2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Cavaliers, Warriors meet in NBA Finals for fourth straight postseason

The NBA Finals are locked in. The Golden State Warriors will be playing the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth straight postseason, despite serious scares for both teams. The Warriors punched their ticket to the Finals by winning Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets on the road. And they did so just one day after the Cavs won a Game 7 of their own on the road, taking down the Boston Celtics.

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

NBA Playoff bracket. Igor Mello/CBS Sports

NBA Finals

