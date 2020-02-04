CHA
HOU

Struggling Hornets face tall order against Rockets

  • FLM
  • Feb 04, 2020

The Houston Rockets have played just long enough without starting center Clint Capela that envisioning a long-term future without Capela contributing nightly double-doubles has started to crystallize.

That makes the timing of the published reports of his potential trade to an Eastern Conference team particularly intriguing. With the NBA trade deadline set for Thursday, the Rockets have reached a juncture where their status as title contenders could be solidified by one transaction.

Before then, Houston will host the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Capela has missed consecutive games and six total since Christmas with a heel contusion, and the Rockets have opted for small-ball lineups in his absence. While there is a possibility that Capela has played his final game with the organization that selected him 25th overall in the 2014 draft, the Rockets continue to talk as though Capela will return to their lineup when he is healthy.

"There's going to be a lineup that, when Clint goes out, we can get more spread and give a different look," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "Maybe the bigs aren't working so you go small; maybe the smalls aren't working so you go big. Yeah, it gives you an extra weapon."

There are questions regarding how long the Rockets can thrive playing as small as they did in wins over Dallas and New Orleans in the past two games. Houston benefited from the Mavericks playing without All-Star guard Luka Doncic last Friday and won despite finishing at a minus-15 rebounding deficit. Against Dallas, the Rockets didn't play anyone taller than 6-foot-6. ESPN reported that hadn't happened in the NBA since 1963.

The Rockets were even worse on the glass against the Pelicans, who posted a plus-20 advantage on the boards and snagged half of their misses on the offensive end in the first half. Houston fought harder and did a better job of limiting second-chance opportunities in the second half of their 117-109 win against the Pelicans, but the challenge will remain without Capela or a legitimate center capable of cleaning the glass should the Rockets not land one prior to the trade deadline.

"We're just doing what every team in the NBA will do when one man goes down," said Rockets forward Danuel House Jr., who posted two double-digit rebounding games over the past week with Capela sidelined. "We've just come together as a team and try to put the pieces together that that man usually brings. I just think guys overall are doing a great job of doing more and putting more energy and effort into a lot of things, and it's starting to show for us."

In the Hornets, Houston will face a reeling team that has dropped three consecutive games -- 11 of 12 overall -- and ranks among the bottom five teams in the league in rebounding rate. Charlotte managed a plus-9 rebounding margin against the Orlando Magic on Monday but surrendered 16-of-34 shooting from behind the 3-point line in its 112-100 home setback.

The Hornets have committed to a youth movement, and their current struggles are a byproduct of their approach. Still, there were positives to be gleaned, and they were noted.

