2018 NBA playoffs bracket: Cavs, Warriors meet in NBA Finals for fourth straight postseason
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
The Golden State Warriors took a 1-0 Finals lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers with a Game 1 victory on Thursday night, but the contest was much closer than most people anticipated. Game 2, however, was not quite as intriguing. The Warriors cruised to a 19-point win to take a 2-0 series lead.
Game 3 will get underway at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
Click for full breakdowns:
NBA Finals
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors (series preview)
