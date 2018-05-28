2018 NBA Playoffs: Monday schedule, matchups, online stream, TV channels, dates, bracket, times
The NBA playoffs continue on Monday with Game 7 between the Warriors and Rockets
One half of the conference finals is in the books. The Cavaliers, led by LeBron James' 35 points, muscled their way past the Celtics in a winner-take-all Game 7 in Boston on Sunday to advance to the NBA FInals. Meanwhile, the Rockets and Warriors meet for their own Game 7 on Monday.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Sunday, May 27
- Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers 87, Boston Celtics 79
Monday, May 28
- Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Thursday, May 31
- Game 1: Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Sunday, June 3
- Game 2: Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
Wednesday, June 6
- Game 3: Rockets/Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Friday, June 8
- Game 4: Rockets/Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Monday, June 11
- Game 5: Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Thursday, June 14
- Game 6: Rockets/Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Sunday, June 17
- Game 7: Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*
*If necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The conference finals are almost complete in the 2018 NBA playoffs
-
NBA Playoffs 2018: Complete bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Cavs' experience bests Celtics, for now
Of course there was LeBron, but the Cavs' veteran role players were the difference in Game...
-
Cavs vs. Celtics, Game 7: LIVE updates
The Cavs are heading back to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season
-
LeBron blocks Rozier, stares him down
The Cavs stole the momentum in the third quarter, and James' block was a huge part of it
-
Tatum posterizes James with vicious dunk
The rookie was clearly not scared of the moment