"To win the paint (plus-12), I thought that was a positive," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "To win the board, most nights that's going to be a win for us. It came down to making shots. To lose the 3-point line by 21 (points), that's going to be tough for us to make up in other areas."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Graham
4 PG
J. Harden
13 SG
37.1 Min. Per Game 37.1
35.7 Pts. Per Game 35.7
7.2 Ast. Per Game 7.2
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
37.2 Field Goal % 43.6
37.2 Three Point % 43.6
81.8 Free Throw % 86.5
away team logo
D. Graham PG 4
17.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 7.6 APG
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
35.7 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 7.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Hornets 16-34 -----
home team logo Rockets 31-18 -----
Toyota Center Houston, Texas
Toyota Center Houston, Texas
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 16-34 102.9 PPG 42.5 RPG 24.1 APG
home team logo Rockets 31-18 118.7 PPG 46.4 RPG 21.6 APG
Key Players
D. Graham PG 17.9 PPG 3.5 RPG 7.6 APG 37.4 FG%
J. Harden SG 35.7 PPG 6.5 RPG 7.2 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Hornets
Roster
T. Rozier
D. Graham
M. Bridges
P. Washington
C. Zeller
M. Monk
B. Biyombo
M. Williams
D. Bacon
W. Hernangomez
C. Martin
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
N. Batum
J. McDaniels
C. Martin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Rozier 50 34.3 18.0 4.5 4.2 1.1 0.2 2.4 42.0 38.8 86.1 0.8 3.7
D. Graham 50 35.2 17.9 3.5 7.6 0.9 0.3 3.0 37.4 37.6 81.8 0.7 2.8
M. Bridges 50 30.3 12.5 5.4 1.8 0.6 0.8 1.6 43.9 34.9 81.4 1.4 4.1
P. Washington 43 30.1 12.2 5.3 2.0 0.9 0.8 1.6 47.7 40.1 65.7 0.8 4.5
C. Zeller 47 23.4 11.4 7.1 1.5 0.7 0.5 1.3 52.5 25.4 68.3 2.8 4.3
M. Monk 48 20.1 9.1 2.7 2.1 0.4 0.3 1.3 42.2 25.9 81.8 0.5 2.3
B. Biyombo 43 19.1 7.5 5.9 0.8 0.2 0.8 0.9 53.7 0.0 61.9 2.3 3.5
M. Williams 41 19.7 6.7 2.7 1.0 0.6 0.5 0.6 44.8 37.6 86.0 0.4 2.3
D. Bacon 37 17.9 6.0 2.5 1.4 0.6 0.1 1.0 35.3 28.4 64.7 0.4 2.1
W. Hernangomez 22 9.3 5.4 3.1 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.9 54.8 29.4 55.0 1.1 2.0
C. Martin 36 15.4 4.3 2.8 1.4 0.8 0.2 0.6 42.4 24.0 66.7 0.8 2.0
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 12 13.3 4.0 2.9 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.6 34.0 29.4 77.8 0.8 2.2
N. Batum 22 23.0 3.6 4.5 3.0 0.8 0.4 1.0 34.6 28.6 90.0 1.1 3.4
J. McDaniels 2 3.5 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0
C. Martin 5 6.4 1.8 1.0 0.6 0.2 0.4 0.6 30.0 0.0 60.0 0.2 0.8
Total 50 242.0 102.9 42.5 24.1 6.58 4.26 14.2 43.4 34.8 74.6 11.0 31.5
Rockets
Roster
J. Harden
R. Westbrook
E. Gordon
C. Capela
B. McLemore
D. House Jr.
A. Rivers
P. Tucker
C. Clemons
I. Hartenstein
T. Sefolosha
M. Frazier
T. Chandler
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Harden 46 37.1 35.7 6.5 7.2 1.6 1.0 4.6 43.6 36.0 86.5 1.1 5.3
R. Westbrook 42 35.9 26.4 8.0 7.4 1.6 0.4 4.3 45.4 23.4 79.1 1.7 6.3
E. Gordon 25 30.1 15.7 2.0 1.5 0.6 0.4 1.1 38.0 34.2 72.8 0.3 1.8
C. Capela 39 32.8 13.9 13.8 1.2 0.8 1.9 1.6 62.9 0.0 52.9 4.3 9.5
B. McLemore 49 23.5 10.3 2.2 0.9 0.7 0.2 0.8 43.4 38.2 75.0 0.3 1.9
D. House Jr. 43 30.5 10.3 4.3 1.2 1.1 0.6 0.9 42.0 37.0 76.1 1.0 3.3
A. Rivers 45 23.6 8.6 2.5 1.6 0.7 0.2 0.6 42.1 33.9 67.2 0.4 2.0
P. Tucker 49 35.1 7.3 7.1 1.6 1.2 0.4 1.1 43.3 36.1 83.3 1.6 5.5
C. Clemons 26 8.9 5.2 0.8 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.6 41.9 36.7 80.0 0.1 0.7
I. Hartenstein 20 12.4 5.1 4.3 0.8 0.4 0.6 0.8 68.9 0.0 69.2 1.4 3.0
T. Sefolosha 33 10.5 2.3 2.3 0.7 0.5 0.2 0.3 41.7 31.1 16.7 0.5 1.8
M. Frazier 5 8.0 2.2 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 33.3 28.6 75.0 0.2 0.4
T. Chandler 25 8.8 1.4 2.6 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 77.8 0.0 46.2 1.0 1.6
Total 49 241.0 118.7 46.4 21.6 8.12 5.00 14.3 45.3 34.8 78.2 11.0 35.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores