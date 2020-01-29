DEN
MEM

No Text

Brooks, Valanciunas lead Grizzlies to third straight win

  • AP
  • Jan 29, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies have improved greatly since a month ago, and they showed that off against the Denver Nuggets.

Dillon Brooks scored 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Grizzlies beat Denver 104-96 Tuesday night for their third straight win. The previous two games in the series this season were won by Denver, including a 131-114 victory back in November.

This time, Memphis led wire-to-wire, jumping ahead by as many as 19. It was the first time this year the Grizzlies have led from start to finish, and Memphis now has a 2 1/2-game cushion over San Antonio for the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

''I felt like our energy just stepped up, pressuring the ball,'' said Ja Morant, who had 14 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. ''... We just try to get stops, forcing them into shots we want them to take, rebound and just run.''

As evidence that the strategy worked, Memphis outscored the Nuggets in the paint - 76-22 - and had 19 fastbreak points to Denver's nine.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 10 points and blocked a career-high seven shots.

''They dominated the transition game,'' Denver coach Michael Malone said. ''They had 19 fastbreak points, They had 76 points in the paint, which is a joke. Then Dillon Brooks, being an X-factor, he went out and got 24 points.''

Denver's Nikola Jokic had 25 points and 13 rebounds for his 22nd double-double in 28 games. Jerami Grant had 21 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter as the Nuggets tried to cut into Memphis' lead.

For the most part, they were unsuccessful. Memphis held a 16-point edge near the midway point of the fourth quarter as Valanciunas provided a burst with seven straight points. Denver crafted a short rally but got no closer than seven points in the closing minute.

Memphis' defense held the Nuggets to under 38% from both the field and 3-point range, and Denver was held under 100 points for the first time in 25 games.

''We had a lot of failed possessions,'' Jokic said. ''Defense was not what it was supposed to be. We were living in the paint. They would blow by us.''

The Grizzlies extended their lead to 19 early in the third quarter by beating the Nuggets down the floor. Memphis outscored Denver 19-16 in the low-octane period, but the Grizzlies still held an 82-66 lead heading to the fourth.

''I think we're in tunnel vision for the next step ahead,'' Jackson said. ''We're not really trying to settle or anything like that. We might do that eventually.''

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Played without Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain), Paul Millsap (left knee contusion) and Mason Plumlee (right cuboid injury). ... Denver's 24-game string of 100-plus-point games was the longest since a 38-game run in 1990-91 . ... Rookie Michael Porter Jr. was held to eight points. He had reached double figures in seven straight games in which he played.

Grizzlies: Jae Crowder and Grayson Allen were out for the Grizzlies. ... De'Anthony Melton was a late scratch because of a sore left hand. ... Have won 11 of 13 home games. ... Are 14-13 at home this season. ... The 76 paint points was two shy of the franchise record set against Sacramento on Feb. 26, 2011.

HELPING HAND

The Grizzlies had 32 assists, including seven each by Morant and backup point guard Tyus Jones. Memphis leads the league with 27.8 assists per game.

NOT YET

Nuggets coach Michael Malone had praise for Morant but says he is not among the elite yet.

''I think he's a hell of a player,'' Malone said in the pregame comments. ''He's not an All-Star yet in my opinion. I think he has to go through the growing pains. He's Rookie of the Year.''

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Play at home against Utah on Thursday

Grizzlies: Travel to New York to play the Knicks on Wednesday

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 18
MEM Grizzlies 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 0-2
11:20   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:13   Ja Morant missed layup, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
11:08   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   MEM team rebound  
10:52 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 0-4
10:39   Shooting foul on Kyle Anderson  
10:39 +1 Will Barton made 1st of 2 free throws 1-4
10:39 +1 Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
10:20   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:00   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
9:53 +2 Dillon Brooks made floating jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 2-6
9:37   Gary Harris missed jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:14   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
9:09   Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
9:04   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Ja Morant  
8:55   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
8:33 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 5-6
8:09   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:05 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 5-8
7:59   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Dillon Brooks  
7:55 +2 Dillon Brooks made dunk 5-10
7:32   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
7:25   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
7:13 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made jump shot 5-12
6:56   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
6:47   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:36   Nikola Jokic missed layup, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
6:29   Personal foul on Torrey Craig  
6:27   Personal foul on Gary Harris  
6:17   Bad pass turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Michael Porter Jr.  
6:05   Shooting foul on Brandon Clarke  
6:05 +1 Gary Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 6-12
6:05 +1 Gary Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-12
5:52 +2 Brandon Clarke made layup, assist by Dillon Brooks 7-14
5:41 +3 Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 10-14
5:24   Kyle Anderson missed driving layup  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:08   Jerami Grant missed driving layup, blocked by Dillon Brooks  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:05   Nikola Jokic missed dunk, blocked by Kyle Anderson  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
5:00   Brandon Clarke missed alley-oop shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
4:53   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Kyle Anderson  
4:49 +2 Brandon Clarke made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyus Jones 10-16
4:29   Michael Porter Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:23   Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:12 +3 Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot 13-16
3:49 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made finger-roll layup, assist by Solomon Hill 13-18
3:27 +2 Malik Beasley made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 15-18
3:11 +3 Solomon Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 15-21
2:55   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Marko Guduric  
2:49 +2 Brandon Clarke made dunk, assist by Marko Guduric 15-23
2:32   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
2:24 +3 Marko Guduric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Clarke 15-26
2:01   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Marko Guduric  
1:50   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
1:42   Bad pass turnover on Solomon Hill, stolen by Malik Beasley  
1:39   Out of bounds turnover on Malik Beasley  
1:17   Lost ball turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr., stolen by Michael Porter Jr.  
1:12   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
1:04 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made dunk, assist by Tyus Jones 15-28
0:51 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot 18-28
0:36   Bad pass turnover on Marko Guduric, stolen by Jerami Grant  
0:25   Bad pass turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by Marko Guduric  
0:06 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 18-31
0:01   Jerami Grant missed layup, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 32
MEM Grizzlies 32

