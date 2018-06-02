2018 NBA Finals injury updates: Klay Thompson plans to play in Game 2; Andre Iguodala still doubtful

Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again

The 2018 NBA Finals are off to a fun start, but injuries are still having an impact. Klay Thompson had a scary leg injury during Game 1, but he managed to return to the floor just fine and score 24 points. He plans to play in Game 2 despite an ankle sprain. The Warriors are already without one of their key players and losing another in the NBA Finals would be devastating. 

Former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been dealing with knee soreness and hasn't played since Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. He missed Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's Game 2.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries in the NBA Finals:

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 

  • Cavaliers: None
  • Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) sat out for Game 1 and has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's Game 2, according to head coach Steve Kerr. Klay Thompson (high ankle sprain) is planning to play in Game 2. The injury got worse overnight and he said if the game were being played Saturday he's "not sure" he'd be playing. 
