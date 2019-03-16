BKN
Mitchell, Gobert lead Jazz past Nets, 114-98

  Mar 16, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points, Rudy Gobert added 23 points and 17 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-98 on Saturday night.

Derrick Favors had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Jazz. Jae Crowder and Ricky Rubio added 12 points apiece as Utah won its third straight game, holding Brooklyn to 35 percent shooting and finishing with a 65-44 advantage on rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 22 points and D'Angelo Russell added 20 for Brooklyn. The Nets dropped their second in a row after winning four straight.

Utah got untracked late in the first quarter after enduring a sluggish start. The Jazz missed eight of their first 10 shots, but then made seven consecutive baskets to surge ahead. Gobert fueled the 17-2 run with a pair of dunks and a layup. Kyle Korver chipped in pair of 3-pointers and the Jazz led 28-21 after one quarter.

Utah opened the second quarter with a 12-2 run to extend its lead to 40-23. Korver and Raul Neto capped off the decisive run with back-to-back baskets.

Utah eventually led by as many as 20 points before halftime. The Jazz went up 55-35 on back-to-back baskets from Mitchell.

The Nets took a 19-11 lead on a 3-pointer from Rodions Kurucs but then missed 12 straight shots over a six-minute stretch spanning the first and second quarters. Brooklyn shot 29 percent from the field in the first half.

The Jazz built their largest lead in the third quarter after scoring on seven consecutive possessions. Gobert accounted for four baskets and Mitchell had three, including a step-back jumper that finished off the run and gave Utah a 75-49 lead midway through the quarter.

TIP-INS

Nets: Allen Crabbe sat out with a sore right knee while Shabazz Napier missed a second straight game with right hamstring tightness. ... Jarrett Allen did not make a basket in a game for the first time this season. Allen scored four points, but missed his only shot attempt.. Brooklyn scored 24 points off 15 Utah turnovers.

Jazz: Thabo Sefolosha was sidelined with left hamstring tightness. . Georges Niang finished with 10 points, his second game of the season scoring in double figures. ... Utah outscored Brooklyn 48-38 in the paint.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Washington on Monday.

Nets: Visit the Clippers on Sunday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
R. Gobert
27 C
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
12.9 Reb. Per Game 12.9
42.9 Field Goal % 65.3
43.1 Three Point % 65.1
80.6 Free Throw % 63.5
Team Stats
Points 98 114
Field Goals 33-95 (34.7%) 39-91 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 12-36 (33.3%) 13-36 (36.1%)
Free Throws 20-22 (90.9%) 23-31 (74.2%)
Total Rebounds 49 75
Offensive 8 15
Defensive 36 50
Team 5 10
Assists 20 24
Steals 9 3
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 7 15
Fouls 24 21
Technicals 1 0
D. Russell PG 1
20 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
R. Gobert C 27
23 PTS, 17 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 36-35 2121223498
home team logo Jazz 40-29 28312431114
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
away team logo Nets 36-35 111.6 PPG 46 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Jazz 40-29 110.1 PPG 46 RPG 25.4 APG
Key Players
S. Dinwiddie PG 17.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.9 APG 46.1 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 23.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.1 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Dinwiddie PG 22 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
D. Mitchell SG 24 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
34.7 FG% 42.9
33.3 3PT FG% 36.1
90.9 FT% 74.2
Starters
D. Russell
R. Kurucs
C. LeVert
J. Harris
J. Allen
D. Russell 20 5 4 8/25 3/7 1/1 0 25 1 0 2 2 3 -14 32
R. Kurucs 8 3 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 4 16 0 1 0 0 3 -3 14
C. LeVert 6 1 4 3/12 0/3 0/0 2 26 2 0 0 0 1 -5 17
J. Harris 6 3 0 2/8 0/2 2/2 0 22 0 0 0 0 3 -7 9
J. Allen 4 5 1 0/1 0/1 4/4 5 20 2 4 0 0 5 +1 17
S. Dinwiddie
T. Pinson
R. Hollis-Jefferson
D. Carroll
A. Williams
T. Graham
E. Davis
J. Dudley
A. Crabbe
S. Napier
D. Musa
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Dinwiddie 22 1 2 7/16 3/6 5/5 2 24 1 0 2 0 1 -11 26
T. Pinson 12 1 1 3/6 2/5 4/6 2 13 0 0 1 0 1 +2 14
R. Hollis-Jefferson 6 2 0 2/6 0/0 2/2 1 9 0 0 0 0 2 +4 8
D. Carroll 5 5 3 2/9 1/5 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 1 4 -15 16
A. Williams 4 3 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 1 2 -1 10
T. Graham 3 3 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 2 23 1 0 0 0 3 -9 9
E. Davis 2 11 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 4 18 0 0 2 3 8 -21 13
J. Dudley 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 1 0 -1 4
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Napier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 44 20 33/95 12/36 20/22 24 234 9 5 7 8 36 -80 189
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
D. Favors
R. Rubio
J. Ingles
D. Mitchell 24 6 4 9/21 4/7 2/2 2 34 1 0 4 2 4 +8 35
R. Gobert 23 17 1 9/12 0/0 5/10 3 34 0 3 2 6 11 +10 43
D. Favors 13 12 1 4/10 0/1 5/7 0 22 0 3 1 4 8 +11 29
R. Rubio 12 6 6 2/13 0/3 8/8 2 22 1 0 2 3 3 +16 29
J. Ingles 2 6 4 1/5 0/3 0/1 1 29 1 0 3 0 6 +11 14
J. Crowder
G. Niang
R. Neto
K. Korver
E. Udoh
R. O'Neale
T. Sefolosha
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
D. Exum
G. Allen
T. Bradley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Crowder 12 4 0 4/7 3/6 1/1 4 28 0 0 0 0 4 +7 16
G. Niang 10 3 0 4/5 2/3 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 3 +4 12
R. Neto 9 4 2 3/8 1/4 2/2 4 14 0 0 1 0 4 +6 16
K. Korver 9 3 1 3/8 3/7 0/0 3 19 0 1 1 0 3 -1 14
E. Udoh 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
R. O'Neale 0 4 5 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 21 0 0 0 0 4 +10 14
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 65 24 39/91 13/36 23/31 21 235 3 7 15 15 50 +80 222
