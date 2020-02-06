MIA
Clippers ride big 4th quarter to beat Heat 128-111

  • AP
  • Feb 06, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Once the Los Angeles Clippers figured out Miami's zone defense, their 3-point barrage was on.

Paul George and Landry Shamet each scored 23 points to lead eight Clippers in double figures, and Los Angeles beat the Heat 128-111 on Wednesday night for its third consecutive victory.

''We were moving the ball against the zone, getting the right shots. We just weren't making shots,'' said Shamet, who was 1 of 7 in the first half. ''It all started to come together in the second half.''

The Clippers made a franchise-record 24 3-pointers, their most since hitting 20 against Houston on Jan. 18, 2016.

''It was a deluge, avalanche in that second half of 3s and we just couldn't get a handle on it,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ''It was one of the better 3-point shooting displays I've been on the other end of. Probably the biggest one.''

Jimmy Butler didn't play in the fourth quarter for Miami after straining his right shoulder. He'll have an MRI on Thursday.

''Just hope it ain't nothing major,'' he said. ''I want to be out there again on the wood with my guys.''

Shamet's points were a season high and his most with the Clippers. He scored 14 off the bench in the fourth, pouring in 10 straight for Los Angeles.

''For whatever reason, out of all the firepower we have on the floor, they allow him to take the majority of the shots and he's made them pay both games,'' said teammate Lou Williams, who had 14 points.

Kawhi Leonard added 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Clippers, who trailed by 12 in the first half before taking control over the final two periods.

Shamet wasn't the only Los Angeles shooter to get hot in the fourth. JaMychal Green hit three 3-pointers, the last one extending the lead to 107-92.

''After the initial shock of the zone, we held them very well. We spaced the floor and we got great shots,'' Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. ''At halftime they said, `Maybe we should drive more.' I said, `You're wide open, shoot them.'''

Derrick Jones Jr. paced six Heat players in double figures with a career-high 25 points and nine rebounds. Bam Adebayo added 22 points and 11 boards. The two of them combined to score all but six of Miami's 31 points in the fourth.

Jones opened the fourth with a huge one-handed dunk, and Adebayo followed later with a jam of his own.

The Heat closed within six just before Shamet scored the next 10 points for the Clippers. After that, George added a 3-pointer of his own to go with Shamet's long-range barrage.

''When they needed to keep us at bay they made two or three in a row, it seemed like at every sequence, to keep the distance,'' Spoelstra said.

Miami tied the game for the last time on a basket by Kendrick Nunn early in the third. From there, the Clippers outscored the Heat 26-15, getting six 3s in a spurt that gave them a 92-80 lead going into the fourth. George scored eight straight points as part of the run.

George had 10 of the Clippers' season-high 35 assists in his fourth game since missing nine with a left hamstring strain.

The Heat opened a 12-point lead in the second quarter, bolstered by three 3-pointers from Gabe Vincent and eight points from Butler after he had just two in the first period. He finished with 11.

The Clippers trailed 58-55 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Heat: Meyers Leonard was out of the starting lineup for the first time this season because of a left ankle sprain. ... Miami fell to 12-13 on the road and 3-7 against the West away from home.

Clippers: Patrick Beverley left with a sore right groin and didn't return. He had five points and five rebounds in 22 minutes. ... Los Angeles won the season series, including a 122-117 victory in Miami on Jan. 24. ... The Clippers had eight players in double figures for the 13th time in franchise history and first since last February at Boston.

UP NEXT

Heat: At the Sacramento Kings on Friday, the second stop on a five-game trip leading into the All-Star break.

Clippers: At the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday to start a four-game trip.

