Warriors, Kings tip off season's second half

  • Feb 20, 2019

Two teams that could find themselves as playoff opponents for the first time later this spring meet for the final time in the regular season Thursday night when the Sacramento Kings take on the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif.

The Warriors (41-16) finished the NBA's "first half" with the best record in the Western Conference and, if the playoffs had started today, would have been paired with the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers (32-27) in the first round.

The Kings (30-27) entered the break tied with the Clippers in the loss column, but one game behind due to two fewer wins.

Sacramento has not made the playoffs since 2006 and, in fact, has never reached the postseason in the same season as its Northern California rival since moving west from Kansas City in 1985.

The Warriors had an eventful All-Star break, with Kevin Durant earning All-Star Game Most Valuable Player honors, Stephen Curry finishing second in the 3-point shootout during All-Star Weekend and Andre Iguodala being elected as first vice president of the National Basketball Players Association.

Getting seven days off has allowed the Warriors to calm down from an explosive pre-break finale at Portland, where Steve Kerr was ejected for disputing a flagrant-foul call on Draymond Green.

Green enters the final 25 games of the season with 13 technical fouls. Three more and he would receive a one-game suspension.

Green knows he is under a microscope.

"I've been officiated a certain way for years," he claimed to reporters in the wake of his flagrant foul in Portland. "It's nothing new to me."

With all hands on deck, the Warriors get an opportunity on Thursday to sweep the season series from the Kings after having recorded three nail-biting wins earlier this season.

Golden State scratched out 117-116 and 130-125 wins in November and December, respectively, before edging the Kings 127-123 in January.

The Warriors swept season series from the Kings in 2014, 2015 and 2016 before Sacramento won three of the eight meetings over the last two seasons. Two of those three wins came last season at Golden State.

The Kings will feature a different look for this season's fourth head-to-head matchup. They beat the trade deadline with deals that imported former Warrior Harrison Barnes, Alec Burks and Caleb Swanigan, and later added Corey Brewer via a pair of 10-day contracts.

"We definitely got bigger," Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox observed to reporters last week. "Other than that, we brought in some more shooting, guys that can score, put the ball in the basket. I think we got a little bit better."

Barnes will be facing the Warriors for the 10th time since leaving as a free agent in 2016 following the club's signing of Durant. Barnes has scored 20 or more points on four of those occasions, including going for 22 as a member of the Dallas Mavericks in a January meeting with Golden State.

Barnes was a member of the 2015 Warriors team that won the NBA championship in coach Steve Kerr's first season. He also was a starter for the 2016 Golden State club that lost to Cleveland in the NBA Finals.

