2018 NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 1 score, series schedule, live online stream, TV channel

Well, Game 1 sure was interesting. Klay Thompson looked to be seriously hurt just a few minutes into the game after a collision with J.R. Smith, but thankfully returned to the game a short time later. From there, it was game on, as the two teams went back and forth, trading burst after burst until an absurd final few possessions. Eventually, the game went to overtime thanks to Smith not knowing the score, and the Warriors pulled away in the extra frame. LeBron James finished with 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, but it wasn't enough as the Warriors took a 1-0 series lead with a 124-114 win.

It's time to run it back again. The vaunted Golden State Warriors and the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers are playing in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year. And although James is playing as well as he ever has, the Warriors still have the best starting lineup in the NBA. Although Andre Iguodala missed Game 1, there's still an outrageous amount of weapons on the Warriors' roster.

Despite all that talent, the Warriors still needed seven games to defeat the top-seeded Rockets in the Western Conference finals. Golden State played well, but it was also the biggest challenge the Warriors have faced since Kevin Durant joined forces with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Co. Besides that, they breezed through the playoffs on their way back to the finals.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, have had a rough road back to this rematch. It took seven games in the first round against Indiana and they needed a superhuman effort from LeBron James against Boston in the conference finals, winning four of the final five games of the series to punch a ticket to the Finals. However, they're back again and that should be seen as an accomplishment after a drama-filled season.

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Finals schedule

Game 1 from Oakland: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114



Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 Game 2 from Oakland: June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC



June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC Game 3 from Cleveland: June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 4 from Cleveland: June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 5* from Oakland: June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 6* from Cleveland: June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 7* from Oakland: June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

* -- if necessary

Regular-season series: Warriors took both regular-season meetings against a completely different Cleveland team that featured Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder. Curry missed the Christmas Day meeting due to injury.

Last season's playoff results: Warriors defeated Cavaliers in five games to win the 2017 NBA Finals.

Injury Report: Andre Iguodala (knee) missed the last three games of the conference finals with injury and is seeking a second opinion; Kevin Love (concussion) missed Game 7 of the conference finals.

Cavaliers win if:

LeBron James has been out of his mind on the court lately. If the Cavs are going to have any chance against the greatest collection of talent ever assembled, he'll need to keep up that level of play. Considering he is averaging 34 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game these playoffs, that at least feels possible. He'll need at least some help from Love, George Hill, Tristan Thompson and Kyle Korver. If those four don't show up then it doesn't matter what James does. It won't be enough.

Warriors win if:

The Warriors need to get the ball into the hands of Curry and let him go to work. Durant is incredible, but his isolation sets have had a tendency to drag down Golden State's offense at times. The Warriors are at their best when Curry is bending a defense to his will and he needs the ball to do that. Give the ball to Curry and let him unleash the Warriors heavy 3-point shooting offense.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine date scientist Stephen Oh's simulations, the Warriors have a 74.3 percent chance of winning this series. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for the NBA Finals here.

TEAM ODDS ODDS% SIM% VALUE WARRIORS -1,000 90.9% 74.3% -16.6% CAVALIERS +650 13.3% 25.7% 12.4%

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket