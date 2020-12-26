The Los Angeles Clippers will attempt to extend their winning streak to three Sunday when they host the Dallas Mavericks.

The Clippers' 121-108 Christmas Day victory over the Denver Nuggets came at a cost. All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard was forced to leave the contest midway through the fourth quarter after taking an elbow to the face from teammate Serge Ibaka. Leonard received eight stitches in what club officials described as a mouth laceration.

"I was thinking of the worst," Clippers forward Paul George said after seeing a bloodied Leonard lay on the court for several minutes before walking off.

"I didn't know if he was concussed or how hard of a hit or what actually happened because I didn't see it. I just saw him laying on the ground, so that was first and foremost, just making sure he was OK."

Leonard's status for Sunday's game is unknown. He was listed as day-to-day on the injury report on Saturday.

Without him, the Clippers were able to hold off the Nuggets late in the two teams' first meeting since Denver rallied from a 3-1 deficit to prevail in the Western Conference semifinals last season.

"Can't worry about what happened last year," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "Just got to continue to move forward."

George led the way with 23 points and nine assists, while Leonard finished with 21 points, seven assists and four steals. Ibaka added 15 points.

The Clippers benefited from their long-distance shooting, converting 19 of 38 3-pointers (50 percent) to 11 of 36 (30.6 percent) for the Nuggets. George hit on 5 of 9 3-pointers.

The Mavericks, who lost to the Clippers in the first round of last season's playoffs, dropped the initial two games of their current three-game road trip, including Friday's 138-115 rout by the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka Doncic had 27 points and seven assists.

Josh Richardson and Trey Burke each scored 17 points as six Mavericks scored in double figures. But they were clearly outplayed by the Lakers.

"We didn't compete for 48 minutes the way we're supposed to compete," said Burke, who made 5 of 10 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, according to the team's website. "That's a championship team over there and we've got another game like that on Sunday (against the Clippers).

"The first three games we knew it was going to be a challenge and we knew we were going to find out a lot about ourselves."

The Lakers pounded the Mavericks on the glass, compiling a 53-27 advantage, including a 17-3 edge on offensive rebounds. They also were outscored 35-0 on second-chance points.

"I don't think I've ever seen a game where the team has given up 35 points on second chance and (the other team) got to zero," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said, according to the club's website. "It's obviously the story of the game. We talk about being in a hit-first mode, and we just were not."

Dallas started the trip with a 106-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