B. Hield 24
20.5 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.3 APG
S. Curry 30
28.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.2 APG
Kings 30-27
Warriors 41-16
ORACLE Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 30-27 113.4 PPG 45 RPG 25.6 APG
home team logo Warriors 41-16 118.8 PPG 46.4 RPG 29.5 APG
B. Hield 20.5 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.3 APG 47.5 FG%
S. Curry 28.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 5.2 APG 48.8 FG%
Top Scorers
Kings
Roster
B. Hield
D. Fox
B. Bogdanovic
H. Barnes
M. Bagley III
W. Cauley-Stein
N. Bjelica
J. Jackson
H. Giles
Y. Ferrell
T. Williams
F. Mason III
B. McLemore
K. Koufos
A. Burks
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Hield 57 31.6 20.5 5.1 2.3 0.5 0.4 1.9 47.5 44.9 86.1 1.3 3.8
D. Fox 56 31.4 17.2 3.7 7.2 1.7 0.5 3.0 46.1 36.6 72.6 0.6 3.1
B. Bogdanovic 45 28.0 14.8 3.6 4.0 1.1 0.2 1.8 42.4 33.2 80.7 0.5 3.1
H. Barnes 3 36.0 13.3 7.3 3.0 1.3 0.0 1.7 35.1 30.0 100.0 1.3 6.0
M. Bagley III 43 24.2 13.3 6.9 1.0 0.5 1.0 1.6 51.5 25.5 68.5 2.3 4.6
W. Cauley-Stein 57 28.1 12.7 8.5 2.6 1.3 0.7 1.2 53.9 50.0 54.6 2.4 6.1
N. Bjelica 56 23.3 9.9 5.8 1.9 0.7 0.8 1.2 48.3 42.2 76.5 1.7 4.1
J. Jackson 52 20.8 6.7 2.8 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.4 42.4 34.6 82.0 0.5 2.3
H. Giles 44 12.9 6.2 3.4 1.3 0.6 0.3 1.2 49.6 0.0 62.5 1.0 2.4
Y. Ferrell 47 15.1 6.0 1.6 2.0 0.5 0.1 0.5 44.9 37.8 87.8 0.2 1.4
T. Williams 18 15.9 5.7 3.1 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.4 46.0 34.1 60.0 0.5 2.6
F. Mason III 34 11.6 4.9 1.1 2.4 0.5 0.1 0.9 41.5 22.0 67.9 0.1 1.0
B. McLemore 19 8.3 3.9 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 39.1 41.5 66.7 0.2 0.7
K. Koufos 31 12.2 3.6 4.5 0.8 0.4 0.4 0.7 48.6 0.0 35.3 1.3 3.2
A. Burks 3 14.3 3.0 3.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 66.7 0.0 100.0 0.3 2.7
Total 57 240.4 113.4 45 25.6 8.44 4.68 13.6 46.6 37.8 71.3 10.9 34.1
Warriors
Roster
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
D. Cousins
D. Green
J. Jerebko
Q. Cook
K. Looney
A. Iguodala
D. Jones
D. Lee
A. McKinnie
S. Livingston
J. Bell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Curry 46 34.3 28.6 5.1 5.2 1.2 0.4 2.8 48.8 44.4 92.2 0.7 4.4
K. Durant 57 35.4 27.6 7.0 5.9 0.8 1.1 3.1 51.6 36.7 89.3 0.5 6.5
K. Thompson 56 34.1 21.9 4.0 2.2 1.1 0.7 1.5 46.9 39.6 81.0 0.4 3.6
D. Cousins 11 23.4 13.9 6.8 3.7 1.3 1.1 2.1 42.4 29.0 73.3 1.2 5.6
D. Green 42 31.1 7.0 7.6 7.3 1.6 1.1 2.6 42.4 23.3 72.4 1.0 6.6
J. Jerebko 53 18.3 6.9 4.6 1.5 0.3 0.2 0.7 47.4 35.8 82.3 1.2 3.5
Q. Cook 49 14.4 6.8 2.2 1.7 0.3 0.1 0.7 44.7 37.3 75.0 0.3 1.9
K. Looney 57 20.8 6.6 5.9 1.8 0.6 0.8 0.7 61.0 10.0 62.8 2.6 3.3
A. Iguodala 50 23.5 6.0 3.9 3.3 0.9 0.8 0.7 50.0 37.0 62.3 0.7 3.2
D. Jones 24 17.1 5.4 3.1 1.2 0.5 1.0 0.7 71.6 0.0 64.9 1.3 1.8
D. Lee 18 11.9 5.1 2.0 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 45.1 40.5 80.0 0.3 1.7
A. McKinnie 48 14.1 4.9 3.5 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.5 49.0 35.0 51.6 1.3 2.3
S. Livingston 45 15.3 4.4 2.0 1.9 0.5 0.5 0.6 49.1 0.0 81.4 0.7 1.3
J. Bell 48 11.1 3.0 2.6 1.2 0.3 0.8 0.5 51.6 0.0 66.7 0.8 1.8
Total 57 241.8 118.8 46.4 29.5 7.49 6.49 13.5 49.1 38.4 81.2 10.1 36.3
