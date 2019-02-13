GS
POR

Warriors look to shake off Blazers ahead of break

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 13, 2019

The Golden State Warriors are on a roll, but they want it to continue for one more night.

The Warriors stretched their winning streak to five games with a hard-fought 115-108 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night in Oakland, Calif. All that stands between the Warriors and a six-game tear heading into the All-Star break is a Wednesday night date with the Trail Blazers in Portland.

"That week off will be nice, but we have to finish the job," said Golden State guard Stephen Curry, who scored 24 points against the Jazz. "We want to finish on a high note. We have to go up to Portland and get a win."

Golden State broke open a tight game against Utah with a late 20-4 run, but Curry liked that the Warriors held a 25-14 lead after one quarter.

"We won the game with our defensive effort in the first quarter," he said. "(The Jazz) came back, but we set the tone early. We've been having some terrible first quarters lately, but we rectified that tonight."

Golden State has won 16 of its past 17 games overall and also is riding an 11-game winning streak on the road. The Warriors lead the NBA in scoring (119 points per game), field-goal percentage (.493) and assists (29.5 per game), and they rank third in 3-point percentage (.385).

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is trying to incorporate center DeMarcus Cousins -- who returned last month after rehabbing from Achilles tendon surgery -- into the starting lineup. Cousins made only 4 of 17 shots from the field against Utah but contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes. He is averaging 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in his 11 games.

Portland returns home after back-to-back road losses to the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Blazers, who have dropped three of four overall, are only 10-15 on the road but 23-8 at Moda Center this season. The Golden State game is their only home date in a 10-game stretch that continues through March 5.

The Blazers fell 120-111 on Monday at Oklahoma City go to 0-3 this season against the Thunder. Portland is 1-7 against the top three teams in the West, including 1-2 against Golden State and 0-2 against Denver.

"You want to at least split (a season series) with a division opponent if it comes down to home-court advantage in the playoffs," Portland point guard Damian Lillard said. "That was taken away from us (Monday). So for that reason, you put a little more on it. Tough loss."

Blazers coach Terry Stotts continues to tinker with his rotation after the addition to Rodney Hood a week ago. Hood scored nine points on 4-for-5 shooting in 17 minutes off the bench against Oklahoma City.

"It's going to be a challenge for everybody," Stotts said of more players deserving of minutes. "It's going to be a challenge for me; it's going to be a challenge for the team. We had a rhythm to what we were doing, and that rhythm has been broken.

"Everybody is just going to have to be patient. One night it's going to be one thing, and maybe the next night it won't. That's just the way it's going to be until it changes."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
D. Lillard
0 PG
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
26.3 Pts. Per Game 26.3
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
51.3 Field Goal % 44.8
51.3 Three Point % 44.8
89.4 Free Throw % 90.8
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
27.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 6.0 APG
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
26.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Warriors 41-15 -----
home team logo Trail Blazers 33-23 -----
POR ++3, O/U 234.5
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
POR ++3, O/U 234.5
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 41-15 119.0 PPG 46.4 RPG 29.5 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 33-23 113.0 PPG 47.6 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 27.5 PPG 7.0 RPG 6.0 APG 51.3 FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.3 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.3 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Warriors
Roster
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
D. Cousins
D. Green
J. Jerebko
Q. Cook
K. Looney
A. Iguodala
D. Jones
A. McKinnie
D. Lee
S. Livingston
J. Bell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Curry 45 34.3 28.5 5.1 5.3 1.2 0.4 2.8 49.0 44.7 91.9 0.7 4.4
K. Durant 56 35.4 27.5 7.0 6.0 0.8 1.1 3.1 51.3 36.2 89.4 0.5 6.5
K. Thompson 55 34.1 22.1 4.0 2.1 1.1 0.7 1.6 47.5 39.8 80.5 0.4 3.6
D. Cousins 11 23.4 13.9 6.8 3.7 1.3 1.1 2.1 42.4 29.0 73.3 1.2 5.6
D. Green 41 31.1 7.0 7.6 7.3 1.6 1.0 2.6 42.0 23.2 72.4 1.0 6.7
J. Jerebko 52 18.2 6.9 4.6 1.5 0.3 0.2 0.7 47.2 36.1 82.3 1.2 3.5
Q. Cook 48 14.4 6.9 2.3 1.7 0.3 0.1 0.7 45.2 37.7 75.0 0.3 1.9
K. Looney 56 20.7 6.7 5.8 1.8 0.6 0.8 0.7 61.8 10.0 62.8 2.6 3.3
A. Iguodala 50 23.5 6.0 3.9 3.3 0.9 0.8 0.7 50.0 37.0 62.3 0.7 3.2
D. Jones 24 17.1 5.4 3.1 1.2 0.5 1.0 0.7 71.6 0.0 64.9 1.3 1.8
A. McKinnie 47 14.0 5.0 3.6 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.5 49.0 35.0 51.6 1.3 2.3
D. Lee 17 11.9 5.0 1.9 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 47.6 42.4 84.6 0.2 1.6
S. Livingston 45 15.3 4.4 2.0 1.9 0.5 0.5 0.6 49.1 0.0 81.4 0.7 1.3
J. Bell 47 10.9 2.9 2.5 1.2 0.3 0.7 0.5 52.1 0.0 66.7 0.7 1.8
Total 56 241.8 119.0 46.4 29.5 7.61 6.43 13.6 49.3 38.5 81.1 9.9 36.4
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
R. Hood
A. Aminu
J. Layman
E. Turner
Z. Collins
S. Curry
M. Leonard
M. Harkless
G. Trent Jr.
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 55 35.4 26.3 4.5 6.3 1.2 0.5 2.9 44.8 36.6 90.8 0.8 3.7
C. McCollum 55 34.1 21.1 4.0 2.8 0.8 0.4 1.6 45.8 36.2 83.0 0.9 3.2
J. Nurkic 55 27.3 15.1 10.2 3.2 1.1 1.6 2.3 50.4 12.0 75.6 3.4 6.8
R. Hood 3 22.0 10.3 1.3 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 68.4 55.6 0.0 0.0 1.3
A. Aminu 56 29.1 9.4 7.9 1.3 0.9 0.4 0.8 43.5 35.5 84.4 1.5 6.4
J. Layman 45 18.1 7.9 2.9 0.7 0.4 0.4 0.6 53.4 36.4 73.0 0.8 2.1
E. Turner 55 23.7 7.4 4.6 3.9 0.5 0.3 1.7 46.8 15.6 69.1 0.6 4.0
Z. Collins 56 18.1 6.8 4.3 1.0 0.4 0.8 1.0 48.0 34.5 77.2 1.4 2.9
S. Curry 50 17.2 6.1 1.4 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.7 44.1 47.5 100.0 0.3 1.1
M. Leonard 52 14.5 6.0 3.9 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.7 54.2 47.0 81.8 0.8 3.1
M. Harkless 36 21.4 5.9 3.8 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.7 45.7 28.8 66.7 1.1 2.7
G. Trent Jr. 8 4.3 1.8 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 27.8 37.5 25.0 0.0 0.5
Total 56 241.8 113.0 47.6 22.8 6.70 5.04 13.7 46.4 36.2 81.7 11.2 36.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores