The Charlotte Hornets have to figure out these finishes.

They've failed to produce on the final possessions of the past two games, resulting in one- and two-point defeats.

"I feel like it's just growing pains, you live and you learn basically," Hornets guard Devonte' Graham said.

Charlotte will attempt to snap a three-game skid in Saturday's finale of a four-game homestand against the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets would have liked a close game in their most-recent outing. They failed to keep up in a showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night in a 120-105 defeat.

The Rockets won't dwell on that result, though others might see it as a litmus test.

"We've got 21 games left to prepare ourselves for the bigger picture," Houston's James Harden said.

The Rockets have lost their past two contests following a six-game winning streak. They've lost more than two consecutive games only in two different stretches this season.

Yet going to Charlotte might look like a chore for the Rockets. They were upended on Monday when their win streak was snapped by the New York Knicks, who like the Hornets have endured plenty of difficult times this season.

"Everybody goes out and competes," Houston guard Russell Westbrook said. "You've got to be ready to play."

The Rockets tend to point to defensive shortcomings as the culprit when things don't go their way. The Hornets can understand that because until recently there were glaring issues on defense for Charlotte.

An entertaining fourth-quarter stretch on Thursday with the teams trading leads gave the Hornets an empty feeling when Terry Rozier's final shot bounced away.

"I'd take those shots any day," Rozier said.

The Hornets received a huge boost from Graham with his 24 points after he sat out the previous game with an ankle injury. The guard leads the team in scoring with 17.8 points per game, just ahead of Rozier (17.5).

With Graham, there tends to be the capability of creating another level of offense.

"It's great to have him back on the court," Charlotte coach James Borrego said. "I thought he played extremely well."

Graham said he expects to be sore from the injury, but he desires to be on the court.

"I felt comfortable enough to play, so I wanted to go," Graham said.

Graham has become the focal point for some opposing defenses. He said he's trying to find the best ways to counter those moves.

"I've got to find another way to be aggressive (and) score," Graham said.

The Hornets have lost six of their last seven home games.

While Charlotte has been stung by some narrow margins, the Rockets haven't been regulars in last-possession drama. However, in games decided by five points or less since Jan. 1, Houston holds a 1-3 record.

