Murray scores 36, Nuggets finish season sweep over Suns

  • Feb 09, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) Jamal Murray poured in the points for the Nuggets, Torrey Craig stopped the Suns from scoring them and Denver finished off a season sweep of Phoenix.

Murray had another big night on the Suns' home floor, scoring 36 points while making 14 of 17 shots from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range in the Nuggets' 117-108 victory on Saturday night. He scored 28 in Denver's win in Phoenix on Dec. 23.

''A lot of guys can score 36 points, but can they do it as efficiently as he did tonight?'' Denver coach Michael Malone said. ''So that's a huge credit to him. A big, big night for him.''

Denver won all four games against Phoenix this season and has won five of six overall. The Nuggets led 83-78 going into the final quarter and never trailed in the fourth, turning back a few Phoenix rallies.

''I was making shots. I had the rhythm,'' Murray said. ''I wasn't going to force anything. I had five turnovers so I am disappointed about that, but we were just playing free. We weren't putting any pressure on ourselves.''

Jokic added nine rebounds and six assists. Paul Millsap - who was playing in his first game since Jan. 6 - had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes off the bench.

Deandre Ayton finished with 28 points and 19 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker added 21 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 20. Booker's been one of the NBA's most efficient scorers this season, but Craig made life difficult for him, and Booker finished just 5 of 16 from the field.

''I really think Torrey Craig is an All-NBA defender,'' Malone said. ''I know people outside of Denver might not even know who Torrey Craig is, but if you look at the job he's done on some of the best players in the NBA, some of the top guards in the West, Torrey Craig deserves to be in that conversation.''

Phoenix led 37-28 after the first quarter but Denver rallied to take a 55-54 advantage by halftime. Murray had 17 points before the break while Jokic had 10. Ayton had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Phoenix has lost five of its last six games. The Suns couldn't keep their momentum from Friday night's impressive 127-91 win over the Houston Rockets.

''I thought we were a bit tired tonight,'' Suns coach Monty Williams said. ''We missed some open looks. Last night everything was dropping. Tonight, we missed a ton of 3s. We got 32 of them up, shot 28 percent. A little bit of that is fatigue on a back-to-back.''

AYTON'S REBOUNDS

Ayton grabbed his 1,000th career rebound in the third quarter and needed just 94 career games to reach the milestone, which was the fewest games needed to reach 1,000 in franchise history.

Since 1992, only Shaquille O'Neal, Blake Griffin and Tim Duncan reached 1,000 rebounds faster.

''It shows where my hard work is going,'' Ayton said. ''I want a `W', that's the best milestone you can possibly get, but it's good to know that.''

Ayton's been on a roll of late, averaging 22.2 points and 13.6 rebounds over the past five games.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Millsap missed 16 straight games with a left knee injury before playing against the Suns. ... Guard Will Barton (left knee inflammation) and forwards Bol Bol (left foot injury management), Mason Plumlee (right footid injury) and Michael Porter Jr. (right ankle injury) didn't play. ... Keita Bates-Diop played in his first game with the Nuggets since being traded from the Timberwolves earlier this week. He had four points and two rebounds in 14 minutes.

Suns: The Suns made all 23 of their free throws on Saturday. It's the 29th time in franchise history that the team's been 100 percent from the line. ... Guard Tyler Johnson (right knee soreness) and forwards Aron Baynes (left hip soreness), Frank Kaminsky III (right patella stress fracture) and Dario Saric (left ankle sprain) didn't play.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Return home to host the Spurs on Monday.

Suns: Go on the road to face the Lakers on Monday.

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 28
PHO Suns 37

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45 +2 Ricky Rubio made turnaround jump shot 0-2
11:23 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 2-2
11:03   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
10:50 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 5-2
10:34 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Devin Booker 5-4
10:18 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 8-4
9:59   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
9:59 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 8-5
9:59 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-6
9:44 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot 10-6
9:29   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
9:24 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 10-9
9:04 +2 Jerami Grant made driving layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 12-9
8:52   Shooting foul on Jamal Murray  
8:52 +1 Deandre Ayton made 1st of 2 free throws 12-10
8:52 +1 Deandre Ayton made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-11
8:39 +2 Jamal Murray made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 14-11
8:13 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 14-14
7:49 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot 17-13
7:28   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
7:20   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:09 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 17-17
6:50   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
6:46   Offensive foul on Deandre Ayton  
6:46   Turnover on Deandre Ayton  
6:30   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Devin Booker  
6:23   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
6:15   Gary Harris missed jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
5:59 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 17-19
5:43   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
5:25 +2 Mikal Bridges made driving layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 17-21
5:15   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
5:02 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Devin Booker 17-23
4:47 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Torrey Craig 19-23
4:34   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
4:22   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
4:13 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot 22-23
3:53 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 22-26
3:38   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
3:38 +1 Jamal Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 23-26
3:38 +1 Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-26
3:21   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
3:16 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 24-29
2:54   Nikola Jokic missed hook shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
2:47 +2 Elie Okobo made layup 24-31
2:32 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot 26-31
2:22 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup, assist by Elie Okobo 26-33
1:57   Paul Millsap missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
1:52   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
1:40   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
1:24   Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker  
1:14   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
0:58   Cheick Diallo missed jump shot  
0:56   Offensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
0:56 +2 Jevon Carter made dunk 26-35
0:51   Personal foul on Cheick Diallo  
0:41 +2 Gary Harris made jump shot, assist by Paul Millsap 28-35
0:31   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
0:08   Out of bounds turnover on Monte Morris  
0:01   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
0:01 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 28-36
0:01 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-37
0:00   PJ Dozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 27
PHO Suns 17

