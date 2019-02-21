DET
  Feb 21, 2019

The Detroit Pistons will begin their chase for one of the Eastern Conference playoff spots Friday on the road against a young, rebuilding Atlanta Hawks club that staggered into the All-Star break.

The Pistons (26-30) open the second half of the season tied with the Miami Heat for the eighth playoff position in the East. Detroit is only a half-game behind seventh-place Charlotte and only a half-game ahead of 10th place Orlando.

The Pistons had their four-game winning streak snapped by Boston just before the break. They now play four of their next five on the road.

"I think we played really, really good basketball," center Andre Drummond said of the final stretch before the layoff. "We set a goal to go 5-2 and we succeeded with that. Got a week off, take a break, come back and it's off to the races from there."

Drummond averages 17.4 points and 15 rebounds per game, the latter figure tops in the NBA by 1.5. He has 45 double-doubles, three off the NBA lead, and has posted more than 15 rebounds in 29 games, six more than anyone else.

Blake Griffin, who has 18 double-doubles and surpassed 20 points in 42 games, is averaging 26.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He was named an NBA All-Star for the sixth time in his career and the first time since 2014-15.

The Hawks (19-39), who typically start two rookies, are in 12th place in the East and eight games ahead of the last-place New York Knicks. But Atlanta dropped four of five home games before the break, including an embarrassing 106-91 drubbing at home against the Knicks, who had lost 18 straight games.

A big question is how the Hawks will fare without veteran backup point guard Jeremy Lin, who was bought out before the break. Lin had been a positive influence on rookie point guard Trae Young and produced in some disquieting circumstances. Atlanta did address the situation by signing Jaylen Adams to a multi-year deal on Wednesday; he had been with the team on a two-way contract.

Young, although inconsistent, has played well. He's averaging 16.9 points and 7.6 assists and has already shattered the franchise record for assists by a rookie. Since 1997-98, only Chris Paul (2005-06) and John Wall (2010-11) averaged at least 16 points and seven assists as a rookie.

The most consistent Hawk has been second-year forward John Collins, who is averaging 19.1 points and 9.5 rebounds in his second season.

The hottest player has been forward Taurean Prince, who was shooting .547 percent from the field over an eight-game span before the loss to the Knicks. Prince, who missed 15 games from December to January with an ankle injury, is averaging 13.4 points and shooting 38.1 percent on 3 pointers this season.

"I like where we're headed," Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. "As a first-time coach, I didn't know if I'd be fighting players every day or disgruntled guys or guys not buying into it, but I think the guys buy into it and they enjoy each other. They enjoy my staff, which is very important."

This will be the third and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Pistons won the first game 124-109 on Nov. 9 in Atlanta, but the Hawks won 98-95 in Detroit on Dec. 23. The Pistons are 6-3 against the Hawks since the 2016-17 season.

Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
T. Young
11 PG
30.1 Min. Per Game 30.1
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
47.9 Field Goal % 40.6
47.9 Three Point % 40.6
75.9 Free Throw % 79.8
away team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
26.3 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 5.4 APG
home team logo
T. Young PG 11
16.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 7.6 APG
1234T
away team logo Pistons 26-30 -----
home team logo Hawks 19-39 -----
ATL +4.5, O/U 222
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
ATL +4.5, O/U 222
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 26-30 106.6 PPG 45.5 RPG 22.3 APG
home team logo Hawks 19-39 110.6 PPG 45 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
B. Griffin PF 26.3 PPG 8.1 RPG 5.4 APG 47.9 FG%
T. Young PG 16.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 7.6 APG 40.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pistons
Roster
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
L. Kennard
I. Smith
L. Galloway
W. Ellington
H. Ellenson
Z. Pachulia
J. Leuer
G. Robinson III
T. Maker
S. Mykhailiuk
K. Thomas
J. Calderon
K. Lucas
Z. Lofton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Griffin 54 36.3 26.3 8.1 5.4 0.7 0.4 3.7 47.9 36.5 75.9 1.4 6.7
A. Drummond 53 33.0 17.4 15.0 1.2 1.6 1.7 2.3 52.7 12.1 56.1 5.1 9.9
R. Jackson 56 29.1 14.9 2.8 4.4 0.7 0.1 1.8 41.4 36.6 87.3 0.6 2.1
L. Kennard 38 20.9 8.4 2.8 1.5 0.4 0.2 0.8 41.7 36.6 77.1 0.2 2.6
I. Smith 30 22.3 8.2 2.0 2.9 0.4 0.3 1.1 39.2 35.2 75.0 0.2 1.9
L. Galloway 54 21.3 7.7 2.3 1.1 0.5 0.1 0.3 37.1 32.5 80.7 0.6 1.7
W. Ellington 2 26.0 7.5 2.5 1.5 1.0 0.0 1.0 30.0 17.6 0.0 0.0 2.5
H. Ellenson 2 12.5 6.0 4.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 40.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 4.5
Z. Pachulia 46 14.5 4.5 4.6 1.4 0.6 0.3 0.9 45.2 0.0 77.0 1.8 2.7
J. Leuer 32 10.8 4.4 2.7 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.7 60.6 0.0 75.9 0.7 2.0
G. Robinson III 32 13.7 4.1 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.5 38.3 30.2 81.8 0.3 1.0
T. Maker 3 13.7 3.7 2.7 0.3 0.0 0.7 1.3 27.3 16.7 100.0 1.0 1.7
S. Mykhailiuk 1 9.0 3.0 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 25.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
K. Thomas 17 8.9 2.9 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 37.0 37.0 66.7 0.2 0.6
J. Calderon 46 13.5 2.5 1.2 2.5 0.3 0.1 0.8 38.1 25.0 81.8 0.2 1.0
K. Lucas 1 6.0 2.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 3.0
Z. Lofton 1 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 56 242.7 106.6 45.5 22.3 6.86 3.80 13.9 43.8 33.8 74.5 11.3 34.1
Hawks
Roster
J. Collins
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
K. Bazemore
D. Dedmon
A. Len
K. Huerter
D. Bembry
V. Carter
O. Spellman
A. Poythress
M. Plumlee
D. Hamilton
J. Anderson
J. Adams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Collins 42 29.7 19.1 9.5 2.1 0.3 0.4 2.1 57.4 35.9 74.9 3.5 6.0
T. Young 58 30.1 16.9 3.3 7.6 0.9 0.2 4.0 40.6 31.2 79.8 0.7 2.7
T. Waller-Prince 37 27.6 13.4 3.7 1.9 1.0 0.4 2.0 44.0 38.1 83.8 0.5 3.2
K. Bazemore 44 25.5 13.0 3.8 2.5 1.6 0.8 2.0 43.9 31.8 72.5 0.5 3.3
D. Dedmon 48 24.8 10.6 7.0 1.3 1.0 1.0 1.4 48.8 38.9 86.1 1.5 5.5
A. Len 54 19.1 10.1 5.6 1.0 0.4 0.9 1.5 48.2 31.3 68.4 2.2 3.5
K. Huerter 54 27.3 9.3 3.2 2.8 0.9 0.3 1.6 42.0 38.9 73.3 0.8 2.5
D. Bembry 58 24.3 8.0 4.1 2.5 1.2 0.5 1.7 42.9 28.7 61.8 0.5 3.6
V. Carter 53 15.8 6.5 2.6 1.0 0.6 0.3 0.6 42.9 38.7 66.7 0.4 2.2
O. Spellman 41 17.2 5.9 4.1 0.9 0.6 0.6 0.6 39.4 35.3 71.4 1.5 2.6
A. Poythress 18 13.5 4.9 3.3 0.7 0.2 0.4 0.6 53.8 38.9 52.4 1.3 1.9
M. Plumlee 18 9.6 4.4 2.2 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.6 66.7 0.0 53.3 0.9 1.3
D. Hamilton 19 10.7 3.0 2.5 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.8 38.3 34.8 50.0 0.5 1.9
J. Anderson 30 8.1 2.9 1.5 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.4 38.1 20.0 76.2 0.4 1.1
J. Adams 10 4.5 1.3 0.4 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.2 33.3 42.9 100.0 0.1 0.3
Total 58 240.4 110.6 45 25.5 8.34 5.10 17.8 45.3 34.5 74.8 11.4 33.6