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 23
LAC Clippers 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:39 +2 Ivica Zubac made hook shot, assist by Paul George 0-2
11:22   Kendrick Nunn missed floating jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
11:13   Paul George missed driving layup  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
11:08 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 3-2
10:56   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:44 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 6-2
10:27 +2 Paul George made jump shot 6-4
10:10   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:00   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
9:44   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
9:36   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
9:28 +2 Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Jimmy Butler 8-4
9:02   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   LAC team rebound  
9:01   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:52   Shooting foul on Paul George  
8:52 +1 Duncan Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 9-4
8:52 +1 Duncan Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-4
8:42 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 10-7
8:26 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 13-7
8:17   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
8:15 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 13-10
7:57 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot 15-10
7:47   Paul George missed jump shot  
7:46   LAC team rebound  
7:46   Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk  
7:40 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 15-13
7:23   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup, blocked by Ivica Zubac  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
7:13   Offensive foul on Paul George  
7:13   Turnover on Paul George  
6:53   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
6:34   Landry Shamet missed jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
6:24   Bam Adebayo missed hook shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:06   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
6:00   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
5:46 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Kawhi Leonard 15-15
5:31   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
5:19   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
5:08   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:53   Offensive foul on Patrick Beverley  
4:53   Turnover on Patrick Beverley  
4:35 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 18-15
4:24   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
4:16   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:00 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Kawhi Leonard 18-17
3:51   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
3:42   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
3:16   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
3:07   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Offensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
2:58   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:45 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 21-17
2:25 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 21-20
2:10 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made layup, assist by Goran Dragic 23-20
1:53   Montrezl Harrell missed layup  
1:43   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
1:43   Montrezl Harrell missed dunk  
1:39   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
1:39   Montrezl Harrell missed dunk  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
1:39   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
1:25 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard 23-22
1:04   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
0:46 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 23-25
0:29   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   LAC team rebound  
0:06   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:00   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIA team rebound  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 35
LAC Clippers 30

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:40 +3 Gabe Vincent made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 26-25
11:28 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup, assist by JaMychal Green 26-27
11:05 +3 Gabe Vincent made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 29-27
10:50   Rodney McGruder missed running Jump Shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
10:41   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
10:41 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 30-27
10:41 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-27
10:28   Lost ball turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
10:26   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
10:26 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 32-27
10:26 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-27
10:14   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Lou Williams  
10:06   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
10:01   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
9:45   Gabe Vincent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
9:41   Shooting foul on Goran Dragic  
9:41 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 33-28
9:41 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-29
9:28   Gabe Vincent missed floating jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
9:18   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
9:18 +1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 33-30
9:18 +1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-31
9:08 +2 Goran Dragic made driving layup 35-31
8:59   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
8:52   Personal foul on Paul George  
8:47   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
8:35   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:28 +3 Gabe Vincent made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 38-31
8:17   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Gabe Vincent  
8:05   Bam Adebayo missed hook shot  
7:59   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
7:59 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk 40-31
7:45   Bad pass turnover on JaMychal Green, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
7:44   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
7:44 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 41-31
7:44   Bam Adebayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
7:31   Out of bounds turnover on Lou Williams  
7:20 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic 43-31
6:59 +2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot 43-33
6:59   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
6:59 +1 Lou Williams made free throw 43-34
6:43   Offensive foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
6:43   Turnover on Derrick Jones Jr.  
6:29   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
6:29 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 43-35
6:29 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-36
6:21 +2 Goran Dragic made floating jump shot 45-36
6:21   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
6:21 +1 Goran Dragic made free throw 46-36
6:13   Out of bounds turnover on Kawhi Leonard  
6:01   Jimmy Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
5:55 +2 Montrezl Harrell made floating jump shot 46-38
5:55   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
5:55   Montrezl Harrell missed free throw  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:41   Kendrick Nunn missed floating jump shot, blocked by Patrick Beverley  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
5:29 +3 Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot 46-41
5:14   Lost ball turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
4:56 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 46-44
4:32 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 49-44
4:15   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
4:04   Gabe Vincent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
3:53   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Gabe Vincent  
3:39   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
3:39 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 50-44
3:39   Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
3:15   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
3:02 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot 52-44
2:46 +3 Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 52-47
2:34 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 54-47
2:34   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
2:34 +1 Jimmy Butler made free throw 55-47
2:16 +2 Maurice Harkless made finger-roll layup, assist by Landry Shamet 55-49
2:07   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
2:07 +1 Kelly Olynyk made 1st of 2 free throws 56-49
2:07   Kelly Olynyk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
1:44   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:36 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 56-51
1:20   Kelly Olynyk missed driving layup  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
1:05 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 56-53
0:54   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   LAC team rebound  
0:34   Violation  
0:20   Kawhi Leonard missed floating jump shot  
0:18   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
0:07   Shooting foul on Lou Williams  
0:07 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-53
0:07 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 58-53
0:02   Shooting foul on Gabe Vincent  
0:02 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 58-54
0:02 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-55
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Jerome Robinson  
0:00   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
0:00   LAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 22
LAC Clippers 37

Time Team Play Score
11:40 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 61-55
11:21   Paul George missed jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
11:13   Kendrick Nunn missed layup, blocked by Ivica Zubac  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
11:06   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:57  