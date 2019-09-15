2019 FIBA World Cup schedule, scores: Spain tops Argentina for championship; Team USA gets bounced in quarterfinals

The 2019 FIBA World Cup is officially in the books as Spain defeated Argentina to take home the gold. France beat Australia on Sunday as well to earn bronze, while Serbia defeated the Czech Republic to earn fifth place. Rounding out the top eight was Team USA in seventh place and Poland in eighth.

The tournament, which was moved from 2018 to 2019 so that it wasn't held on the same year as the FIFA soccer World Cup, had major implications for all of the 32 countries involved, as it served as qualification for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. There were seven teams -- two from the Americas, two from Europe and one each from the Africa, Asia and Oceania regions -- that qualified for Tokyo based on their finish at the World Cup. Those teams are Spain, France, Australia, Argentina, Team USA, Iran and Nigeria.

For a specific look at the United States roster, click here. If you want to narrow down when Team USA played, click here for their schedule. For a look at the group standings, click here.

Every game of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China is available for reviewing on ESPN+.

Below is the full schedule and final scores:

(All times are Eastern)

QUARTERFINALS

TUESDAY, SEPT. 10

Argentina 97, Serbia, 87

Spain 90, Poland, 78

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11

France 89, Team USA 79 ( Takeaways

Australia 82, Czech Republic 70

CONSOLATION GAMES

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

Serbia 94, Team USA 89 ( Takeaways

Czech Republic 94, Poland 84

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

Team USA 87, Poland 74

Serbia 90, Czech Republic 81

SEMIFINAL

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

Spain 95, Australia 88

Argentina 80, France 66

BRONZE-MEDAL GAME

SUNDAY, SEPT. 15

France 67, Australia 59

GOLD-MEDAL GAME

SUNDAY, SEPT. 15



Spain 95, Australia 75

FIRST ROUND

SATURDAY, AUG. 31

Serbia 105, Angola 59

Poland 80, Venezuela 69

Russia 82, Nigeria 77

Puerto Rico 83, Iran 81

Italy 108, Philippines 62

China 70, Ivory Coast 55

Argentina 95, South Korea 69

Spain 101, Tunisia 62

SUNDAY, SEPT. 1

United States 88, Czech Republic 67

Australia 108, Canada 92



Brazil 102, New Zealand 94

Turkey 88, Japan 67

Dominican Republic 80, Jordan 76

Lithuania 101, Senegal 47

Greece 85, Montenegro, 60

France 78, Germany 74



MONDAY, SEPT. 2

Italy 92, Angola 61

Venezuela 87, Ivory Coast 71

Argentina 94, Nigeria 81

Tunisia 79, Iran 67

Serbia 126, Philippines 67

Poland 79, China 76

Russia 87, Korea 73

Spain 73, Puerto Rico 63

TUESDAY, SEPT. 3

United States 93, Turkey 92 (OT)

Australia 81, Senegal 68

New Zealand 93, Montenegro 83

Czech Republic 89, Japan 76

Dominican Republic 70, Germany 68

Lithuania 92, Canada 69

Brazil 79, Greece 78

France 103, Jordan 64



WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4

Angola 84, Philippines 81

Poland 80, Ivory Coast 63

Nigeria 108, South Korea 66

Puerto Rico 67, Tunisia 64

Serbia 92, Italy 77

Venezuela 72, China 59

Argentina 69, Russia 61

Spain 73, Iran 65

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5

United States 98, Japan, 45

Canada 82, Senegal 60

Brazil 84, Montenegro 73

Czech Republic 91, Turkey 73

Germany 96, Jordan 62

Australia 87, Lithuania 82

Greece 103, New Zealand 97

France 90, Dominican Republic 56



SECOND ROUND

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6



Poland 79, Russia 74

Nigeria 83, Ivory Coast 69

Iran 71, Angola 62

Serbia 90, Puerto Rico 47

Argentina 87, Venezuela 67

China 77, Korea 73

Tunisia 86, Phillippines 67

Spain 67, Italy 60

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

United States 69, Greece 53

New Zealand 111, Japan 81

Australia 82, Dominican Republic 76

Canada 126, Jordan 71

Czech Republic 93, Brazil 71

Turkey 79, Montenegro 74

France 78, Lithuania 75

Germany 89, Senegal 78

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8

Russia 69, Venezuela 60

Korea 80, Ivory Coast 71

Tunisia 86, Angola 84

Italy 94, Puerto Rico 89

Argentina 91, Poland 65

Nigeria 86, China 73

Iran 95, Philipinnes 75

Spain 81, Serbia 69

MONDAY, SEPT. 9