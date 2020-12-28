|
11:47
|
|
|
Markieff Morris blocks Anthony Edwards's two point floating jump shot
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Ed Davis offensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Wesley Matthews personal foul (Ed Davis draws the foul)
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Lakers defensive rebound
|
|
11:31
|
|
+3
|
Markieff Morris makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|
23-43
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Rubio makes two point finger roll layup (Anthony Edwards assists)
|
25-43
|
11:04
|
|
|
LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Timberwolves defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses two point layup
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez offensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Markieff Morris blocks Juancho Hernangomez's two point layup
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
LeBron James defensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Ricky Rubio personal foul (Take) (LeBron James draws the foul)
|
|
10:36
|
|
+3
|
Alex Caruso makes three point step back jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|
25-46
|
10:20
|
|
+2
|
Juancho Hernangomez makes two point layup (Ricky Rubio assists)
|
27-46
|
10:20
|
|
|
Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Juancho Hernangomez draws the foul)
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Ed Davis blocks Montrezl Harrell's two point layup
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Lakers offensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Jump ball. Montrezl Harrell vs. Ed Davis (Alex Caruso gains possession)
|
|
9:58
|
|
+2
|
Alex Caruso makes two point driving hook shot
|
27-48
|
9:47
|
|
|
Ed Davis offensive foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Ed Davis turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Alex Caruso misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|
|
9:19
|
|
+2
|
Markieff Morris makes two point layup (LeBron James assists)
|
27-50
|
9:11
|
|
|
Timberwolves 60 second timeout
|
|
8:52
|
|
+3
|
Ricky Rubio makes three point step back jump shot (Naz Reid assists)
|
30-50
|
8:33
|
|
|
Markieff Morris misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Ricky Rubio misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Jarrett Culver offensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
Jarrett Culver makes two point putback layup
|
32-50
|
7:58
|
|
|
Talen Horton-Tucker misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Ricky Rubio defensive rebound
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Talen Horton-Tucker blocks Juancho Hernangomez's two point layup
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Montrezl Harrell turnover (bad pass) (Naz Reid steals)
|
|
7:36
|
|
+3
|
Juancho Hernangomez makes three point jump shot (Ricky Rubio assists)
|
35-50
|
7:33
|
|
|
Lakers 60 second timeout
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez blocks Markieff Morris's two point layup
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Lakers offensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
Alex Caruso makes two point finger roll layup (Talen Horton-Tucker assists)
|
35-52
|
6:56
|
|
|
Naz Reid turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point driving layup
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Markieff Morris offensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
+2
|
Markieff Morris makes two point putback layup
|
35-54
|
6:31
|
|
|
Josh Okogie misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Naz Reid defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Jarrett Culver misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez offensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Alex Caruso shooting foul (Juancho Hernangomez draws the foul)
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Timberwolves offensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
+1
|
Juancho Hernangomez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-54
|
5:52
|
|
+3
|
Talen Horton-Tucker makes three point jump shot (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assists)
|
36-57
|
5:40
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell turnover (bad pass) (Montrezl Harrell steals)
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Montrezl Harrell misses two point layup
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma offensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Kuzma makes two point putback layup
|
36-59
|
5:17
|
|
|
Josh Okogie misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder defensive rebound
|
|
5:07
|
|
+2
|
Montrezl Harrell makes two point dunk (Kyle Kuzma assists)
|
36-61
|
5:07
|
|
|
Timberwolves 60 second timeout
|
|
4:45
|
|
+2
|
D'Angelo Russell makes two point driving layup (Naz Reid assists)
|
38-61
|
4:21
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Malik Beasley kicked ball violation
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Naz Reid defensive rebound
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Naz Reid misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards offensive foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell blocks Dennis Schroder's two point driving layup
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Malik Beasley defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Kuzma makes two point reverse layup (Marc Gasol assists)
|
38-63
|
2:56
|
|
|
Malik Beasley defensive goaltending violation
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Naz Reid misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Jarred Vanderbilt offensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Edwards makes three point jump shot (Jarred Vanderbilt assists)
|
41-63
|
2:33
|
|
|
LeBron James offensive foul (Naz Reid draws the foul)
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
LeBron James turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell turnover (bad pass) (LeBron James steals)
|
|
2:09
|
|
+2
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point dunk (Kyle Kuzma assists)
|
41-65
|
1:52
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
LeBron James defensive rebound
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
LeBron James turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses two point layup
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Kuzma makes two point jump shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
|
41-67
|
1:01
|
|
|
Marc Gasol blocks Naz Reid's two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Naz Reid defensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
+2
|
D'Angelo Russell makes two point jump shot
|
43-67
|
0:31
|
|
|
LeBron James turnover (lost ball) (Jarred Vanderbilt steals)
|
|
0:28
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Edwards makes two point dunk
|
45-67
|
0:17
|
|
|
Naz Reid personal foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
LeBron James misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Marc Gasol offensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Lakers offensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
LeBron James misses regular free throw 2 of 2