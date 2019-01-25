MIN
UTA

Timberwolves-Jazz Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 25, 2019

For the second straight season, the Utah Jazz are on the rise after early-season struggles. Donovan Mitchell is spearheading the surge.

The second-year guard is giving the Jazz offense the boost it needs after kicking it into another extra gear earlier this month. Mitchell comes into Utah's Friday clash with the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves finally playing up to the potential he displayed late in his rookie season.

Mitchell is averaging 28.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in January, all well above his season figures. He is shooting 46.5 percent from the field this month, including 42.5 percent from 3-point range -- both significant improvements from previous months -- and he has scored at least 30 points in five of his past eight games.

"This is what you see when you get a good player who is developing and getting better," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

Mitchell's offense has helped Utah pile up seven victories in the past eight contests, including a 114-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets, the Western Conference's second-place team, on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 35 points and tied his season high with six 3-pointers.

"You just got to feel confident with every shot you take and making the right reads and making the right plays," Mitchell said. "The trust my teammates have is great."

Improved offense from Mitchell could be the key for the Jazz in successfully avenging a 128-125 loss at Minnesota on Halloween.

The Timberwolves carry a three-game winning streak into Salt Lake City after beating the Los Angeles Lakers 120-105 on Thursday night behind 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Minnesota came out on top against Utah the first time around when Derrick Rose exploded for a career-high 50 points. Rose poured in 34 points in the second half.

Whether Rose will get a chance for an encore Friday is uncertain. He sustained a right ankle injury in the first half Thursday and did not return after halftime. Rose, who scored six first-half points against the Lakers, missed six games earlier this season with a sprained right ankle.

The Oct. 31 performance signaled a basketball renaissance for the former NBA MVP.

Rose had been waived by the Jazz less than a year ago after being acquired from Cleveland with Jae Crowder in a trade that sent Rodney Hood to the Cavaliers. He signed a one-year deal with Minnesota over the summer and has quietly turned into valuable performer.

Rose averaged 20.7 points in his past seven games before Thursday. On the season, the veteran guard is averaging 18.6 points and 4.7 assists on the season while shooting 48 percent from the floor.

Rose finished second among Western Conference guards in fan voting for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. His coach and teammates believe Rose truly deserves to end up on the All-Star roster.

"I'll be the first one to go out and politick for Derrick," Wolves interim coach Ryan Saunders said, according to the (Minneapolis) Star Tribune. "Everything he's fought back from in terms of injuries and how he's been with our young guys, and also producing on the court. He should be in Charlotte."

