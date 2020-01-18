ORL
GS

No Text

D'Angelo Russell shines, Warriors end 10-game losing streak

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) With wins so hard to come by for the injury-plagued Warriors, every one means a little more now to coach Steve Kerr. The Golden State of old just expected to pile up victories - and now things are completely the opposite with Kevin Durant having departed for Brooklyn and Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson sidelined.

D'Angelo Russell scored 26 points and dished out a season-high 12 assists, and the Warriors snapped their longest losing streak in nearly 18 years at 10 games by beating the Orlando Magic 109-95 on Saturday night.

''We've had a couple of long losing streaks that are really, really difficult to live with,'' Kerr said. ''You just feel bad for the players and the organization, people who are working so hard every day. You want to see everybody happy and you want to see the fans happy. I thought today meant a lot to the group, to the players, but I could tell it meant a lot to the fans, too. They were really happy, so you just need to win and keep things moving forward, even if you're 10-34 like we are. You've got to win one occasionally to keep the spirit up. I think that's what made today such a good win.''

Jordan Poole scored 21 points off the bench and Eric Paschall had 20 points and nine rebounds as Golden State also ended a five-game skid at home.

Markelle Fultz scored 23 points to lead the Magic, who came in with two close victories in three games on their West Coast swing.

Forward Aaron Gordon summed up coach Steve Clifford's message: The Magic didn't compete.

''We played soft, not enough energy and we've just got to play better, especially the starting unit,'' Gordon said.

The Warriors' 10-game skid was their longest winless stretch since also dropping 10 in a row from March 9-24, 2002.

Russell and rookie Poole each hit four 3-pointers, and Poole scored in double figures for his career-best fourth straight game and 13th in all this season. He recently returned from a stint in the G League and has been far more consistent with his shot.

The Warriors were down to nine players again with Draymond Green sitting out because of a sprained left index finger. It's the sixth game he has missed this season with the injury. Golden State lost guard Jacob Evans III to a concussion on Tuesday night against Dallas.

The Warriors have won eight of 10 at home against the Magic and seven straight.

''All we can do with the amount of guys we have and the amount of experience we have, we just have to keep on going into these games and learning from them and not reverting back to stuff that causes us to lose games,'' center Willie Cauley-Stein said. ''It's building on the intensity, building on taking care of the ball, building on while they're up in transition not giving up easy buckets. The last couple games we've doing that and we finally got that W.''

Evan Fournier scored 12 points in 32 minutes for Orlando. He went through a warm-up to determine whether he had regained enough strength to play after he was sick and in bed all day Friday.

Orlando hit five of its first eight shots with two 3s by Fournier and jumped out to a 13-0 lead as Golden State missed its initial seven shots - four from deep - and committed three turnovers before Poole's 3 at the 7:10 mark of the first quarter. The Warriors warmed up and got back within 15-13, then led 28-25 at the end of the initial quarter.

''He just immediately changed the momentum,'' Kerr said of Poole.

WELCOME BACK

Thompson had his jersey retired at halftime of Washington State's home game against Oregon State on Saturday in Pullman, Washington. Curry made the trip to rural Washington on the private plane of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, who also had Zaza Pachulia along. Of the trip, Lacob said, ''It was great!''

''We had such a great day and so happy for Klay. Fans were incredible!'' Pachulia said in a text message.

Curry returned to the Warriors bench early in the second quarter and worked as a sideline reporter in the third quarter. His nametag read: ''Stephen Curry Overpaid Sideline Reporter.''

''Pullman was unbelievable,'' Curry said. ''Obviously it was about Klay and getting a taste of where he's from, what made him who he is. You can tell why he talks about it with such high regard because of how they celebrated him today. At the end of the day he has his jersey in the rafters so he's an immortal. I like the Cali weather. Pullman was nice but I'm going to stick with the Cali weather.''

TIP-INS

Magic: The Magic beat Golden State 100-96 in Orlando on Dec. 1 but haven't won on the Warriors' home floor since a 102-94 victory on Dec. 3, 2012 - with Nikola Vucevic the only current Magic player in that game. ... G D.J. Augustin did not play for the fourth time in five games because of a bruised left knee. ... G Michael Carter-Williams returned from a 13-game absence with a sprained left shoulder to play 14 minutes and score seven points.

Warriors: Green isn't expected to miss much time. ''Shouldn't be out long. I guess it happened in the last game,'' Kerr said. ''He should be good to go in Portland.'' ... The Warriors are 7-15 at Chase Center in their inaugural season there, including 2-5 vs. the Eastern Conference.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Charlotte on Monday night before returning home for three games.

Warriors: At Portland on Monday night. They have lost their last two and five of eight on the Trail Blazers' home court.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 25
GS Warriors 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:39   Eric Paschall missed hook shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
11:26 +2 Aaron Gordon made jump shot 2-0
11:07   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
10:52   Shooting foul on D'Angelo Russell  
10:52   Markelle Fultz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:52   ORL team rebound  
10:52 +1 Markelle Fultz made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-0
10:45   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
10:34   Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot  
10:33   ORL team rebound  
10:21   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
10:09   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:58 +2 Khem Birch made dunk, assist by Evan Fournier 5-0
9:43   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
9:33   Lost ball turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
9:21   Bad pass turnover on Damion Lee, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
9:16 +2 Aaron Gordon made layup 7-0
9:13   Violation  
8:53   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
8:40 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 10-0
8:30   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
8:08   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
8:01   Bad pass turnover on Eric Paschall, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
7:53 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot 13-0
7:36   Lost ball turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Evan Fournier  
7:34   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
7:34   Aaron Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:34   ORL team rebound  
7:34   Aaron Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
7:10 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 13-3
7:04   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
6:44 +3 Eric Paschall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 13-6
6:30 +2 Khem Birch made driving layup, assist by Evan Fournier 15-6
6:30   Violation  
6:24   D'Angelo Russell missed fade-away jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:15   Out of bounds turnover on Aaron Gordon  
6:07   Personal foul on Evan Fournier  
6:02 +2 Jordan Poole made jump shot, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 15-8
5:47   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Damion Lee  
5:37   Jordan Poole missed floating jump shot  
5:33   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
5:33   Eric Paschall missed dunk  
5:30   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
5:29 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made hook shot 15-10
5:20   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
5:07 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 15-13
4:49 +2 Markelle Fultz made fade-away jump shot 17-13
4:32 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 17-16
4:18   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
4:04 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 17-18
3:54   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
3:43 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 17-21
3:27   Nikola Vucevic missed layup  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:22   Nikola Vucevic missed dunk  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:25   Nikola Vucevic missed dunk  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:24   Nikola Vucevic missed dunk  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:22 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot 19-21
3:11   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   GS team rebound  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Gary Clark  
3:06   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Gary Clark  
2:56 +2 Terrence Ross made floating jump shot 21-21
2:46   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Gary Clark  
2:37 +2 Wes Iwundu made jump shot 23-21
2:21   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   ORL team rebound  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
2:04   Michael Carter-Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Omari Spellman  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
1:43   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
1:39   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   GS team rebound  
1:07   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Alec Burks 23-23
1:07   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:59 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup, assist by Mo Bamba 25-23
0:46   Ky Bowman missed driving layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:37   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
0:26 +2 Alec Burks made jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 25-25
0:03   Out of bounds turnover on Gary Clark  
0:00   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
0:00 +1 Alec Burks made 1st of 3 free throws 25-26

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 27
GS Warriors 27

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 27-28
11:27   Alec Burks missed layup  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:24 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk 27-30
11:18   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Gary Clark  
11:16 +2 Gary Clark made dunk 29-30
10:55 +2 D'Angelo Russell made fade-away jump shot 29-32
10:48   Personal foul on Alec Burks  
10:40   Aaron Gordon missed fade-away jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
10:20   D'Angelo Russell missed finger-roll layup  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
10:11 +2 Terrence Ross made dunk, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 31-32
9:48   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   GS team rebound  
9:47   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:29   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
9:16   Personal foul on Gary Clark  
9:04 +3 Omari Spellman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 31-35
8:39   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
8:27   Alec Burks missed driving layup  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
8:15 +2 Aaron Gordon made fade-away jump shot 33-35
7:56   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
7:49   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
7:46   Omari Spellman missed dunk  
7:45   Offensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
7:44   Omari Spellman missed layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
7:45   GS team rebound  
7:42   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
7:32 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 36-35
7:18   Shooting foul on Khem Birch  
7:18 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 36-36
7:18 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-37
7:11   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
6:58   Jordan Poole missed layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
6:52   Lost ball turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Ky Bowman  
6:49   Out of bounds turnover on Ky Bowman  
6:34 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Evan Fournier 38-37
6:23   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
6:14   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
6:08   Evan Fournier missed layup  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
5:46 +3 Omari Spellman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 38-40
5:31   Personal foul on Ky Bowman  
5:21   Evan Fournier missed fade-away jump shot  
5:18   GS team rebound  
5:11 +2 Jordan Poole made jump shot, assist by Ky Bowman 38-42
5:11   Shooting foul on Wes Iwundu  
5:11 +1 Jordan Poole made free throw 38-43
4:58   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
4:58 +1 Khem Birch made 1st of 2 free throws 39-43
4:58 +1 Khem Birch made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-43
4:44   Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
4:33 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 42-43
4:18 +2 Damion Lee made finger-roll layup, assist by Jordan Poole 42-45
3:55   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Damion Lee  
3:50   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:39   Shooting foul on Omari Spellman  
3:39 +1 Markelle Fultz made 1st of 2 free throws 43-45
3:39 +1 Markelle Fultz made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-45
3:31   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:20 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 46-45
3:06 +2 Omari Spellman made finger-roll layup, assist by Alec Burks 46-47
2:52   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
2:43 +2 Eric Paschall made driving layup 46-49
2:30 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 48-49
2:08   Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
1:57   Bad pass turnover on Wes Iwundu, stolen by Eric Paschall  
1:48 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk, assist by Omari Spellman 48-51
1:27 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 50-51
1:16 +2 Alec Burks made driving layup 50-53
0:58   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
0:48   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
0:33   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
0:24   Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:20   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
0:04 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving dunk 52-53
0:00   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   GS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
ORL Magic 19
GS Warriors 29

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
11:43   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
11:22   Damion Lee missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
11:14   Traveling violation turnover on Evan Fournier  
11:05 +3 Eric Paschall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 52-56
10:50   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
10:50 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 53-56
10:50 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-56
10:31 +2 D'Angelo Russell made finger-roll layup 54-58
10:18