CHA
BOS

Celtics try to extend win streak against Hornets

  • FLM
  • Dec 22, 2019

The Boston Celtics will get their final tune-up ahead of a Christmas Day matchup with the defending champion Toronto Raptors when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

The Celtics will look to run their winning streak to three before traveling to Toronto for Wednesday's key Atlantic Division tilt. The two teams are neck-and-neck atop the standings, the Celtics beating the Raptors in Boston in their first meeting.

The Hornets, meanwhile, will get a break after Sunday's game, not playing again until they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Charlotte enters the contest on a back-to-back, losing 114-107 at home to the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Terry Rozier led all scorers with 29 points, and Devonte' Graham added 22, but the Hornets still fell for the third time in their last four games.

"(The Jazz's) playmaking, their shooting, I think that was the difference," head coach James Borrego said. "They're a heck of a team. I thought our guys battled tonight, didn't make enough plays or shots down the stretch."

Rozier impressed for the second straight game after scoring a career-high 35 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old guard, in his first season with Charlotte after four years in Boston to begin his career, was a non-factor when he played the Celtics for the first time Nov. 7, held to three points on 1-of-11 shooting.

In that contest, played in Charlotte, all the focus was on Kemba Walker, making his return to the home of the team he led for eight seasons for the first time since joining the Celtics. Walker's role has shifted in Boston -- he's still the club's leading scorer, but he doesn't have to do it alone like he largely did with the Hornets.

Take, for example, the Celtics' win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Walker was held to two points on 0-of-6 shooting and committed seven turnovers, but teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum scored 26 points apiece, and Boston still cruised to a 114-93 victory.

Walker did have 11 assists in the game.

"It wasn't Kemba's night, but everybody on our team contributed to winning," coach Brad Stevens said. "I think everyone on the team knows that we're doing a lot to center ourselves around those three guys while we're not healthy, but they all gave us a lot."

Injuries have been a problem for Boston of late, forward Gordon Hayward (sore left foot), guard Marcus Smart (left eye infection) and big men Vincent Poirier (right pinkie fracture) and Robert Williams III (left hip) all missing the last two games. Hayward is questionable Sunday, as he was Friday, but the other three have been ruled out.

As a result of the injuries, 7-foot-5 rookie Tacko Fall made his home debut late in the fourth quarter of the blowout win over the Pistons to the delight of the crowd. The fan favorite had five points and two rebounds in five minutes.