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +2 Paul Millsap made fade-away jump shot 30-37
11:24   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
11:12   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
11:07   Shooting foul on Cheick Diallo  
11:07 +1 Keita Bates-Diop made 1st of 2 free throws 31-37
11:07 +1 Keita Bates-Diop made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-37
10:50   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
10:30 +2 Gary Harris made finger-roll layup 34-37
10:17   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
10:06   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
9:56   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Gary Harris  
9:45 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot, assist by Paul Millsap 36-37
9:31 +2 Deandre Ayton made turnaround jump shot 36-39
9:16 +2 Paul Millsap made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 38-39
8:47   Jevon Carter missed floating jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
8:38   PJ Dozier missed driving layup  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:20   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
8:12   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
7:53 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made running Jump Shot 38-41
7:38   Paul Millsap missed jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
7:29   Jevon Carter missed layup, blocked by PJ Dozier  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
7:24 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made layup, assist by Paul Millsap 40-41
7:08   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed layup  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
7:02   Gary Harris missed layup, blocked by Jevon Carter  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
6:55   Personal foul on PJ Dozier  
6:50   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
6:38   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
6:29   Personal foul on Monte Morris  
6:15   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed layup  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:12 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 40-43
6:00   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:00   Nikola Jokic missed dunk  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:55   Nikola Jokic missed dunk, blocked by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
5:48 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 40-45
5:28   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:22   Personal foul on Monte Morris  
5:17   Bad pass turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
5:11 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 43-45
4:54 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 43-48
4:41 +2 Jamal Murray made driving layup 45-48
4:23 +2 Deandre Ayton made reverse layup 45-50
4:13   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:08   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Deandre Ayton  
3:56   Devin Booker missed driving layup  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:54   Deandre Ayton missed dunk  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:52 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 45-52
3:44   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
3:28   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:20   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:17   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
3:08   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Murray  
2:54 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Devin Booker 45-54
2:43   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
2:31   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
2:19   Nikola Jokic missed hook shot  
2:18   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
2:18   Shooting foul on Elie Okobo  
2:18 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 46-54
2:18 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-54
1:59   Ricky Rubio missed fade-away jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:56   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
1:56 +1 Gary Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 48-54
1:56 +1 Gary Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-54
1:43   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jerami Grant  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
1:34   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
1:34 +1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 50-54
1:34 +1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-54
1:12   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
1:12   Traveling violation turnover on Deandre Ayton  
1:01 +2 Gary Harris made finger-roll layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 53-54
0:54   Devin Booker missed floating jump shot  
0:54   DEN team rebound  
0:32   Out of bounds turnover on Mikal Bridges  
0:05   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
0:02   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
0:00   Deandre Ayton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   PHO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 28
PHO Suns 24

Time Team Play Score
11:38   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:11 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 55-56
11:03   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
10:54   Gary Harris missed driving layup  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:42   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
10:25 +2 Jerami Grant made driving layup 57-56
10:14   Deandre Ayton missed layup  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
10:09   Out of bounds turnover on Gary Harris  
9:55 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 57-59
9:30   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:20   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:10   Personal foul on Deandre Ayton  
9:06   Offensive foul on Jamal Murray  
9:06   Turnover on Jamal Murray  
8:43   Mikal Bridges missed driving layup  
8:43   PHO team rebound  
8:35   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
8:16 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 59-59
7:49   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Jamal Murray  
7:44 +2 Jamal Murray made layup 61-59
7:35   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
7:30   Out of bounds turnover on Torrey Craig  
7:11   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:52 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot 63-59
6:39   Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker  
6:26   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:18 +2 Devin Booker made dunk, assist by Deandre Ayton 63-61
6:03   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Deandre Ayton  
5:58 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk, assist by Devin Booker 63-63
5:33