Houston claimed a 125-110 victory against Charlotte on Feb. 2 behind Harden's 40 points. He averages 34.6 points per game and Westbrook provides 27.5 points per contest.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
T. Rozier
3 PG
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
43.6 Field Goal % 41.7
43.6 Three Point % 41.7
86.5 Free Throw % 88.0
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
34.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 7.3 APG
home team logo
T. Rozier PG 3
17.5 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Rockets 39-22 -----
home team logo Hornets 21-41 -----
Spectrum Center Charlotte, North Carolina
Spectrum Center Charlotte, North Carolina
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 39-22 118.7 PPG 45.3 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Hornets 21-41 102.1 PPG 43 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 34.6 PPG 6.3 RPG 7.3 APG 43.6 FG%
T. Rozier PG 17.5 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.1 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Rockets
Roster
J. Harden
R. Westbrook
E. Gordon
R. Covington
D. House Jr.
B. McLemore
J. Green
A. Rivers
P. Tucker
D. Carroll
C. Clemons
I. Hartenstein
T. Sefolosha
M. Frazier
B. Caboclo
T. Chandler
W. Howard
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Harden 58 36.7 34.6 6.3 7.3 1.7 0.9 4.4 43.6 35.4 86.5 1.1 5.3
R. Westbrook 51 36.0 27.5 8.1 7.0 1.6 0.3 4.3 47.1 25.0 77.6 1.8 6.3
E. Gordon 33 28.6 14.5 1.9 1.5 0.7 0.4 1.1 37.1 32.3 74.7 0.2 1.7
R. Covington 11 31.9 12.5 8.5 1.4 1.2 2.5 1.0 41.0 35.2 81.8 1.2 7.3
D. House Jr. 55 30.4 10.5 4.4 1.3 1.1 0.6 0.8 43.0 36.8 79.8 1.0 3.4
B. McLemore 61 23.2 10.0 2.2 0.9 0.6 0.2 0.7 44.3 39.4 75.8 0.3 1.9
J. Green 7 17.9 9.0 2.4 1.3 0.7 0.6 1.0 59.5 50.0 87.5 0.3 2.1
A. Rivers 57 23.2 8.5 2.4 1.6 0.7 0.2 0.6 42.1 34.7 70.2 0.4 2.0
P. Tucker 61 34.5 7.3 6.9 1.6 1.1 0.5 1.1 43.5 37.2 84.1 1.6 5.3
D. Carroll 4 15.3 5.3 3.0 1.3 0.5 0.5 1.5 40.0 20.0 70.0 0.5 2.5
C. Clemons 28 8.8 5.0 0.8 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.6 40.3 35.5 85.7 0.1 0.7
I. Hartenstein 23 11.6 4.7 3.9 0.8 0.4 0.5 0.7 65.7 0.0 67.9 1.3 2.7
T. Sefolosha 40 10.7 2.3 2.3 0.6 0.6 0.3 0.3 41.1 27.8 37.5 0.5 1.8
M. Frazier 8 8.3 1.8 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 36.4 25.0 66.7 0.1 0.3
B. Caboclo 4 4.5 1.5 1.3 0.3 0.5 0.5 0.5 50.0 0.0 100.0 0.5 0.8
T. Chandler 26 8.4 1.3 2.5 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 77.8 0.0 46.2 1.0 1.6
W. Howard 2 6.5 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 61 241.2 118.7 45.3 21.4 8.41 5.15 13.9 45.3 34.9 78.9 10.4 34.9
Hornets
Roster
D. Graham
T. Rozier
M. Bridges
P. Washington
C. Zeller
M. Monk
B. Biyombo
W. Hernangomez
D. Bacon
J. McDaniels
C. Martin
C. Martin
N. Batum
J. Chealey
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Graham 60 35.0 17.8 3.5 7.5 0.9 0.3 2.9 37.6 36.6 81.2 0.7 2.8
T. Rozier 61 34.1 17.5 4.4 4.1 1.0 0.2 2.3 41.7 39.4 88.0 0.8 3.6
M. Bridges 62 30.8 13.1 5.6 1.7 0.7 0.7 1.5 43.2 34.1 80.2 1.4 4.2
P. Washington 55 30.4 12.2 5.5 2.1 0.9 0.8 1.6 45.4 37.7 64.9 1.0 4.5
C. Zeller 55 23.1 11.0 7.1 1.5 0.7 0.4 1.3 51.7 23.0 67.1 2.7 4.3
M. Monk 55 21.3 10.3 2.9 2.1 0.5 0.3 1.4 43.4 28.4 82.0 0.5 2.4
B. Biyombo 51 19.3 7.5 5.9 0.9 0.2 0.9 0.9 53.9 0.0 60.1 2.3 3.5
W. Hernangomez 31 11.5 6.0 4.0 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.9 53.3 22.7 63.2 1.3 2.7
D. Bacon 39 17.6 5.7 2.6 1.3 0.6 0.1 0.9 34.8 28.4 66.0 0.4 2.2
J. McDaniels 13 17.2 5.3 4.1 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.5 46.4 36.8 76.9 1.1 3.0
C. Martin 45 17.9 4.8 3.2 1.8 0.8 0.2 0.9 43.6 24.3 64.9 0.8 2.5
C. Martin 15 14.9 4.2 2.1 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.8 39.7 45.5 63.6 0.6 1.5
N. Batum 22 23.0 3.6 4.5 3.0 0.8 0.4 1.0 34.6 28.6 90.0 1.1 3.4
J. Chealey 3 10.3 0.7 0.0 0.3 1.3 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
Total 62 241.6 102.1 43 23.7 6.53 4.15 14.0 43.2 34.7 74.4 11.1 31.9