"I still have a long way to go; just have to stay the course and trust the plan they have for me and things will work out," said Fall.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Graham
4 PG
K. Walker
8 PG
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
22.6 Pts. Per Game 22.6
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
38.7 Field Goal % 42.6
38.7 Three Point % 42.6
80.2 Free Throw % 87.7
away team logo
D. Graham PG 4
19.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 7.4 APG
home team logo
K. Walker PG 8
22.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 5.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Hornets 13-19 -----
home team logo Celtics 19-7 -----
TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts
TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 13-19 104.6 PPG 43 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Celtics 19-7 110.9 PPG 45.7 RPG 23.1 APG
Key Players
D. Graham PG 19.2 PPG 3.7 RPG 7.4 APG 38.7 FG%
K. Walker PG 22.6 PPG 4.2 RPG 5.4 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Hornets
Roster
D. Graham
T. Rozier
P. Washington
M. Bridges
C. Zeller
M. Monk
M. Williams
B. Biyombo
D. Bacon
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
C. Martin
N. Batum
W. Hernangomez
J. McDaniels
C. Martin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Graham 32 34.4 19.2 3.7 7.4 0.8 0.3 3.1 38.7 40.2 80.2 1.0 2.7
T. Rozier 32 33.1 17.4 4.6 4.2 1.3 0.2 2.7 41.3 39.3 85.7 0.8 3.8
P. Washington 28 29.4 12.3 5.3 1.8 1.0 0.9 1.4 48.1 40.6 70.4 0.9 4.3
M. Bridges 32 30.6 12.2 5.1 1.7 0.6 0.8 1.7 43.9 35.8 77.4 1.2 3.9
C. Zeller 29 24.1 12.0 8.0 1.3 0.6 0.5 1.5 54.4 30.6 66.7 3.1 4.9
M. Monk 31 20.1 9.5 2.8 2.2 0.5 0.2 1.4 45.0 27.8 82.2 0.4 2.5
M. Williams 27 21.0 8.0 2.8 1.1 0.7 0.5 0.7 49.3 42.4 91.4 0.4 2.4
B. Biyombo 30 18.2 7.6 5.6 0.9 0.2 0.7 0.7 56.0 0.0 58.0 2.3 3.3
D. Bacon 22 18.0 6.1 2.5 1.2 0.7 0.1 0.9 31.4 22.7 68.6 0.5 2.0
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 9 15.7 4.9 3.4 0.9 0.0 0.3 0.7 32.7 29.4 77.8 0.9 2.6
C. Martin 23 14.6 3.9 2.6 1.3 0.8 0.2 0.6 42.5 21.4 67.7 0.5 2.1
N. Batum 15 22.4 3.4 4.1 3.1 0.8 0.5 1.3 36.0 29.4 100.0 1.2 2.9
W. Hernangomez 10 6.4 2.6 2.2 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.5 41.7 33.3 50.0 0.9 1.3
J. McDaniels 2 3.5 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0
C. Martin 5 6.4 1.8 1.0 0.6 0.2 0.4 0.6 30.0 0.0 60.0 0.2 0.8
Total 32 240.8 104.6 43 23.6 6.88 4.44 14.6 43.7 36.2 74.3 11.3 31.7
Celtics
Roster
K. Walker
J. Tatum
J. Brown
G. Hayward
M. Smart
E. Kanter
D. Theis
B. Wanamaker
T. Waters
T. Fall
R. Williams
C. Edwards
G. Williams
J. Green
S. Ojeleye
R. Langford
V. Poirier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 25 32.3 22.6 4.2 5.4 0.9 0.6 2.4 42.6 40.5 87.7 0.8 3.4
J. Tatum 26 34.0 21.0 6.9 2.8 1.4 0.7 2.1 41.4 35.2 83.7 1.2 5.8
J. Brown 23 33.6 19.9 6.9 2.3 1.2 0.4 1.9 50.4 37.7 76.1 1.0 5.9
G. Hayward 11 30.6 17.5 6.1 4.1 0.7 0.3 1.8 55.6 39.5 78.3 0.7 5.4
M. Smart 20 31.8 11.8 3.4 4.6 1.3 0.5 1.3 38.7 33.3 87.9 1.0 2.4
E. Kanter 19 16.8 7.8 7.0 1.1 0.6 0.6 0.8 55.5 0.0 63.4 2.9 4.1
D. Theis 23 21.9 7.2 6.3 1.3 0.5 1.6 0.8 52.3 29.2 68.6 1.7 4.7
B. Wanamaker 26 18.4 7.2 2.1 2.8 0.7 0.2 1.2 45.8 39.4 88.5 0.4 1.7
T. Waters 1 20.0 7.0 2.0 3.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 28.6 20.0 100.0 0.0 2.0
T. Fall 2 4.0 4.5 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 1.5 66.7 0.0 50.0 0.0 2.5
R. Williams 19 14.2 3.9 4.6 1.1 0.9 1.1 0.8 67.3 0.0 57.1 1.2 3.4
C. Edwards 21 11.2 3.9 1.7 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.6 32.1 33.3 84.6 0.2 1.5
G. Williams 24 15.1 2.9 2.3 0.8 0.4 0.5 0.8 33.3 12.5 84.2 0.8 1.5
J. Green 20 7.7 2.8 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 55.6 25.0 40.0 0.2 1.0
S. Ojeleye 26 15.8 2.7 2.1 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.2 39.3 35.0 70.0 0.4 1.7
R. Langford 3 7.7 2.0 0.0 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.3 60.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
V. Poirier 9 4.9 1.7 1.7 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.3 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.9 0.8
Total 26 241.0 110.9 45.7 23.1 8.27 5.96 13.0 45.4 35.5 80.1 10.5 35.2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores