2018 NBA Finals injury updates: Warriors' Klay Thompson will play in Game 2; Andre Iguodala out
Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again
The 2018 NBA Finals are off to a fun start, but injuries are still having an impact. Klay Thompson had a scary leg injury during Game 1, but he managed to return to the floor just fine and score 24 points. However, Thompson is still dealing with issues as he's nursing a reported high ankle sprain, but he is good to go for Game 2 despite the injury.
Former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been dealing with knee soreness and hasn't played since Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. He missed Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and will not play in Game 2 either.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries in the NBA Finals:
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Cavaliers: None
- Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) sat out for Game 1 and will also miss Game 2. Klay Thompson suffered a high ankle sprain during Game 1, but returned to the floor after a brief trip to the locker room and finished out the game. He will reportedly play in Game 2, however.
