2018 NBA Finals injury updates: Klay Thompson plans to play in Game 2; Andre Iguodala still doubtful

The 2018 NBA Finals are off to a fun start, but injuries are still having an impact. Klay Thompson had a scary leg injury during Game 1, but he managed to return to the floor just fine and score 24 points. He plans to play in Game 2 despite an ankle sprain. The Warriors are already without one of their key players and losing another in the NBA Finals would be devastating.

Former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been dealing with knee soreness and hasn't played since Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. He missed Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's Game 2.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries in the NBA Finals: