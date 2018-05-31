2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Cavaliers, Warriors meet in NBA Finals for fourth straight postseason
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
The NBA Finals are locked in. The Golden State Warriors will be playing the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth straight postseason, despite serious scares for both teams. The Warriors punched their ticket to the Finals by winning Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets on the road. And they did so just one day after the Cavs won a Game 7 of their own on the road, taking down the Boston Celtics.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
Click for full breakdowns:
NBA Finals
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors (series preview)
