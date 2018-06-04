2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Cavs, Warriors meet in NBA Finals for fourth straight postseason

The Golden State Warriors took a 1-0 Finals lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers with a Game 1 victory on Thursday night, but the contest was much closer than most people anticipated. Game 2, however, was not quite as intriguing. The Warriors cruised to a 19-point win to take a 2-0 series lead.

Game 3 will get underway at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

NBA Playoff bracket. Igor Mello/CBS Sports