This will be the first of back-to-back games between the Jazz and the Timberwolves. The teams will meet again Sunday in Minneapolis.--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
R. Gobert
27 C
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
13.0 Reb. Per Game 13.0
49.6 Field Goal % 64.2
49.6 Three Point % 64.2
84.3 Free Throw % 65.4
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
22.6 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.0 APG
home team logo
R. Gobert C 27
14.9 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 2.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 24-24 -----
home team logo Jazz 27-22 -----
UTA -10, O/U 222
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
UTA -10, O/U 222
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 24-24 111.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Jazz 27-22 108.4 PPG 45.2 RPG 24.8 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 22.6 PPG 12.3 RPG 3.0 APG 49.6 FG%
R. Gobert C 14.9 PPG 13.0 RPG 2.2 APG 64.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Timberwolves
Roster
K. Towns
D. Rose
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
J. Teague
T. Gibson
D. Saric
J. Okogie
T. Jones
G. Dieng
J. Bayless
L. Deng
A. Tolliver
J. Terrell
C. Williams
K. Bates-Diop
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Towns 48 33.3 22.6 12.3 3.0 1.0 1.9 2.9 49.6 37.8 84.3 3.5 8.9
D. Rose 38 29.0 18.6 2.8 4.7 0.6 0.3 1.7 48.0 41.7 85.4 0.7 2.2
A. Wiggins 44 34.4 17.7 4.5 2.2 1.1 0.5 1.8 39.9 34.4 71.6 1.1 3.4
R. Covington 22 34.7 14.5 5.7 1.5 2.3 1.1 1.1 43.3 37.2 77.3 1.0 4.8
J. Teague 31 30.3 11.5 2.4 8.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 40.6 34.1 82.0 0.4 2.1
T. Gibson 47 25.6 10.8 7.0 1.3 0.8 0.6 1.1 56.4 35.5 72.8 2.7 4.3
D. Saric 33 22.8 9.8 5.3 1.5 0.6 0.1 1.0 44.7 35.3 84.6 1.4 3.9
J. Okogie 40 21.8 7.5 3.0 1.2 0.9 0.4 0.9 36.6 26.1 75.5 0.6 2.4
T. Jones 43 20.3 5.4 1.7 4.0 1.3 0.1 0.6 38.0 29.7 84.2 0.3 1.4
G. Dieng 48 13.5 5.3 4.1 0.8 0.5 0.5 0.7 47.3 31.4 87.0 0.9 3.1
J. Bayless 11 14.4 4.8 1.2 2.5 0.6 0.0 0.7 31.3 33.3 50.0 0.3 0.9
L. Deng 9 9.1 4.3 2.3 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.4 46.9 18.2 70.0 0.7 1.7
A. Tolliver 33 14.9 4.3 2.2 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.6 40.7 37.9 73.1 0.3 1.8
J. Terrell 5 8.2 3.8 0.4 0.6 0.4 0.2 1.2 35.0 50.0 50.0 0.2 0.2
C. Williams 7 8.4 1.9 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.6 40.0 14.3 0.0 0.1 0.3
K. Bates-Diop 5 6.4 1.2 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 27.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.2
Total 48 241.0 111.9 45.1 24.5 8.83 5.38 12.7 44.8 35.0 79.3 11.8 33.3
Jazz
Roster
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
J. Crowder
J. Ingles
D. Favors
K. Korver
D. Exum
R. Neto
R. O'Neale
G. Allen
T. Sefolosha
G. Niang
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
T. Bradley
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 45 33.0 22.3 3.7 3.8 1.6 0.4 2.8 42.7 33.0 79.2 0.6 3.1
R. Gobert 49 31.6 14.9 13.0 2.2 0.9 2.1 1.6 64.2 0.0 65.4 3.7 9.3
R. Rubio 42 28.7 12.9 3.5 6.0 1.3 0.2 3.0 40.5 33.7 85.0 0.4 3.1
J. Crowder 48 27.5 12.1 4.8 1.6 0.8 0.4 1.1 39.8 32.7 71.3 0.8 4.0
J. Ingles 49 31.1 11.5 3.9 5.0 1.4 0.2 2.2 43.1 36.2 66.7 0.3 3.6
D. Favors 48 23.1 10.9 7.1 1.0 0.7 1.3 1.1 57.0 22.2 64.7 2.7 4.4
K. Korver 27 20.2 9.8 2.1 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.7 43.7 40.4 86.7 0.2 1.9
D. Exum 39 16.3 7.4 1.7 2.7 0.4 0.1 1.2 43.2 30.5 79.1 0.4 1.3
R. Neto 19 12.0 4.9 1.5 2.0 0.4 0.0 0.9 51.4 33.3 92.9 0.1 1.4
R. O'Neale 49 18.2 4.8 3.3 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.9 46.8 41.7 75.9 0.3 3.0
G. Allen 22 10.9 4.4 0.3 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.6 32.2 28.1 76.7 0.0 0.3
T. Sefolosha 26 11.1 3.0 2.8 0.4 0.9 0.0 0.6 50.0 46.4 57.1 0.2 2.7
G. Niang 35 7.1 2.9 1.0 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.3 40.9 37.7 88.9 0.1 0.9
E. Udoh 30 5.8 1.9 1.2 0.4 0.1 0.5 0.3 69.4 0.0 57.1 0.4 0.9
N. Mitrou-Long 6 4.5 0.8 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 40.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Cavanaugh 4 2.3 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
T. Bradley 1 9.0 0.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 1.0
Total 49 240.0 108.4 45.2 24.8 8.45 5.51 15.0 46.0 34.5 73.1 9.6 35.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores