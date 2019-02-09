Dwyane Wade and San Francisco Bay basketball fans get one final chance to demonstrate their admiration for each other when the Miami Heat make its one and only stop in Oakland, Calif., this season to face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

Presuming he can shake the residual cobwebs from a hard fall in Friday's loss at Sacramento, Wade is scheduled to make his final NBA appearance at Golden State, where he ranks among the all-time scoring leaders among Warriors opponents.

Wade has faced the Warriors 23 times in his 16-year career and ranks 16th among their opponents with a 25.3-point scoring average. His team has won 13 of those games.

This will be his 12th game at Golden State, where he ranks 10th among opponent scorers with a 26.2 average. His team has gone 6-5 in his previous visits.

Wade has scored 30 or more points six times in Oakland games, with a high of 37 for the Heat in December of 2008.

The 13-time All-Star was asked about Warriors fans during his stop in Sacramento on Friday.

"It's loud in there ... a good loud," Wade told reporters. "It's always been a great place to play. It's a tough place to play. They've really made it a home-court advantage."

The Warriors have gone 20-7 at home this season, the fourth-best home record in the Western Conference. That mark has been boosted by five wins in their last six home games during a stretch in which the Warriors have won 14 of 15 overall.

They are coming off a 117-107 win at Phoenix on Friday that increased their road winning streak to 11 games.

The Warriors almost forgot to show up in Phoenix, creating a big hole when outscored 26-9 to start the game.

Klay Thompson left the arena Friday night hoping his team can avoid a similar lack of motivation following what could be an emotional pregame ceremony for Wade on Sunday.

"Hopefully we can go 3-0 in these last three 1/8games 3/8 and go into the All-Star break feeling really good about ourselves," Thompson expressed to reporters. "We're playing at a really high level, and it's a good sign with not so many games left in the regular season. We'll just enjoy this ride; it's a lot of fun."

The Warriors finish off the NBA's "first half" Tuesday at home against Utah and Wednesday at Portland.

Wade took a trip to the locker room during Friday's game at Sacramento after falling flat on his back and banging his head on the court.

He quickly went through the NBA's concussion protocol, was cleared the return to the action, and finished off a 15-point performance.

However, he missed a key shot late and mixed in a turnover as the Kings rallied to win, then admitted afterward he was still a bit shaken from the fall.

Wade will undergo further examination before Sunday's game.

The Warriors have won seven of the last eight meetings with the Heat, including sweeping last year's two-game season series by a total of 45 points.

Despite Friday's loss, the Heat retain a winning record on the road at 14-12.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.