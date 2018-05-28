2018 NBA Playoffs: Monday schedule, matchups, online stream, TV channels, dates, bracket, times

One half of the conference finals is in the books. The Cavaliers, led by LeBron James' 35 points, muscled their way past the Celtics in a winner-take-all Game 7 in Boston on Sunday to advance to the NBA FInals. Meanwhile, the Rockets and Warriors meet for their own Game 7 on Monday.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Sunday, May 27

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers 87, Boston Celtics 79



Monday, May 28

Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT



Thursday, May 31

Game 1: Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Sunday, June 3

Game 2: Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Wednesday, June 6

Game 3: Rockets/Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Friday, June 8

Game 4: Rockets/Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Monday, June 11

Game 5: Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Thursday, June 14

Game 6: Rockets/Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Sunday, June 17

Game 7: Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*

*If necessary