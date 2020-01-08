Charlotte guard Terry Rozier is in a groove offensively, and the Hornets are starting to see signs of leadership from the player who joined the team from the Boston Celtics in the offseason.

They need just about everything that Rozier can offer to help them become more consistent and create some winning ways.

Despite Rozier's uptick in offense, the Hornets have struggled for much of the past month. They'll try to find remedies for that with Wednesday night's home game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors had won two of three games before Tuesday night's 101-99 loss to the visiting Portland Trail Blazers. Toronto failed to protect a nine-point, fourth-quarter lead.

Team scoring leader Pascal Siakam remains out with a groin injury. The Raptors were also without Fred VanVleet (hamstring), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder) on Tuesday. This has become a particularly challenging time for the Raptors.

"We're low on bodies," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

For Charlotte, Rozier has emerged as part of a productive backcourt combination with Devonte' Graham. With the two often together on the court, it means Rozier moves to the off-guard spot.

"Terry has been fantastic," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "He has an aggressive mentality to the rim. He's making plays for others, shooting at an elite level."

Rozier has been the leading scorer in three consecutive games, putting up 30, 29 and 28 points. He has led Charlotte in scoring in six of the past nine games.

"He's looking more and more comfortable every game," Borrego said. "Give him a ton of credit."

Borrego described Rozier as tempered in adjusting to a role earlier in the season with his new team. There has been an evolution of that role in recent weeks.

"He's working to become a leader, and we need him to be," Borrego said. "I think now that he feels a little bit more settled. ... I think he's in a much more comfortable place right now. I think he's been patient."

With Rozier and Graham, a second-year pro, the Hornets have a backcourt where leadership can grow. Graham is averaging 19.1 points and 7.8 assists after he posted averages of 4.7 points and 2.6 assists in 46 games as a rookie.

"I think we're in good hands with those two guys," Borrego said. "They care. They are leaders."

Still, Charlotte has lost seven of its past nine games, including dropping a 115-104 decision to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

"We were just too casual in that third quarter," Borrego said.

For Toronto, guard Matt Thomas was back in the lineup Tuesday after a finger injury. Nurse said there's opportunity for Thomas to make an immediate impact, but he knows Thomas' court time must be monitored.

"You've got to get through some stuff," Nurse said.

The lack of practice time had been a detriment, Nurse said.

Now the game in Charlotte comes as a back-to-back, the second time since Christmas that the Raptors have had to play on consecutive days.

Toronto won 132-96 against visiting Charlotte on Nov. 18.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.