Time Team Play Score
11:43 +2 Jerami Grant made reverse layup, assist by Michael Porter Jr. 20-31
11:25   Traveling violation turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
11:09   Bad pass turnover on Malik Beasley, stolen by Ja Morant  
11:05 +2 Marko Guduric made finger-roll layup, assist by Ja Morant 20-33
10:52 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 23-33
10:37   Personal foul on Malik Beasley  
10:32 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 23-35
10:20   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
9:57 +2 Dillon Brooks made floating jump shot 23-37
9:43 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 26-37
9:28   John Konchar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
9:18   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
9:14 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made finger-roll layup 28-37
9:14   Shooting foul on John Konchar  
9:14 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made free throw 29-37
9:04   Traveling violation turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
8:53   Michael Porter Jr. missed jump shot  
8:51   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
8:50   Juancho Hernangomez missed dunk  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
8:47   Juancho Hernangomez missed dunk, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
8:41   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
8:33 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 32-37
8:16 +2 Solomon Hill made layup, assist by Ja Morant 32-39
8:01 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 34-39
7:51   Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
7:43 +2 John Konchar made reverse layup, assist by Dillon Brooks 34-41
7:29   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
7:20   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
7:08   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
6:42 +2 Ja Morant made reverse layup 34-43
6:33   Personal foul on Ja Morant  
6:20   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
6:01 +2 Dillon Brooks made finger-roll layup, assist by Brandon Clarke 34-45
5:44 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 36-45
5:30   Dillon Brooks missed finger-roll layup  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
5:26 +2 Brandon Clarke made dunk 36-47
5:19 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 39-47
5:09 +2 Dillon Brooks made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 39-49
5:09   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
5:09 +1 Dillon Brooks made free throw 39-50
4:53 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 42-50
4:28   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
4:23   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
4:21   DEN team rebound  
4:11   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
3:54 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 42-53
3:35 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot 44-53
3:17 +2 Dillon Brooks made floating jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 44-55
3:01   Bad pass turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:49 +2 Brandon Clarke made finger-roll layup, assist by Tyus Jones 44-57
2:33   Gary Harris missed floating jump shot  
2:30   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
2:28   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
2:12   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
2:09   Brandon Clarke missed dunk  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
2:01   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Tyus Jones  
1:54   Bad pass turnover on Tyus Jones, stolen by Will Barton  
1:49 +2 Gary Harris made driving layup, assist by Will Barton 46-57
1:31 +2 Kyle Anderson made jump shot 46-59
1:18   Personal foul on Kyle Anderson  
1:11   Personal foul on Kyle Anderson  
1:11 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 47-59
1:11 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-59
0:59   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
0:59   Ja Morant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:59   MEM team rebound  
0:59   Ja Morant missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
0:53   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:50   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
0:45   Out of bounds turnover on Tyus Jones  
0:39   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
0:27   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
0:26   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
0:26 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 48-61
0:06   Will Barton missed floating jump shot  
0:04   Offensive rebound by Will Barton  
0:04 +2 Will Barton made dunk 50-61
0:00   Shooting foul on Gary Harris  
0:00   Solomon Hill missed 1st of 3 free throws  
0:00   MEM team rebound  
0:00 +1 Solomon Hill made 2nd of 3 free throws 50-62
0:00 +1 Solomon Hill made 3rd of 3 free throws 50-63
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Ja Morant  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 16
MEM Grizzlies 19

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Will Barton missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
11:29   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
11:04   Nikola Jokic missed hook shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:42 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made reverse layup 50-65
10:25   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Kyle Anderson  
10:26   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
10:02   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
9:53 +2 Will Barton made alley-oop shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 52-65
9:53   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
9:53   Will Barton missed free throw  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Gary Harris  
9:34   Lost ball turnover on Gary Harris, stolen by Kyle Anderson  
9:30 +2 Dillon Brooks made dunk, assist by Kyle Anderson 52-67
9:05   Out of bounds turnover on Will Barton  
8:47 +2 Dillon Brooks made floating jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 52-69
8:21   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
8:05 +2 Dillon Brooks made finger-roll layup, assist by Jaren Jackson Jr. 52-71
7:54 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 54-71
7:40   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
7:29 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 57-71
7:10   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
6:49   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46