18
+3
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
22-10
5:35
+2
|
Kawhi Leonard makes two point reverse layup
19-10
5:51
+1
|
Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-8
5:51
+1
|
Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-8
5:51
Kawhi Leonard personal foul (Maxi Kleber draws the foul)
6:11
+2
|
Kawhi Leonard makes two point turnaround jump shot
17-8
6:38
Clippers 60 second timeout
6:39
+3
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Maxi Kleber assists)
17-6
6:45
Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
6:47
Kristaps Porzingis blocks Reggie Jackson's two point reverse layup
6:52
Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
6:55
Kristaps Porzingis misses three point jump shot
7:02
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
7:05
Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot
7:11
Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
7:14
Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot
7:25
Mavericks defensive rebound
7:25
Paul George misses three point jump shot
7:36
+2
|
Dorian Finney-Smith makes two point driving dunk (Luka Doncic assists)
14-6
7:44
+1
|
Paul George makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-6
7:44
+1
|
Paul George makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-5
7:44
Dorian Finney-Smith shooting foul (Paul George draws the foul)
8:05
+1
|
Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
12-4
8:05
Patrick Beverley shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
8:05
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point driving layup (Maxi Kleber assists)
11-4
8:19
Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
8:25
Paul George misses two point jump shot
8:35
Kristaps Porzingis personal foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)
8:35
Kristaps Porzingis turnover (lost ball) (Kawhi Leonard steals)
8:50
+2
|
Ivica Zubac makes two point dunk (Marcus Morris Sr. assists)
9-4
9:04
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point jump shot
9-2
9:23
Marcus Morris Sr. personal foul (Kristaps Porzingis draws the foul)
9:26
Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound
9:29
Kawhi Leonard misses two point floating jump shot
9:46
+3
|
Kristaps Porzingis makes three point jump shot (Tim Hardaway Jr. assists)
7-2
9:52
Maxi Kleber defensive rebound
9:56
Luka Doncic blocks Marcus Morris Sr.'s three point jump shot
10:11
Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
10:14
Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot
10:25
+2
|
Ivica Zubac makes two point turnaround hook shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
4-2
10:41
Clippers defensive rebound
10:42
Luka Doncic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:42
+1
|
Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-0
10:42
Patrick Beverley shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
10:50
Maxi Kleber defensive rebound
10:53
Patrick Beverley misses three point step back jump shot
10:57
Marcus Morris Sr. offensive rebound
10:59
Marcus Morris Sr. misses three point jump shot
11:24
+1
|
Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-0
11:24
Mavericks offensive rebound
11:24
Maxi Kleber misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:24
Ivica Zubac shooting foul (Maxi Kleber draws the foul)
11:30
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
11:32
Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot
11:46
+2
|
Kristaps Porzingis makes two point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
2-0
12:00
Kristaps Porzingis vs. Ivica Zubac (Tim Hardaway Jr. gains possession)
